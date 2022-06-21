Stevie fuelled the fire by saying it was out of his hands instead of just saying Martinez was injured. Plus he was absolutely fine for Argentina a couple weeks later, couldnt have much of a knee injury really.
I dont think Abu Dhabi bribed him but then again, I wouldnt put anything past them.
I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.
But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us
Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that. Come on now!