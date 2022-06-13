« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1736220 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27240 on: Yesterday at 05:47:50 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 13, 2022, 01:05:29 pm
At least we signed the handsome striker as opposed to that ugly c*nt.

I'm very happy. Haaland looks like a blobfish
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27241 on: Yesterday at 06:24:54 am »
Sadly it's an incredible signing.  Most of the league is already scared to attack City in games and Haaland is only going to create more fear.  I'd say he wouldn't be peps first choice style wise but he is just a freakishly good goal scorer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27242 on: Yesterday at 07:12:52 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 06:24:54 am
Sadly it's an incredible signing.  Most of the league is already scared to attack City in games and Haaland is only going to create more fear.  I'd say he wouldn't be peps first choice style wise but he is just a freakishly good goal scorer.

What City will gain in finishing they'll lose in control. Last season they effectively had 6 midfielders. Even we struggled to live with it in the first half of both our league games.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27243 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:12:52 am
What City will gain in finishing they'll lose in control. Last season they effectively had 6 midfielders. Even we struggled to live with it in the first half of both our league games.

This. There's a lot of people playing championship manager in their head not understanding that there's a reason why city are able to control games so much
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27244 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:56:40 am
This. There's a lot of people playing championship manager in their head not understanding that there's a reason why city are able to control games so much

You also have to factor in there were a few games that they should have won if they had more of a clinical edge to them. The away game at Spurs, the game at Palace, couple of games there where they had amazing chances but failed to score.

Not saying that plugging in a striker means those draws and losses equal wins just by putting a striker in there, but it could happen.

I think the interesting thing will be how much control is Guardiola willing to give up to allow a striker to change the system and result in more wins? Their need to control games is fully because their centrebacks don't react well to teams getting at them. However, he might feel that giving up control and having a striker is a better up side because he will still have Walker and Rodri entrusted with protecting the defence.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27245 on: Yesterday at 11:53:06 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:56:40 am
This. There's a lot of people playing championship manager in their head not understanding that there's a reason why city are able to control games so much

There are......

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:47:57 am
I think we will win the league but you also have to factor in there were a few games that they should have won if they had more of a clinical edge to them. The away game at Spurs, the game at Palace, couple of games there where they had amazing chances but failed to score.

Thats not how it works. You dont just stick Haaland in for Bernardo Silva and expect games to go the same way, but now with a clinical striker. Its a bit like people bemoaning the disparity between how many goals Man Citys 'midfielders' score compared to ours, so talk about adding some 'goalscoring midfielders'. I'm sure there'll be games where he makes that sort of difference, I'm also sure there'll be games where they lose that control they have without an out and out striker and drop points. What sort of difference that makes at the end of the season remains to be seen. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27246 on: Yesterday at 12:22:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:53:06 am
There are......

Thats not how it works. You dont just stick Haaland in for Bernardo Silva and expect games to go the same way, but now with a clinical striker. Its a bit like people bemoaning the disparity between how many goals Man Citys 'midfielders' score compared to ours, so talk about adding some 'goalscoring midfielders'. I'm sure there'll be games where he makes that sort of difference, I'm also sure there'll be games where they lose that control they have without an out and out striker and drop points. What sort of difference that makes at the end of the season remains to be seen. 


As I added, thats not to say putting in Haaland means more wins. He definitely would lead to less control and maybe the loss of control could freak Guardiola out. But the question will be is the loss of some control acceptable based on the possible up side of having a player like Haaland in there?

Their control was all about protecting their defence, guess we have to see how much more pressure that defence can withstand.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27247 on: Yesterday at 12:44:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:22:21 pm
As I added, thats not to say putting in Haaland means more wins. He definitely would lead to less control and maybe the loss of control could freak Guardiola out. But the question will be is the loss of some control acceptable based on the possible up side of having a player like Haaland in there?

Their control was all about protecting their defence, guess we have to see how much more pressure that defence can withstand.

Another question is whether Guardiola will try to micromanage how Haaland plays instead of just letting him follow his instincts. He's had issues with Etoo and Ibrahimovic before, and didn't seem to like Aguero at first.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27248 on: Yesterday at 01:01:52 pm »
I'm sure it will work well enough.

