Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 16, 2022, 11:14:55 am
Quote from: jillc on June 15, 2022, 06:53:35 pm
The Super League will solve nothing, just another league for another set of elite clubs leaving everyone else behind. Besides which it will be the most boring league ever, playing the same teams over and over again and over again. That's before of course, they start carting games off to the middle east and America and whatever other country that puts up enough money. Then we won't even be able to see the league and god knows how much we will be charged for the "privilege."

If you think games aren't going to be moved off to the middle east or America eventually you are in complete denial. I guarantee that we will see a champions league final in Dubai or Qatar by the end of this decade with the present format anyway. The red line as far as football selling it's soul was crossed the minute the Russian gangster bought Chelsea and it's never going back unless the proper clubs break away in some form and leave the oil clubs to their own devices.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 16, 2022, 11:30:25 am
Quote from: ToneLa on June 16, 2022, 09:49:48 am
Haaland being paid for use of his image, those rights all about his looks, just sounds, in concept, extremely bizarre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 16, 2022, 11:30:42 am
The middle east is nailed on.
We'll probably see premier league matches there at some point.
I'm done with it the minute Klopp goes if things don't change.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 16, 2022, 08:55:47 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 16, 2022, 08:23:13 am
That is probably his intention at the moment, to get out of there in 2 or 3 years. But City have a unique ability to keep hold of their players, no doubt linked to the amount of off the book payments they make.
Yeah , they bought Peps brother a football club, we know Mancini had his other payments ,Pep didnt deny that he also receives them when he was asked after a cup final.
They throw so much money at their players, not through official reported wages ofcourse , they are even paying Haalands dad more than most premier league footballers earn, who knows what other payments they make. They have this City Sportswashing Group buying up clubs all over the world and can channel payments through any of them. I wouldnt be surprised if city players are receiving payments from many of these other clubs. Hopefully with La Liga making an official complaint to Uefa it will be the start of the authorities actually taking this state ownership problem seriously ,if they are not stopped they will kill the game, there is absolutely no doubt about that. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 16, 2022, 09:56:40 pm
Quote from: Morgana on June 16, 2022, 12:21:26 am
Revolting. The state of British journalism these days. Makes you want to vomit.

Honestly it's unbelievable, but not at all surprising when you read a lot of the Guardian's football coverage. Here's an actual 'state-of-the-game-and-where-its-headed' story, something that actual journalists for a major broadsheet should be all over, and instead it's banter at the expense of the league complaining about blatant cheating. Genuinely pathetic.

As others have written, within 10 years, you'll have high profile PL or CL games being played in Gulf states. When that happens some of these 'journalists' will give it the full, performative outrage bit, all while not looking at themselves and how it's come about because they condoned it every step of the way.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 16, 2022, 10:46:25 pm
Quote from: decosabute on June 16, 2022, 09:56:40 pm
Honestly it's unbelievable, but not at all surprising when you read a lot of the Guardian's football coverage. Here's an actual 'state-of-the-game-and-where-its-headed' story, something that actual journalists for a major broadsheet should be all over, and instead it's banter at the expense of the league complaining about blatant cheating. Genuinely pathetic.

As others have written, within 10 years, you'll have high profile PL or CL games being played in Gulf states. When that happens some of these 'journalists' will give it the full, performative outrage bit, all while not looking at themselves and how it's come about because they condoned it every step of the way.

the Fiver is sarcastic bs, which is sometimes overdone, but it's certainly not intended to be a "state-of-the-game-and-where-its-headed' story that's intended to real commentary.  I kinda doubt people take their stuff as factual / serious at all.  they're not as smart or funny as they think of course.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 16, 2022, 11:06:20 pm
These c*nts are a bunch of sportswashing arseholes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 01:33:35 am
Not enough being made of the Aston Villa keeper downing tools on the last day of the season either to be honest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 02:44:50 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 16, 2022, 11:30:42 am
The middle east is nailed on.
We'll probably see premier league matches there at some point.
I'm done with it the minute Klopp goes if things don't change.

