Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27240 on: Today at 05:47:50 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:05:29 pm
At least we signed the handsome striker as opposed to that ugly c*nt.

I'm very happy. Haaland looks like a blobfish
Online Gifted Right Foot

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27241 on: Today at 06:24:54 am »
Sadly it's an incredible signing.  Most of the league is already scared to attack City in games and Haaland is only going to create more fear.  I'd say he wouldn't be peps first choice style wise but he is just a freakishly good goal scorer.
Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27242 on: Today at 07:12:52 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 06:24:54 am
Sadly it's an incredible signing.  Most of the league is already scared to attack City in games and Haaland is only going to create more fear.  I'd say he wouldn't be peps first choice style wise but he is just a freakishly good goal scorer.

What City will gain in finishing they'll lose in control. Last season they effectively had 6 midfielders. Even we struggled to live with it in the first half of both our league games.
Online red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27243 on: Today at 10:56:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:12:52 am
What City will gain in finishing they'll lose in control. Last season they effectively had 6 midfielders. Even we struggled to live with it in the first half of both our league games.

This. There's a lot of people playing championship manager in their head not understanding that there's a reason why city are able to control games so much
Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27244 on: Today at 11:47:57 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:56:40 am
This. There's a lot of people playing championship manager in their head not understanding that there's a reason why city are able to control games so much

You also have to factor in there were a few games that they should have won if they had more of a clinical edge to them. The away game at Spurs, the game at Palace, couple of games there where they had amazing chances but failed to score.

Not saying that plugging in a striker means those draws and losses equal wins just by putting a striker in there, but it could happen.

I think the interesting thing will be how much control is Guardiola willing to give up to allow a striker to change the system and result in more wins? Their need to control games is fully because their centrebacks don't react well to teams getting at them. However, he might feel that giving up control and having a striker is a better up side because he will still have Walker and Rodri entrusted with protecting the defence.
Offline El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27245 on: Today at 11:53:06 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:56:40 am
This. There's a lot of people playing championship manager in their head not understanding that there's a reason why city are able to control games so much

There are......

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:47:57 am
I think we will win the league but you also have to factor in there were a few games that they should have won if they had more of a clinical edge to them. The away game at Spurs, the game at Palace, couple of games there where they had amazing chances but failed to score.

Thats not how it works. You dont just stick Haaland in for Bernardo Silva and expect games to go the same way, but now with a clinical striker. Its a bit like people bemoaning the disparity between how many goals Man Citys 'midfielders' score compared to ours, so talk about adding some 'goalscoring midfielders'. I'm sure there'll be games where he makes that sort of difference, I'm also sure there'll be games where they lose that control they have without an out and out striker and drop points. What sort of difference that makes at the end of the season remains to be seen. 
Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27246 on: Today at 12:22:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:53:06 am
There are......

Thats not how it works. You dont just stick Haaland in for Bernardo Silva and expect games to go the same way, but now with a clinical striker. Its a bit like people bemoaning the disparity between how many goals Man Citys 'midfielders' score compared to ours, so talk about adding some 'goalscoring midfielders'. I'm sure there'll be games where he makes that sort of difference, I'm also sure there'll be games where they lose that control they have without an out and out striker and drop points. What sort of difference that makes at the end of the season remains to be seen. 


As I added, thats not to say putting in Haaland means more wins. He definitely would lead to less control and maybe the loss of control could freak Guardiola out. But the question will be is the loss of some control acceptable based on the possible up side of having a player like Haaland in there?

Their control was all about protecting their defence, guess we have to see how much more pressure that defence can withstand.
Offline Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27247 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:22:21 pm
As I added, thats not to say putting in Haaland means more wins. He definitely would lead to less control and maybe the loss of control could freak Guardiola out. But the question will be is the loss of some control acceptable based on the possible up side of having a player like Haaland in there?

Their control was all about protecting their defence, guess we have to see how much more pressure that defence can withstand.

Another question is whether Guardiola will try to micromanage how Haaland plays instead of just letting him follow his instincts. He's had issues with Etoo and Ibrahimovic before, and didn't seem to like Aguero at first.
Online Walshy nMe®

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27248 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm »
I'm sure it will work well enough.

The thing is, we both get over 90 points as it is.  So they could a world XI and they aren't suddenly going to race 20-30 points into the distance.
The margins are so small and he may tip them over the edge but again they aren't going to suddenly score 30-40 more goals.  They are already an amazing football side.
Online tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27249 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm »
City got, what, around 100 points in a couple of seasons when they had Aguero as a striker.  They control games more now, sure, but they're still capable of getting insane point tallies without 6 midfielders.
Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27250 on: Today at 01:08:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:04:16 pm
City got, what, around 100 points in a couple of seasons when they had Aguero as a striker.  They control games more now, sure, but they're still capable of getting insane point tallies without 6 midfielders.

They did but they started to become far more vulnerable, or at least teams found ways to get at City better, from 19/20 onwards. They then changed it to combat that, making themselves incredibly boring to watch.
Offline Jon2lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27251 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:12:52 am
What City will gain in finishing they'll lose in control. Last season they effectively had 6 midfielders. Even we struggled to live with it in the first half of both our league games.
This analysis is spot-on.

One of the main reasons the rest of the league found it so difficult to play against City last season is because City had an unusual set-up.
Now with a No.9 in Haaland, even though he's world-class, the other teams will at least know how to set themselves up to counter City's apparent threat.

Unpredictability wins matches.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27252 on: Today at 01:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 06:24:54 am
Sadly it's an incredible signing.  Most of the league is already scared to attack City in games and Haaland is only going to create more fear.  I'd say he wouldn't be peps first choice style wise but he is just a freakishly good goal scorer.

Sancho looked shit hot in that league also and turned out to be a pudding.

He's a good signing for them no doubt but there is zero guarantee he'll take them to another level.