The thing is, we both get over 90 points as it is.  So they could a world XI and they aren't suddenly going to race 20-30 points into the distance.
The margins are so small and he may tip them over the edge but again they aren't going to suddenly score 30-40 more goals.  They are already an amazing football side.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27249 on: Yesterday at 01:04:16 pm »
City got, what, around 100 points in a couple of seasons when they had Aguero as a striker.  They control games more now, sure, but they're still capable of getting insane point tallies without 6 midfielders.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27250 on: Yesterday at 01:08:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:04:16 pm
City got, what, around 100 points in a couple of seasons when they had Aguero as a striker.  They control games more now, sure, but they're still capable of getting insane point tallies without 6 midfielders.

They did but they started to become far more vulnerable, or at least teams found ways to get at City better, from 19/20 onwards. They then changed it to combat that, making themselves incredibly boring to watch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27251 on: Yesterday at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:12:52 am
What City will gain in finishing they'll lose in control. Last season they effectively had 6 midfielders. Even we struggled to live with it in the first half of both our league games.
This analysis is spot-on.

One of the main reasons the rest of the league found it so difficult to play against City last season is because City had an unusual set-up.
Now with a No.9 in Haaland, even though he's world-class, the other teams will at least know how to set themselves up to counter City's apparent threat.

Unpredictability wins matches.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27252 on: Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 06:24:54 am
Sadly it's an incredible signing.  Most of the league is already scared to attack City in games and Haaland is only going to create more fear.  I'd say he wouldn't be peps first choice style wise but he is just a freakishly good goal scorer.

Sancho looked shit hot in that league also and turned out to be a pudding.

He's a good signing for them no doubt but there is zero guarantee he'll take them to another level.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27253 on: Yesterday at 06:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 06:24:54 am
Sadly it's an incredible signing.  Most of the league is already scared to attack City in games and Haaland is only going to create more fear.  I'd say he wouldn't be peps first choice style wise but he is just a freakishly good goal scorer.

Everyone thought the same when Guardiola added Ibrahimovic to the team that already had Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, Henry, Yaya Toure and Dani Alves ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27254 on: Yesterday at 06:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm
Sancho looked shit hot in that league also and turned out to be a pudding.

He's a good signing for them no doubt but there is zero guarantee he'll take them to another level.
Sancho is a very good player, don't judge him while playing for that shower of shit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27255 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm
Sancho looked shit hot in that league also and turned out to be a pudding.

He's a good signing for them no doubt but there is zero guarantee he'll take them to another level.

That's less about not being good enough in the Premier league, and more about playing in a directionless team full of fannies.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27256 on: Today at 12:25:42 pm »
La Liga is taking legal action against PSG and City in EU courts.

Arguing that they have not taken sufficient action against both of them. Also arguing PSGs chairman also being chairman of ECA is a conflict of interest.

The lawyer they hired acted on behalf of Wikileaks.

They also moaned that the Premier League have taken no action even though they have been investigating for 4 years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27257 on: Today at 12:43:52 pm »
Who are they taking legal action against?  UEFA as well as the PL?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27258 on: Today at 01:19:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:43:52 pm
Who are they taking legal action against?  UEFA as well as the PL?

Tariq Panja is saying Madrid has definitely hired lawyers to take on PSG in the French courts
https://mobile.twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1537028072507162625?cxt=HHwWgoC--e24z9QqAAAA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27259 on: Today at 01:20:45 pm »
What's their case against PSG though?  That UEFA let them do what they want?  Surely they should be going after UEFA, I don't see how they can get PSG on anything.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27260 on: Today at 01:52:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:20:45 pm
What's their case against PSG though?  That UEFA let them do what they want?  Surely they should be going after UEFA, I don't see how they can get PSG on anything.

Well, the publicity of the court case itself will bring the shady dealings of PSG and Man City in the spotlight. It is a good PR tactic by Real Madrid and La Liga. It might not end up in a court verdict, but it will certainly put UEFA and the PL under pressure ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27261 on: Today at 01:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:25:42 pm
La Liga is taking legal action against PSG and City in EU courts.

