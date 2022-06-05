« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1716351 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27000 on: June 5, 2022, 10:32:56 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on June  5, 2022, 10:05:02 pm
The blue shite are likely gonna lose Sterling and are open to sell Mahrez. There is nothing stopping these shite from offering 400k to Salah and getting him on free and I don't think my heart can take that.

IF Salah does go there on a free, then fuck him, he can take the 30 pieces of silver and will destroy his legacy with one signature. He'd better be prepared for the outright hostile reception he will get at Anfield.
Scouse not English

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27001 on: June 5, 2022, 10:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  4, 2022, 06:07:14 pm
And thank you for your reply to it.   :)

I knew I wasn't alone in thinking that way. I've seen a fair number of people who you would have called dyed-in-the-wool Reds and football fans generally already call it a day and walk away. We all have our individual limit. Some never reach it. Others reached it years ago and have left it behind now.

The horror of Paris last weekend is another step towards my own point of no return. I'm sure there are others who feel the same as well.

The recent FA Cup Final really brought it home for me. The way we all used to lap up the entire day. The weeks of anticipation before the final. Reading all the stories in the press beforehand. Everyone would watch the build-up on the day. The team coaches leaving their hotels. The cheering fans along the bus route to the stadium. Even if your club wasn't in the final, the whole day was compulsive viewing.

Win or lose, you'd watch the trophy lift. You'd still watch as the game was talked about in the studio, and you'd buy all the special edition tributes if your team won and take all the pull-outs on the final in the press in the days afterwards.

Contrast that with this season. I felt compelled to ignore the press and TV build-up. No tuning in until kick-off then turning off again after the trophy lift. Avoiding as much punditry and social comment as possible in order to preserve my good memories of our win.

In the past it used to be about how much of it all I could take in. Now, it's about how much about the game and the circus around it I can block out.

That's pretty sad, isn't it?

An absolutely superb pair of posts and I can do nothing but agree with every single word. It's a sad truth, but that's the realty of where we are. Think I'm genuinely through with giving a shit. Paris pushed me over the edge.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27002 on: June 5, 2022, 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on June  5, 2022, 10:05:02 pm
The blue shite are likely gonna lose Sterling and are open to sell Mahrez. There is nothing stopping these shite from offering 400k to Salah and getting him on free and I don't think my heart can take that.

Whatever Man City offer Salah, Newcastle will offer double. You can sleep calmly, Salah is not going to Man City ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27003 on: Yesterday at 07:24:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2022, 10:32:56 pm
IF Salah does go there on a free, then fuck him, he can take the 30 pieces of silver and will destroy his legacy with one signature. He'd better be prepared for the outright hostile reception he will get at Anfield.
Yeah, any player who signs for the sportswashers is condoning the atrocious human rights abuses in them countries, and anyone who does that is a disgrace. I dont think Salah will go there but if he did then he would destroy any credibility he has.,
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27004 on: Yesterday at 10:52:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  5, 2022, 11:53:18 pm
Whatever Man City offer Salah, Newcastle will offer double. You can sleep calmly, Salah is not going to Man City ...

City will likely offer Salah £500k or thereabouts. Newcastle won't be offering £1m a week.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27005 on: Yesterday at 12:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:52:39 am
City will likely offer Salah £500k or thereabouts. Newcastle won't be offering £1m a week.

Newcastle will offer Salah whatever they like. Maybe even £1.5 million per week, to beat Mbappe's £1.37 million per week. And they won't even blink ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27006 on: Yesterday at 01:04:32 pm »
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27007 on: Yesterday at 01:29:02 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:04:32 pm
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.

It is scary aint it? When the whole world is worrying about food/gas inflation and people like Mbappe are being paid more than 1 million a week. Haaland going about human rights and then joining Abu Dhabi. Where does it stop?

Fifa and Uefa clearly do not give a shit. The only reason we are competing is due to Klopp. Let's enjoy the next 2 years. We may never get this opportunity ever again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27008 on: Yesterday at 01:34:16 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:04:32 pm
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.
Mbappe's salary is obscene yes. I don't believe Newcastle would offer the salary Mac has suggested though ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27009 on: Yesterday at 01:48:52 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:04:32 pm
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.
I've always been in two minds over footballers pay. Yes, compared to people in far more important jobs, footballer's pay is abhorrent and utterly obscene. But then I also took into consideration that football brings in so much money, and the stars of it on the pitch should get the rewards for that, not the fat cats in the boardroom. So, I think that it's the workers who should get most rewards. Football brings in billions, so footballers should be rewarded accordingly.

