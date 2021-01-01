The Super League will solve nothing, just another league for another set of elite clubs leaving everyone else behind. Besides which it will be the most boring league ever, playing the same teams over and over again and over again. That's before of course, they start carting games off to the middle east and America and whatever other country that puts up enough money. Then we won't even be able to see the league and god knows how much we will be charged for the "privilege."



If you think games aren't going to be moved off to the middle east or America eventually you are in complete denial. I guarantee that we will see a champions league final in Dubai or Qatar by the end of this decade with the present format anyway. The red line as far as football selling it's soul was crossed the minute the Russian gangster bought Chelsea and it's never going back unless the proper clubs break away in some form and leave the oil clubs to their own devices.