Arguing that they have not taken sufficient action against both of them. Also arguing PSGs chairman also being chairman of ECA is a conflict of interest.

The lawyer they hired acted on behalf of Wikileaks.

They also moaned that the Premier League have taken no action even though they have been investigating for 4 years.
About time somebody did as the authorities are not doing anything. Uefa were sent packing by Abu Dhabis lawyers and CAS. The PL are taking the piss with their slow moving case, maybe that is to do with Abu Dhabis lawyers too tho. Although I really would not be surprised if Boris mucky paws are in there somewhere protecting Abu Dhabi investment, like his involvement in the Saudicastle takeover.  The more spotlight is put on these cheating bastards, the better.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27262 on: Today at 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:20:45 pm
What's their case against PSG though?  That UEFA let them do what they want?  Surely they should be going after UEFA, I don't see how they can get PSG on anything.
isn't this the same as Leeds and Burnley going after the Bitters?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27263 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:12:52 am
What City will gain in finishing they'll lose in control. Last season they effectively had 6 midfielders. Even we struggled to live with it in the first half of both our league games.

Haaland's a great player but this is it for me. They will have to change how they play and it remains to be seen if Haaland will make them more or less effective. His injury record isn't that great either and no team can just flick a switch to go from being effective using a striker to every bit as effective without one during the season. To get the best out of him - and his best is very very good - they obviously have to play to his strengths.

We ran city bloody close last year of course, but in our 2 league games against them they felt to me more dominant than in most in recent years dating back to maybe 2019 [the covid year doesn't count!] They absolutely squeezed the life out of us, and at anfield in particular we got ourselves ahead well against the run of play. I'd say they felt more in control in those games than the 2-1 which could have gone either way in 2019, or obviously in the year we stuffed them at anfield, or the champs league games etc.

I honestly don't know how Haaland will work in that sense. He's got all the tools but he could not be more different from playing one of Foden, KDB, Mahrez or god knows who at false 9. Also with a 'proper' number 9 like Haaland you surely know where the threat is coming from and can mitigate more against that, for me at least, which is I think partly why Pep never does too well with out and out number 9s [Eto/Ibra/Aguero as mentioned]. I don't think I'm saying all this just to cope with them adding yet another world class option to an already stacked squad, but I don't think he's a guaranteed success at all. He's not come to sit on the bench either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27264 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:22 pm
isn't this the same as Leeds and Burnley going after the Bitters?

But they were going to go after the PL for enabling it, same as Real should be going after UEFA.  They can't take PSG to court, can they?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27265 on: Today at 02:36:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:27:38 pm
But they were going to go after the PL for enabling it, same as Real should be going after UEFA.  They can't take PSG to court, can they?
to be honest I don't follow this stuff that closely, but I think they were threatening the club not the PL.

can a club sue another?  why not?  even if just to raise the issue / put pressure on the league, who will want to avoid that becoming a trend which would lead to banana league accusations.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27266 on: Today at 02:39:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:36:52 pm
to be honest I don't follow this stuff that closely, but I think they were threatening the club not the PL.

can a club sue another?  why not?  even if just to raise the issue / put pressure on the league, who will want to avoid that becoming a trend which would lead to banana league accusations.

Because the leagues are the ones who have let them get away with breaking the rules. They're not beholden to Real Madrid for anything. It'd be like me suing Johnny Depp cos I dont agree with the outcome of his court case.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27267 on: Today at 03:17:16 pm »
I wonder how city fans will feel when Haaland activates his release clause in 2 years time and goes to Madrid?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27268 on: Today at 03:25:18 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:58:36 pm
About time somebody did as the authorities are not doing anything. Uefa were sent packing by Abu Dhabis lawyers and CAS. The PL are taking the piss with their slow moving case, maybe that is to do with Abu Dhabis lawyers too tho. Although I really would not be surprised if Boris mucky paws are in there somewhere like his involvement in the Saudicastle takeover.  The more spotlight is put on these cheating bastards, the better.