I think that argument stands up quite well ... until you bring in the sportswashers. With them, you have players being paid with blood money, the sovereign wealth fund of oil states, and not money earned by the club or the sport itself. That skews everything. It leaves genuine football clubs with a dilemma. Do they fall by the wayside or do they reluctantly join the madness in order to stay in the race?

It's a bizarre and crazy bubble. Probably every player in the PL is a millionaire. Underachieving journeymen are millionaires. Everton players who have won nothing this century are millionaires. It's absolutely mad.  :rollseyes
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27010 on: Yesterday at 01:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:48:52 pm
I've always been in two minds over footballers pay. Yes, compared to people in far more important jobs, footballer's pay is abhorrent and utterly obscene. But then I also took into consideration that football brings in so much money, and the stars of it on the pitch should get the rewards for that, not the fat cats in the boardroom. So, I agree that it's the workers who should get most rewards. So, football brings in billions, so footballers should be rewarded accordingly.

I think that argument stands up quite well ... until you bring in the sportswashers. With them, you have players being paid with blood money, the sovereign wealth fund of oil states, and not money earned by the club or the sport itself. That skews everything. It leaves genuine football clubs with a dilemma. Do they fall by the wayside or do they reluctantly join the madness in order to stay in the race?

It's a bizarre and crazy bubble. Probably every player in the PL is a millionaire. Underachieving journeymen are millionaires. Everton players who have won nothing this century are millionaires. It's absolutely mad.  :rollseyes

I totally agree with this, however it's the fans that are paying for it. Match tickets, TV subscriptions, replica shirts etc are all ridiculously overpriced. We're being fleeced to pay for it all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27011 on: Yesterday at 01:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:52:31 pm
I totally agree with this, however it's the fans that are paying for it. Match tickets, TV subscriptions, replica shirts etc are all ridiculously overpriced. We're being fleeced to pay for it all.
That's also true.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27012 on: Yesterday at 02:23:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:34:16 pm
Mbappe's salary is obscene yes. I don't believe Newcastle would offer the salary Mac has suggested though ;D
What makes you think they wouldnt?
I think they would if they that was what was needed to get a player of Salahs ability and standing in the game. They could always disguise the payments like Abu Dhabi do.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27013 on: Yesterday at 02:29:10 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:04:32 pm
The figures thrown around in here are sickening. Footballers simply shouldn't be paid that much.

agree they shouldn't, but ultimately it's not the footballers' fault and they live in their own world - totally fair that they expect to be paid their 'worth' in footballing terms even if it's astronomical figures. they can setup their families and multiple generations for life and make lasting changes in their communities. none of us would reject that.

and unfortunately the bubble won't burst - it'll get worse.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27014 on: Yesterday at 02:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:52:31 pm
I totally agree with this, however it's the fans that are paying for it. Match tickets, TV subscriptions, replica shirts etc are all ridiculously overpriced. We're being fleeced to pay for it all.
same is true when ppl pay crazy money to attend and kind of entertainment event.  there's not so much teeth-grinding over what top singers (eg) get paid.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27015 on: Yesterday at 02:37:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:23:56 pm
What makes you think they wouldnt?
I think they would if they that was what was needed to get a player of Salahs ability and standing in the game. They could always disguise the payments like Abu Dhabi do.

Think they can afford anything they want to be honest,the question is will they.

Say they inject a billion or two for their pet sportswashing project in the next 5 years or so,that's like 4 days to a weeks worth of just Aramco's net profit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27016 on: Yesterday at 02:38:15 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:29:10 pm
agree they shouldn't, but ultimately it's not the footballers' fault and they live in their own world - totally fair that they expect to be paid their 'worth' in footballing terms even if it's astronomical figures. they can setup their families and multiple generations for life and make lasting changes in their communities. none of us would reject that.

and unfortunately the bubble won't burst - it'll get worse.

I dont think you can really excuse the players completely from it. Its all very well blaming agents and whoever else, but they work on behalf of footballers. Its not even necessarily players getting paid £200k or whatever, its this idea that 'I'm worth this much'. And yeah, I am talking about Mo. Can you imagine Robert De Niro going 'I'll only do the movie for $110 million because Will Smith got $100 million for Men in Black'?

