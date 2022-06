The Super League will solve nothing, just another league for another set of elite clubs leaving everyone else behind. Besides which it will be the most boring league ever, playing the same teams over and over again and over again. That's before of course, they start carting games off to the middle east and America and whatever other country that puts up enough money. Then we won't even be able to see the league and god knows how much we will be charged for the "privilege."



Isn’t the CL changing to a similar format as the ESL? All teams in the same league? Just won’t be playing all the teams but it will be shite. The only issue with the ESL was the qualification for it, however there would’ve been more Pl clubs taking part than currently in the CL and I believe they were also going to have a form of qualification. So the CL is arguably more elitist already as very rarely does any team out of the big 6 qualify. The massive bonus from the ESL was controlling the spending of the State owned clubs. If something isn’t done about them soon then the game is dead anyway.