This needs to grow some legs by keeping it in the media, a fucking lighthouse beacon should be shining on these contemptible regimes using football as vehicles for their sportswashing, endorsed by the relevant authorities through ignoring their breach of rules all football clubs should be adhering too.

It brings the game of football into disrepute and threatens the integrity of what sport should all be about, tearing down barriers, race, colour of skin, nation, equality etc.... promoting fair play and celebrating success from an equal playing field.

I want to see these fuckers pinned to a wall - with the message being, you will not absorb an entire sport for your political ends. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27269 on: Today at 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:08:01 pm
They did but they started to become far more vulnerable, or at least teams found ways to get at City better, from 19/20 onwards. They then changed it to combat that, making themselves incredibly boring to watch.

Boring the opposition into submission has been a great tactic for them. We keep games exciting which gives opposition encouragement.

Once teams concede to City they just want to keep the score down. We let a lot of leads slip. We were the only team to come back from behind against them all season. One thing they really have over us is the ability to effortlessly control games throughout.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27270 on: Today at 03:36:03 pm »
Hopefully this is the start of the ESL putting the framework in to disregard the state owned clubs and showing UEFA if you won't act then we will and do it without you.

Well done to Tebas, seems to be the only person high up in Football who's said what is is about state ownership, he can't be bought and despises anything that sppils the integrity of Football.

I wish he was the EPL CEO because Richard Masters is a fucking joke, the shambolic way he bowed down to Government pressure allowing the Saudi's in, the so called FFP trial against City and the Everton debacle with their losses.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27271 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:15:37 pm
Haaland's a great player but this is it for me. They will have to change how they play and it remains to be seen if Haaland will make them more or less effective. His injury record isn't that great either and no team can just flick a switch to go from being effective using a striker to every bit as effective without one during the season. To get the best out of him - and his best is very very good - they obviously have to play to his strengths.

We ran city bloody close last year of course, but in our 2 league games against them they felt to me more dominant than in most in recent years dating back to maybe 2019 [the covid year doesn't count!] They absolutely squeezed the life out of us, and at anfield in particular we got ourselves ahead well against the run of play. I'd say they felt more in control in those games than the 2-1 which could have gone either way in 2019, or obviously in the year we stuffed them at anfield, or the champs league games etc.

I honestly don't know how Haaland will work in that sense. He's got all the tools but he could not be more different from playing one of Foden, KDB, Mahrez or god knows who at false 9. Also with a 'proper' number 9 like Haaland you surely know where the threat is coming from and can mitigate more against that, for me at least, which is I think partly why Pep never does too well with out and out number 9s [Eto/Ibra/Aguero as mentioned]. I don't think I'm saying all this just to cope with them adding yet another world class option to an already stacked squad, but I don't think he's a guaranteed success at all. He's not come to sit on the bench either.
A very similar argument could actually be made for us, changing from Firmino to Nunez. We're more direct than ManC to begin with, but it's still a major change in style. I could see both teams struggling a bit with this, looking less dominant but perhaps winning even more games in the end.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27272 on: Today at 03:45:07 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:39:54 pm
A very similar argument could actually be made for us, changing from Firmino to Nunez. We're more direct than ManC to begin with, but it's still a major change in style. I could see both teams struggling a bit with this, looking less dominant but perhaps winning even more games in the end.

We play with three 'attackers' though. They don't, certainly not a central one and most certainly not someone as direct and big as Haaland. Its definitely a change for both, but theirs will be a much bigger change.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27273 on: Today at 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:39:49 pm
Because the leagues are the ones who have let them get away with breaking the rules. They're not beholden to Real Madrid for anything. It'd be like me suing Johnny Depp cos I dont agree with the outcome of his court case.
I get that, but if the governing body is basically ignoring you, paying some money on a lawyer to get a headline might start the pressure building when nothing else is working., and might get other clubs to chime in too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27274 on: Today at 04:24:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:36:03 pm
Hopefully this is the start of the ESL putting the framework in to disregard the state owned clubs and showing UEFA if you won't act then we will and do it without you.