And sorry but when you say 'none of us would reject that' you're more than welcome to talk about yourself there :)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27017 on: Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:03:05 pm
Newcastle will offer Salah whatever they like. Maybe even £1.5 million per week, to beat Mbappe's £1.37 million per week. And they won't even blink ...

Nah, they'd have to pay lipservice to FFP first and line up some fake sponsorships. Saudi Arabia don't have their ducks in a row yet.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27018 on: Yesterday at 03:37:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:38:15 pm
I dont think you can really excuse the players completely from it. Its all very well blaming agents and whoever else, but they work on behalf of footballers. Its not even necessarily players getting paid £200k or whatever, its this idea that 'I'm worth this much'. And yeah, I am talking about Mo. Can you imagine Robert De Niro going 'I'll only do the movie for $110 million because Will Smith got $100 million for Men in Black'?

And sorry but when you say 'none of us would reject that' you're more than welcome to talk about yourself there :)

that actor comparison you made does happen though, ultimately salaries are generally publicised in football and so players/agents have leverage, whereas they're generally kept hush in most 'every day' kinda jobs.

i wouldn't reject it on the grounds that it's a job and my employer isn't some socialist endeavour. i live a simple life but would love to be able to open schools, hospitals and more like some of these footballers have done. i wouldn't hoard it. but ultimately the money is there, i'm not sure why you'd reject it when you're a once in 100 generational talent in your family and only have a small window of your 'prime' years. that money is only festering in an account or going to someone else now. football and music are the two ways many marginalised communities can create generational wealth and that can go into the right places too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27019 on: Yesterday at 03:44:34 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:37:13 pm
that actor comparison you made does happen though, ultimately salaries are generally publicised in football and so players/agents have leverage, whereas they're generally kept hush in most 'every day' kinda jobs.

i wouldn't reject it on the grounds that it's a job and my employer isn't some socialist endeavour. i live a simple life but would love to be able to open schools, hospitals and more like some of these footballers have done. i wouldn't hoard it. but ultimately the money is there, i'm not sure why you'd reject it lol

Either you're 100% in it for money, or you're not and the money is a great bonus of what you do.

If you were David Attenboroughs personal assistant on £2 million a year, would you leave that job to go and be Donald Trumps personal assistant for £2.5 million a year?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27020 on: Yesterday at 03:47:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:38:15 pm
I dont think you can really excuse the players completely from it. Its all very well blaming agents and whoever else, but they work on behalf of footballers. Its not even necessarily players getting paid £200k or whatever, its this idea that 'I'm worth this much'. And yeah, I am talking about Mo. Can you imagine Robert De Niro going 'I'll only do the movie for $110 million because Will Smith got $100 million for Men in Black'?

And sorry but when you say 'none of us would reject that' you're more than welcome to talk about yourself there :)
LOL that is exactly what they do.  :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27021 on: Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:44:34 pm
Either you're 100% in it for money, or you're not and the money is a great bonus of what you do.

If you were David Attenboroughs personal assistant on £2 million a year, would you leave that job to go and be Donald Trumps personal assistant for £2.5 million a year?
maybe a less-extreme example would make the point better?

how about "If you were Saint Teresa's personal assistant, would you leave that job to go and be Hitler's personal assistant for a 25% salary bump?"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27022 on: Yesterday at 03:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm
Nah, they'd have to pay lipservice to FFP first and line up some fake sponsorships. Saudi Arabia don't have their ducks in a row yet.

Abu Dhabi and PSG have laid the groundwork. Sign a £1billion deal with Saudi Airways this summer for example, then announce Mo, or pay Mo £250k a week and then totally seperately £750k a week as a special advisor to the SPL in Saudi. Could always make him an ambassador to a future bid to host the World Cup at £80 million.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27023 on: Yesterday at 03:55:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:44:34 pm
Either you're 100% in it for money, or you're not and the money is a great bonus of what you do.

If you were David Attenboroughs personal assistant on £2 million a year, would you leave that job to go and be Donald Trumps personal assistant for £2.5 million a year?

it's a job. i would imagine many of us wasting time on this forum probably are procrastinating because we're gleefully enjoying the money from a job we're in 'for the money' and probably not because we love our roles.

that scenario doesn't really fly in a football context though, does it. the football sums are vastly higher and generally, players are probably far removed from the 'bad' their billionaire owners have done.

are you saying if your employer suddenly offered you £200k a week you'd reject it?  ???
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27024 on: Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:47:03 pm
LOL that is exactly what they do.  :)

Its not exactly what they do, which is why the most any actor has ever been paid for a movie was.....Will Smith for Men In Black 3 :) That was the whole point SamLad. Its why its such a laughable notion that 'I should get paid this because x is getting paid that'.

