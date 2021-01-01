Stevie fuelled the fire by saying it was out of his hands instead of just saying Martinez was injured. Plus he was absolutely fine for Argentina a couple weeks later, couldnt have much of a knee injury really.

I dont think Abu Dhabi bribed him but then again, I wouldnt put anything past them.



I didnt hear what Gerrard says, but if Martinez cried off because he wanted to be fit to play for his country, then thatd be reason enough to say he wasnt injured.But honestly, its mad this chat, sort of stuff wed piss ourselves laughing at if other clubs said it about usAbu Dhabi wouldnt have needed to bribe anyone, only reason they struggled till the end of that game was likely tension and nerves, but they are massively better than Villa in every single department, theyve have not gone into that game thinking they needed to do that. Come on now!