Well done to Tebas, seems to be the only person high up in Football who's said what is is about state ownership, he can't be bought and despises anything that sppils the integrity of Football.

I wish he was the EPL CEO because Richard Masters is a fucking joke, the shambolic way he bowed down to Government pressure allowing the Saudi's in, the so called FFP trial against City and the Everton debacle with their losses.

The PL won't do anything that they see as damaging the brand. As if they're going to admit City have cheated their way to league titles, or Everton should have had a points deduction.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27275 on: Today at 04:31:28 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:39:54 pm
A very similar argument could actually be made for us, changing from Firmino to Nunez. We're more direct than ManC to begin with, but it's still a major change in style. I could see both teams struggling a bit with this, looking less dominant but perhaps winning even more games in the end.

I see what you mean, but it feels less of a shift for us [to my, admittedly biased, eyes at least]. Bobby's not played loads really and we've seen Sadio and Jota used as slightly more 'traditional' 9's, along with the odd shift there for our previous number 27. I also think our 'style' has always seen Robbo and Trent firing balls into the box [I guess you could maybe say the same about KDB/Cancelo for city though] which we've got to hope Darwin absolutely eats up. As ever with anything city/liverpool based it's fine margins, but I would say it's less of a gear shift for us than for them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27276 on: Today at 04:34:07 pm »
About time someone started to try and stop these state owned clubs. I only wish the executives at Premier League clubs did the same. If we all actually came together against the 2 sportswashed clubs then the Premier League would be forced to act. As it stands I think most owners are firmly against what City have done and what Newcastle are going to do, judging by the move to try and stop self-sponsorship but the lack of a very public campaign that could play out in the media is frustrating.

I think it would have to boil down to fan pressure to see some real action, in the same way the Super League was stopped, even though it's clear to anyone that the Super League was a direct result of the hyper-inflation in wages and transfers caused by City and PSG in the first place. I'd love to see fans put pressure on their clubs to not travel to St James Park and the Etihad and take a fine or points deduction, make a mockery out of the league in the same way the top brass have by letting these human-rights abusers come in and cheat their way to the top. Unfortunately that won't happen because most fans of other clubs would still prefer to see City win over us or United and turn a blind eye to the sportswashing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27277 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:31:28 pm
I see what you mean, but it feels less of a shift for us [to my, admittedly biased, eyes at least]. Bobby's not played loads really and we've seen Sadio and Jota used as slightly more 'traditional' 9's, along with the odd shift there for our previous number 27. I also think our 'style' has always seen Robbo and Trent firing balls into the box [I guess you could maybe say the same about KDB/Cancelo for city though] which we've got to hope Darwin absolutely eats up. As ever with anything city/liverpool based it's fine margins, but I would say it's less of a gear shift for us than for them.
Yeah, I think you're right. I think we never really played as fluidly without Bobby in the spring, but we did win a lot of games. I could see the same thing happening next season for both ManC and us. Barring any major injuries, both teams look ridiculously good with their new strikers.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27278 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm »
Haaland is an unbelievable striker, above Mbappe for me. Absolutely deadly. But Man City are already regularly racking up between 95 and 100 points, they can't win every game. They'll win some games they'd have drawn last season because of him but they'll also drop a point or two elsewhere because Bernardo or someone else has been missed. They can't possibly improve that much in the league because they're already, along with us, about as perfect a premier league team as there's ever been.

The big difference with him will be in Europe IMO. If they don't win it with him up front they might as well pack up and fuck it off because it will never happen. He's an absolute killer. They get knocked out of champions league ties in moments of madness when the control disappears and they can't cope without it. The burst of spurs goals at the Etihad, us at Anfield, the way they fell to bits in the Bernabeu. In Haaland they have a player who doesn't need the team to be playing perfectly to be able to come up with something extraordinary. All he needs is a sniff and he can win those big one-off ties in a flash.

Course, there's always the chance Pep drops him for a final to incorporate Zinchenko as a roaming playmaker and we'll never know.
