It was never proven, but the allegations still hang over Hans Segers almost 30 years later.



Back when Grobbelaar was caught on camera talking about match fixing, footballers earned the same in a year as many earn now in a week. The risk-reward factor today would make it less likely for a top level player to risk it. Youd have to pay them millions to make it worthwhile. Grobbelaar was getting 40-100k bribes at a time when he earned £160k a year. Martinez is on £6.25m per year.