And I guess the response would probably be 'Ok Mr Salah De Niro if you want to be paid that much, then go and play work for Eddie Howe Barry Sonnenfled instead of Jurgen Klopp Francis Ford Coppola and instead of winning Champions Leagues Oscars you can go and win some Intertoto Cups Golden Raspberries
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27025 on: Yesterday at 03:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm
Nah, they'd have to pay lipservice to FFP first and line up some fake sponsorships. Saudi Arabia don't have their ducks in a row yet.

You don't need ducks in a row. You just need lawyers that can make it a long drawn out pain in the arse for those [and I can't make these quotation marks big enough] 'enforcing' the rules.

The FFP ship sailed ages ago.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27026 on: Yesterday at 04:00:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:56:48 pm
Its not exactly what they do, which is why the most any actor has ever been paid for a movie was.....Will Smith for Men In Black 3 :) That was the whole point SamLad. Its why its such a laughable notion that 'I should get paid this because x is getting paid that'.

And I guess the response would probably be 'Ok Mr Salah De Niro if you want to be paid that much, then go and play work for Eddie Howe Barry Sonnenfled instead of Jurgen Klopp Francis Ford Coppola and instead of winning Champions Leagues Oscars you can go and win some Intertoto Cups Golden Raspberries
disagree mate.  the fact that Smith has had the highest-paid role so far doesn't prove much.  someone has to be the "current top earner".  and it doesn't mean that nobody's used his salary to get more for themselves (and not succeeded) does it?

from what I've ever read, actors' agents are bigger scumbags than footballers agents.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27027 on: Yesterday at 04:07:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:55:01 pm
it's a job. i would imagine many of us wasting time on this forum probably are procrastinating because we're gleefully enjoying the money from a job we're in 'for the money' and probably not because we love our roles.

that scenario doesn't really fly in a football context though, does it. the football sums are vastly higher and generally, players are probably far removed from the 'bad' their billionaire owners have done.

are you saying if your employer suddenly offered you £200k a week you'd reject it?  ???

What on earth are you on about? :D

If I'd been earning on average £200k a week for the last six years, and someone else offered me £250k a week to go and work for a far less scrupulous company with lesser workmates and a lesser boss....then yeah I probably would reject it. Because I'd already be a multi, multi, multi millionaire, already earning more money than I could ever spend. The difference between £350k a week and £500k a week over a year is about £8 million....with the lower amount being £20 million. A year. Twenty million. I mean when the fuck is enough enough if you're looking at that amount, in the position Mo Salah is in here, and you're going 'Nah I should be paid more than that'? We're not talking the difference between poverty and wealth, or being financially stable and rolling in it. We're talking being absolutely minted, or being a bit more absolutely minted.

Tell you what though, considering £200k a week is about 320 times more than I get paid then I'd have absolutely no problem if Mo was moving because he'd been offered £64 million a week :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27028 on: Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm
Nah, they'd have to pay lipservice to FFP first and line up some fake sponsorships. Saudi Arabia don't have their ducks in a row yet.

You really think that UEFA will go and check the private accounts at some Saudi bank? I don't think so ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27029 on: Yesterday at 06:01:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:07:21 pm
What on earth are you on about? :D

If I'd been earning on average £200k a week for the last six years, and someone else offered me £250k a week to go and work for a far less scrupulous company with lesser workmates and a lesser boss....then yeah I probably would reject it. Because I'd already be a multi, multi, multi millionaire, already earning more money than I could ever spend. The difference between £350k a week and £500k a week over a year is about £8 million....with the lower amount being £20 million. A year. Twenty million. I mean when the fuck is enough enough if you're looking at that amount, in the position Mo Salah is in here, and you're going 'Nah I should be paid more than that'? We're not talking the difference between poverty and wealth, or being financially stable and rolling in it. We're talking being absolutely minted, or being a bit more absolutely minted.