Same.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 06:13:05 am
Quote from: SamLad on June 16, 2022, 10:46:25 pm
the Fiver is sarcastic bs, which is sometimes overdone, but it's certainly not intended to be a "state-of-the-game-and-where-its-headed' story that's intended to real commentary. I kinda doubt people take their stuff as factual / serious at all.  they're not as smart or funny as they think of course.

Yeah I get all that, but it's more that this sarcastic bants bullshit isn't completely out of step with the total lack of criticism from their supposed 'real' football writing (with the lone exception of David Conn, who hardly ever writes). Despite sportswashing being absolutely all over the news at the moment, mainly thanks to Golf and the World Cup, there's still not a single critical word written about Man City or PSG.

If the Fiver was just a standalone example of the Guardian not taking this stuff seriously, then fine, but that's not the case at all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 07:16:51 am
Quote from: decosabute on June 17, 2022, 06:13:05 am
Yeah I get all that, but it's more that this sarcastic bants bullshit isn't completely out of step with the total lack of criticism from their supposed 'real' football writing (with the lone exception of David Conn, who hardly ever writes). Despite sportswashing being absolutely all over the news at the moment, mainly thanks to Golf and the World Cup, there's still not a single critical word written about Man City or PSG.

If the Fiver was just a standalone example of the Guardian not taking this stuff seriously, then fine, but that's not the case at all.

Ronays stuff isnt tongue in cheek. His tongue is usually firmly stuck to Abu Dhabis and Peps arseholes.
The Guardian have a suspicious blind spot when it comes to Citys sportswashing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 10:09:07 am
Quote from: a little break on June 17, 2022, 01:33:35 am
Not enough being made of the Aston Villa keeper downing tools on the last day of the season either to be honest.
Probably vacationing in Dubai right now with his new gifted Yacht.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 11:46:33 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 16, 2022, 11:30:25 am


Agent: you can have all Erlings image rights for free.just think he can become the face of Manchester City.
City: Fuck that you can keep them.
Agent: we insist.
City: we insist.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 12:29:23 pm
Quote from: a little break on June 17, 2022, 01:33:35 am
Not enough being made of the Aston Villa keeper downing tools on the last day of the season either to be honest.

Fucking prick him. Wasn't it so he can play in a friendly for Argentina or something daft? Hope we stick 10 past him home and away this season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 01:38:33 pm
Quote from: decosabute on June 17, 2022, 06:13:05 am
Yeah I get all that, but it's more that this sarcastic bants bullshit isn't completely out of step with the total lack of criticism from their supposed 'real' football writing (with the lone exception of David Conn, who hardly ever writes). Despite sportswashing being absolutely all over the news at the moment, mainly thanks to Golf and the World Cup, there's still not a single critical word written about Man City or PSG.

If the Fiver was just a standalone example of the Guardian not taking this stuff seriously, then fine, but that's not the case at all.
I hear you, mate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 03:05:18 pm
I see aka Amigas lawyers are demanding Mbappes contract is ripped up. They are really going for it. Hopefully they do the same with Haalands contract, it would be interesting to know exactly what payments he is receiving. Are there ffp rules regarding a players signing bonus?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 03:05:53 pm
Quote from: JRed on June 17, 2022, 03:05:18 pm
I see La ligas lawyers are demanding Mbappes contract is ripped up. They are really going for it. Hopefully they do the same with Haalands contract, it would be interesting to know exactly what payments he is receiving. Are there ffp rules regarding a players signing bonus?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 04:48:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on June 17, 2022, 03:05:18 pm
I see aka Amigas lawyers are demanding Mbappes contract is ripped up. They are really going for it. Hopefully they do the same with Haalands contract, it would be interesting to know exactly what payments he is receiving. Are there ffp rules regarding a players signing bonus?
I was always an Atari ST man myself.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 06:32:59 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 17, 2022, 04:48:20 pm
I was always an Atari ST man myself.
ColecoVision
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
June 17, 2022, 09:21:54 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 17, 2022, 12:29:23 pm
Fucking prick him. Wasn't it so he can play in a friendly for Argentina or something daft? Hope we stick 10 past him home and away this season.

