Revolting. The state of British journalism these days. Makes you want to vomit.
Honestly it's unbelievable, but not at all surprising when you read a lot of the Guardian's football coverage. Here's an actual 'state-of-the-game-and-where-its-headed' story, something that actual journalists for a major broadsheet should be all over, and instead it's banter at the expense of the league complaining about blatant cheating. Genuinely pathetic.
As others have written, within 10 years, you'll have high profile PL or CL games being played in Gulf states. When that happens some of these 'journalists' will give it the full, performative outrage bit, all while not looking at themselves and how it's come about because they condoned it every step of the way.