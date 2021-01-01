This. There's a lot of people playing championship manager in their head not understanding that there's a reason why city are able to control games so much



You also have to factor in there were a few games that they should have won if they had more of a clinical edge to them. The away game at Spurs, the game at Palace, couple of games there where they had amazing chances but failed to score.Not saying that plugging in a striker means those draws and losses equal wins just by putting a striker in there, but it could happen.I think the interesting thing will be how much control is Guardiola willing to give up to allow a striker to change the system and result in more wins? Their need to control games is fully because their centrebacks don't react well to teams getting at them. However, he might feel that giving up control and having a striker is a better up side because he will still have Walker and Rodri entrusted with protecting the defence.