Yup. I'll never forget when it was going around inside the ground before kick off and Gerrard's reaction to it in the pre match interview. Just got completely glossed over. Rotten to the fucking core.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:58:16 am
These guys are all of a sudden big on net spend, including the Torres sale in figures but ignoring Grealish
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:20:35 am
Real Madrid will look to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City in 2024, when his 150m release clause is active. And when Karim Benzema's new contract will run out. [@diarioas]
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:27:32 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:20:35 am
Real Madrid will look to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City in 2024, when his 150m release clause is active. And when Karim Benzema's new contract will run out. [@diarioas]
I saw a interview from Perez this week that Real are washing their hands with Mbappe, Perez says Mbappe has changed, underlying comments about his ego, greed and thinking he has to be bigger than any club.

Be hilarious to see the new Zlatan leave Abu Dhabi  after 2 seasons to his fifth club at 23 years old.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:31:25 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:27:32 am
I saw a interview from Perez this week that Real are washing their hands with Mbappe, Perez says Mbappe has changed, underlying comments about his ego, greed and thinking he has to be bigger than any club.

Be hilarious to see the new Zlatan leave Abu Dhabi  after 2 seasons to his fifth club at 23 years old.


Sounds like pure sour grapes to me. They will be back in for Mbappe at some point.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:21:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:31:25 am
Sounds like pure sour grapes to me. They will be back in for Mbappe at some point.

I doubt it. Vinicius has already established himself on the left of their attack, so they will be after Haaland in 2023 as that report suggests, when Benzema retires ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:33:47 pm
I hope we can push these c*nts to the brink again next season. Imagine if we can reclaim the title. We have two, maybe three seasons before its a two horse race between Abu Dhabi and Saudi-Arabia
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:26:47 pm
I see they have variations on a theme of the dog and duck team for their first seven games of the new season. Did the 'computer' think it got a bit close last season?.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:47:10 pm
Man City are kind of Vought. Does that make us The Boys?

De Bruyne does give off a Homelander vibe.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:22:08 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:47:10 pm
Man City are kind of Vought. Does that make us The Boys?

De Bruyne does give off a Homelander vibe.

Pep = Ashley Barrett
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:35:49 am
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 06:26:47 pm
I see they have variations on a theme of the dog and duck team for their first seven games of the new season. Did the 'computer' think it got a bit close last season?.
West Ham away isnt easy, then they have the big Human rights abusers derby.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:20:37 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:47:10 pm
Man City are kind of Vought. Does that make us The Boys?

De Bruyne does give off a Homelander vibe.

'I'm the De Bruyne, and I can do whatever the fuck I like'.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:27:51 am
Quote from: M4tt on June 15, 2022, 11:32:47 pm
The guardian is something like 70% owned by Saudis, what do you expect 😂

Once you realise that the Guardian isnt actually left-wing, progressive or liberal or whatever fashionable label it wants to claim things make more sense. The Guardian is staffed by and written for Guardian people who are almost exclusively over-educated, rich people who almost all live in London and are incredibly narrow-minded. They are in it for themselves and clubs like City and PSG make for a nicer time and more earning opportunities for Guardian people so they will never seriously criticise them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:29:09 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:47:10 pm
Man City are kind of Vought. Does that make us The Boys?

De Bruyne does give off a Homelander vibe.

Ha. We are definitely the Boys. Robertson can be Butcher.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:41:10 am
Quote from: a little break on June 17, 2022, 01:33:35 am
Not enough being made of the Aston Villa keeper downing tools on the last day of the season either to be honest.

Never liked that prick. Used to get so much stick for it on here.
