Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,293
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27400 on: June 21, 2022, 10:00:29 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June 21, 2022, 09:49:45 pm
Stevie fuelled the fire by saying it was out of his hands instead of just saying Martinez was injured. Plus he was absolutely fine for Argentina a couple weeks later, couldnt have much of a knee injury really.
I dont think Abu Dhabi bribed him but then again, I wouldnt put anything past them.

I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.

But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us  ;D

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27401 on: June 21, 2022, 11:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 21, 2022, 10:00:29 pm
I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.

But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us  ;D

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!
bloody pathetic is what it is.
Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27402 on: Yesterday at 12:41:06 am »

Well the good thing is that their fate is connected to one man so sooner or later they will fall.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,293
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27403 on: Yesterday at 01:03:45 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:41:06 am
Well the good thing is that their fate is connected to one man so sooner or later they will fall.

Abu Dhabi wont sell when Monsour gets bored. He barely has anything to do with them as it is.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27404 on: Yesterday at 04:15:08 am »
I dont think City bribing him had anything to do with it at all, that would be tin foil hat stuff. Players have personal opinions on which clubs they prefer  more, they are football fans and human as well as players, I just think a plausible reason was that he let it known before the game that he wasnt keen on doing us a favour and that got through to the manager. Could have been a simple na f that I dont want to see the scousers win the league. You would like to think players are professional enough but they do have their own opinions.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27405 on: Yesterday at 05:41:53 am »
Quote from: thejbs on June 21, 2022, 09:41:27 pm
Tin foil hat stuff is smalltime. Yes, they are financially doping and getting away with it, but all the talk of bribes is crackpot.

It possibly is tin foil hat in this case. But I've heard the same being said about referees, despite the fact that every other major league going has had a refereeing scandal at some point in the past 40 years.

I don't think they've paid Martinez off to not play against us, but I think it's naive to think these aren't capable of a lot of dodgy shit.
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,727
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27406 on: Yesterday at 06:39:14 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:41:53 am
It possibly is tin foil hat in this case. But I've heard the same being said about referees, despite the fact that every other major league going has had a refereeing scandal at some point in the past 40 years.


In the case of refs, people tend to doubt any conspiracy theory, not so much because this league would be immune to the corruption issues seen elsewhere so much as they pretty much all have firmly established patterns of being inept and incompetent arseholes, so while there is a certain amount of evidence to say we get it worse than others, there is a huge body of evidence that they are just shite.
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27407 on: Yesterday at 07:34:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 21, 2022, 10:00:29 pm
I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.

But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about us  ;D

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!
All I am saying is we have no idea what Citys owners get up to. Im pretty sure they dont just create false sponsorships and pay players off the books. Hopefully one day , one of the few journalists that speaks out about their cheating will come up with the story that the authorities cannot just ignore. I completely agree they dont need to start bribing players. I do think Martinez wouldve saved Atleast one of them goals tho, so its a shame he didnt feel like playing.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27408 on: Yesterday at 07:52:49 am »
Theres a lot going on in the world. Plenty of mind blowing statistics out there about all manner of things. But for some reason, learning that Phil Foden is on 12 grand a week has completely blown my mind. I cant stop thinking about it.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,772
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27409 on: Yesterday at 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:52:49 am
Theres a lot going on in the world. Plenty of mind blowing statistics out there about all manner of things. But for some reason, learning that Phil Foden is on 12 grand a week has completely blown my mind. I cant stop thinking about it.

He'll be getting paid at least 10 times that on the books when he renews.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,910
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27410 on: Yesterday at 10:56:51 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:52:49 am
Theres a lot going on in the world. Plenty of mind blowing statistics out there about all manner of things. But for some reason, learning that Phil Foden is on 12 grand a week has completely blown my mind. I cant stop thinking about it.

Couple of hundred grand being paid weekly to him for something or other, I'm sure it will come out eventually.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27411 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:56:51 am
Couple of hundred grand being paid weekly to him for something or other, I'm sure it will come out eventually.

His personal barber is on 100k per week. Unlimited fades.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27412 on: Yesterday at 11:14:16 am »
To be honest, finding out Jack Grealish is legitimately on 300k a week is even more confusing.
Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27413 on: Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm »

7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,391
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27414 on: Yesterday at 12:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm
7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.

Well, English football is one of the most corrupt in the World, but the media will never write about that, so the corruption doesn't exist ...
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27415 on: Yesterday at 12:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 21, 2022, 10:00:29 pm

Abu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that.  Come on now!

Have to say I'll always wonder what might have been if we'd have been ahead at half time, or maybe even just after Villa made it 2-0.

I've never, ever felt as bad watching a game as I did when it was 2-0 villa and we didn't look like scoring v wolves. It was proper 'I'm going to jump of a bridge here' horrible.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,985
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27416 on: Yesterday at 12:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:28:23 pm
Have to say I'll always wonder what might have been if we'd have been ahead at half time, or maybe even just after Villa made it 2-0.

I've never, ever felt as bad watching a game as I did when it was 2-0 villa and we didn't look like scoring v wolves. It was proper 'I'm going to jump of a bridge here' horrible.

That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,293
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27417 on: Yesterday at 12:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:33:28 pm
That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.

Yep!

I honestly was totally relaxed after it all happened, as it was what I expected, so it didnt bother me, it was just another title Abu Dhabi had bought and until the FA (And UEFA and FIFA) get their shit together (so never), itll continue to be how it is.

But if it had gone down like that itd been utterly awful, I may have given up football :lmao 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27418 on: Yesterday at 12:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:33:28 pm
That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.

