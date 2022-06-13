What City will gain in finishing they'll lose in control. Last season they effectively had 6 midfielders. Even we struggled to live with it in the first half of both our league games.



Haaland's a great player but this is it for me. They will have to change how they play and it remains to be seen if Haaland will make them more or less effective. His injury record isn't that great either and no team can just flick a switch to go from being effective using a striker to every bit as effective without one during the season. To get the best out of him - and his best is very very good - they obviously have to play to his strengths.We ran city bloody close last year of course, but in our 2 league games against them they felt to me more dominant than in most in recent years dating back to maybe 2019 [the covid year doesn't count!] They absolutely squeezed the life out of us, and at anfield in particular we got ourselves ahead well against the run of play. I'd say they felt more in control in those games than the 2-1 which could have gone either way in 2019, or obviously in the year we stuffed them at anfield, or the champs league games etc.I honestly don't know how Haaland will work in that sense. He's got all the tools but he could not be more different from playing one of Foden, KDB, Mahrez or god knows who at false 9. Also with a 'proper' number 9 like Haaland you surely know where the threat is coming from and can mitigate more against that, for me at least, which is I think partly why Pep never does too well with out and out number 9s [Eto/Ibra/Aguero as mentioned]. I don't think I'm saying all this just to cope with them adding yet another world class option to an already stacked squad, but I don't think he's a guaranteed success at all. He's not come to sit on the bench either.