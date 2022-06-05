I think that in some form or another the game itself will always survive, so I suppose it comes down to where each individual fan draws the line.



Personally, I feel that the game, as I knew it, has already gone. I'm only hanging in there because in the phoney, shit show world of professional football, Klopp is a beacon of authenticity and, as such, deserves the utmost support.



Apart from him and what he's doing here, I'd have left football behind a while ago. These days I don't watch games unless we are in them. I don't watch build-ups to games, even finals. I tune in on kick-off then turn off on the final whistle in order to avoid the shockingly inane punditry. The game is pretty much dead to me apart from when I watch Liverpool.



There are many reasons why it's dead to me now. Oil states, murderers and homophobes being allowed to buy the names and locations of historic but failing football clubs for PR purposes is one reason. The constant messing around with format too, such as in the CL. The horrific incompetence of the vast majority of officials. Outrageous VAR decisions. The forensic examination of offsides that are called after microscopic analysis.



Then you have the hatefest that is modern fandom. The revelling in death, disaster, poverty etc. There is the obscene cost involved with watching a game that's long since been hijacked, taken away from us, repackaged then sold back to us at insanely inflated prices.



In that sea of putrid shite we have the diamond that is Jurgen Klopp. Only he and the Liver Bird on our chests keep me involved at all. Other than that, the game, for me, is already dead.



I agree with all of this, but the bolded part in particular.Something is gone from the game that we'll never get back. The tribalism that was once limited to the grounds and the pubs has now leaked into everything and turned ugly and sour. 'Fans' log onto social media just to tweet 'CRY!' after a result, or phone into sports shows to spout the same nonsense they've heard overpaid pundits drone on about. Money has always been important to the game, of course, but now the game drowns in it, and both capitalism and sportswashing has choked the joy out of it, and perhaps has even removed the unpredictablilty of the outcome. VAR has taken out the spontaneity and hasn't fixed a damn thing in the process. We've just played the maximum amount of games we could play, and the players are expected to jump right into international play, then back to club play, then into the bloodsoaked World Cup in the span of 7 months.Posters jumped on lolowalsh for their negativity, but I understand their point. It's exhausting just trying to keep up in a system that doesn't care about integrity or competition; it only cares about money. They'll only care about competition if we fall back a few points and no one else can keep up, but it'll be because of the image it gives the PL (image=money), not because of any genuine desire for competitive sport. It's like training your entire life to be a sprinter but having Ben Johnson as your competitor for your entire career- and the governing body not giving a shit that he's jacked up on steroids. It's hard to muster the enthusiasm and joy for the upcoming season when you know it's just going to be another long, exhausting slog where money and cheating will likely step forward and trip us up again. I'm finding I don't actually get excited about our games anymore. Don't get me wrong, I like watching us play. We're a damn entertaining team to watch. But when the whistle blows, it feels like a pin has been pressed into a balloon and the air is slowly seeping out. Because it all feels like it's for nothing, in the end.