The Super League will solve nothing, just another league for another set of elite clubs leaving everyone else behind. Besides which it will be the most boring league ever, playing the same teams over and over again and over again. That's before of course, they start carting games off to the middle east and America and whatever other country that puts up enough money. Then we won't even be able to see the league and god knows how much we will be charged for the "privilege."
Haaland being paid for use of his image, those rights all about his looks, just sounds, in concept, extremely bizarre
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]