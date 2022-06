Yeah. There was nothing suspicious at all about Spanish speakers like Silva and Aguero staying at a nothing club like City for over a decade and never having their heads turned by Real Madrid or Barcelona.



Especially as Aguero said himself he would have joined Real and not Abu Dhabi if they had gone in for him. That surely would have triggered interest in Madrid?Sergio Agüero has admitted he would have joined Real Madrid if the Spanish club "had been interested" but insists he is very happy at Manchester City.Agüero was an unused substitute as Roberto Mancini's side lost 3-2 at the Bernabeu in the Champions League on Tuesday to a late Cristiano Ronaldo winner.Afterwards Agüero, who joined City from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2011, said: "If Real Madrid had been interested, I'd be there. I'm at City because Madrid showed no real interest in me. Now, I take the opportunity to deny the information that I supposedly said I'd never play at Madrid because I've played at Atlético. This was published in an English paper. Now I'm playing at City and think about nothing else."