Yeah the same result in the end but it was just so so much worse. For what it's worth it doesn't feel like a coincidence that we only scored our goal after city went ahead, I wasn't at anfield that day but I can only imagine how it must have felt in the ground as I felt like I was having some sort of total breakdown watching at home. Which is why I do wonder whether it would have been different if we'd scored just after villa made 2-0 or something. That tension and madness we felt would have been switched to the etihad at that point.

Ah well. Roll on this year for more of the same.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27419 on: Yesterday at 02:01:51 pm »
this is turning into the PTSD thread.  :)
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27420 on: Yesterday at 02:03:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:01:51 pm
this is turning into the PTSD thread.  :)

ha ha - I genuinely had some sort of shooting pain in my neck the week after. Think it was just the pure tension.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27421 on: Yesterday at 02:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm
7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.

There is nothing at all suspicious about a club that is a non-entity internationally and cant even fill its own stadium having such gigantic commercial revenues. There is absolutely nothing to see here so please stop asking questions like our media has.
Offline SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27422 on: Yesterday at 02:56:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:34:08 am
All I am saying is we have no idea what Citys owners get up to. Im pretty sure they dont just create false sponsorships and pay players off the books. Hopefully one day , one of the few journalists that speaks out about their cheating will come up with the story that the authorities cannot just ignore. I completely agree they dont need to start bribing players. I do think Martinez wouldve saved Atleast one of them goals tho, so its a shame he didnt feel like playing.
And if they do speak up, I expect his voice box will be severed in half shortly afterwards
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27423 on: Yesterday at 04:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm
7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.

Corruption and cheating is that stuff done by swarthy foreign types and certainly not in england which is a bastion of truth, honesty and integrity.
I mean just look at our government
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,065
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27424 on: Yesterday at 08:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:33:28 pm
That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.

I kept glancing at the clock in the corner of the Kop, we knew it was 2-0 and I was genuinely thinking "what if we can't get the fucking second"

Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 04:41:23 pm
Corruption and cheating is that stuff done by swarthy foreign types and certainly not in england which is a bastion of truth, honesty and integrity.
I mean just look at our government

Yep, cheating never ever happens in England. I mean our players and the Mancs never got involved in rigging a game in 1915
Scouse not English

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27425 on: Today at 08:54:29 am »
Blueloon has closed their infamous Media Thread from last year, over the year it averaged 81 posts per day, totalling over 28k of moaning. Think my highlight was reading that in a BBC article they forgot to put Man City in bold where as they did for the other clubs. Was of course part of the conspiracy by worldwide media against City.

They have opened a new thread for the season though, guess which club they talk about in the opening post
Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27426 on: Today at 09:17:05 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 08:54:29 am
Blueloon has closed their infamous Media Thread from last year, over the year it averaged 81 posts per day, totalling over 28k of moaning. Think my highlight was reading that in a BBC article they forgot to put Man City in bold where as they did for the other clubs. Was of course part of the conspiracy by worldwide media against City.

They have opened a new thread for the season though, guess which club they talk about in the opening post
Well, I'm willing to bet it wasn't their own.
Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27427 on: Today at 09:53:16 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm
7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.

Agree completely with this. They have been cheating in the background (and have been caught) and they've also been cheating in plain sight but nothing has been done about it. So the fact that they're corrupt is not even debatable. It's a fact. Who knows who else might be getting his wheels oiled...
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,288
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27428 on: Today at 10:08:54 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm
7 years ago if someone said City are faking contracts by using hidden payments ( which they did ) I bet most here would have said that's crazy. I wouldn't rule anything past them, also its very naive to think all football authorities and officials in England are clean when are witnessing how easily City faked their way to be the highest revenue generating club in the world and the crazy decisions by officials but I guess the corruption only exists at UEFA, FIFA , Italy , Spain and everywhere but not in England.

I wouldve believed that. And wasnt shocked to hear the Mancini allegation. And most of the football leaks stuff was obvious - inflating sponsorship etc. But paying off opposition goalkeepers is a stretch.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,065
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27429 on: Today at 10:15:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:08:54 am
I wouldve believed that. And wasnt shocked to hear the Mancini allegation. And most of the football leaks stuff was obvious - inflating sponsorship etc. But paying off opposition goalkeepers is a stretch.

It was never proven, but the allegations still hang over Hans Segers almost 30 years later.
Scouse not English

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,772
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27430 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:46 am
It was never proven, but the allegations still hang over Hans Segers almost 30 years later.

And our very own Bruce Grobbellaar was also involved along with him. 
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,238
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27431 on: Today at 01:02:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:01:51 pm
this is turning into the PTSD thread.  :)


I still can't 'go there'


With Villa 2-0 up, I 100% believed we'd get the winner and Abu Dhabi wouldn't be able to score 3.

It was already in the bag in my mind. And then...  :puke2
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27432 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:33:28 pm
That was grim. The thought they City might blow it and we werent going to win was horrific. I know not winning it is bad however it unfolded but that would have been very hard to take.

I wasn't too bad, I knew we'd win, I'd of bet my mortgage on it even when we were behind.  Conversely I always knew City would win even when 2-0 down.  I actually took the dog out when Villa got their second, the family were going mental and I didn't have the heart to tell them what was going to happen.

The Martinez thing, Villa's doctor actually made the call and ruled him out, I remember Stevie being livid saying he would of picked him.  Obviously Martinez could of fed the quack a bunch of bullshit mind.