Tell you what though, considering £200k a week is about 320 times more than I get paid then I'd have absolutely no problem if Mo was moving because he'd been offered £64 million a week :)
One thing that pisses me off about these footballers is they can, if they do have principles, easily afford to live by them too. Bog standard journeymen in this league are millionaires, set for life and their families will be set for life too, so long as they don't blow it all.

Ordinary people find it much harder to live by their principles and values simply because they often have to compromise at least some of them in order to survive. Top tier footballers have no such worries. They can pick and choose who they work for. That's why I have no time for any who go to Abu Dhabi FC or Saudicastle. Same when Chelsea were Putin FC.

Any person of principle would turn down £250k from murderers and take the £200k per week at a genuine club.

Same with Guardiola. He could walk into any club in the world apart from ours. But this so-called principled man chose to take the extra blood money from murderers, women haters and homophobes instead. Now there's a man who could easily live by his values and principles, but chose not to for extra zeros on his bank balance.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27030 on: Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  3, 2022, 09:09:17 pm
I think that in some form or another the game itself will always survive, so I suppose it comes down to where each individual fan draws the line.

Personally, I feel that the game, as I knew it, has already gone. I'm only hanging in there because in the phoney, shit show world of professional football, Klopp is a beacon of authenticity and, as such, deserves the utmost support.

Apart from him and what he's doing here, I'd have left football behind a while ago. These days I don't watch games unless we are in them. I don't watch build-ups to games, even finals. I tune in on kick-off then turn off on the final whistle in order to avoid the shockingly inane punditry. The game is pretty much dead to me apart from when I watch Liverpool.

There are many reasons why it's dead to me now. Oil states, murderers and homophobes being allowed to buy the names and locations of historic but failing football clubs for PR purposes is one reason. The constant messing around with format too, such as in the CL. The horrific incompetence of the vast majority of officials. Outrageous VAR decisions. The forensic examination of offsides that are called after microscopic analysis.

Then you have the hatefest that is modern fandom. The revelling in death, disaster, poverty etc. There is the obscene cost involved with watching a game that's long since been hijacked, taken away from us, repackaged then sold back to us at insanely inflated prices.

In that sea of putrid shite we have the diamond that is Jurgen Klopp. Only he and the Liver Bird on our chests keep me involved at all. Other than that, the game, for me, is already dead.

I agree with all of this, but the bolded part in particular.

Something is gone from the game that we'll never get back. The tribalism that was once limited to the grounds and the pubs has now leaked into everything and turned ugly and sour. 'Fans' log onto social media just to tweet 'CRY!' after a result, or phone into sports shows to spout the same nonsense they've heard overpaid pundits drone on about. Money has always been important to the game, of course, but now the game drowns in it, and both capitalism and sportswashing has choked the joy out of it, and perhaps has even removed the unpredictablilty of the outcome. VAR has taken out the spontaneity and hasn't fixed a damn thing in the process. We've just played the maximum amount of games we could play, and the players are expected to jump right into international play, then back to club play, then into the bloodsoaked World Cup in the span of 7 months.

Posters jumped on lolowalsh for their negativity, but I understand their point. It's exhausting just trying to keep up in a system that doesn't care about integrity or competition; it only cares about money. They'll only care about competition if we fall back a few points and no one else can keep up, but it'll be because of the image it gives the PL (image=money), not because of any genuine desire for competitive sport. It's like training your entire life to be a sprinter but having Ben Johnson as your competitor for your entire career- and the governing body not giving a shit that he's jacked up on steroids. It's hard to muster the enthusiasm and joy for the upcoming season when you know it's just going to be another long, exhausting slog where money and cheating will likely step forward and trip us up again. I'm finding I don't actually get excited about our games anymore. Don't get me wrong, I like watching us play. We're a damn entertaining team to watch. But when the whistle blows, it feels like a pin has been pressed into a balloon and the air is slowly seeping out. Because it all feels like it's for nothing, in the end.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27031 on: Yesterday at 07:05:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:49:29 pm
Abu Dhabi and PSG have laid the groundwork. Sign a £1billion deal with Saudi Airways this summer for example, then announce Mo, or pay Mo £250k a week and then totally seperately £750k a week as a special advisor to the SPL in Saudi. Could always make him an ambassador to a future bid to host the World Cup at £80 million.
You're forgetting his £100m signing on fee as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27032 on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:05:20 pm
You're forgetting his £100m signing on fee as well.

Shit, forgot about that.

Awful being a footballer, short careers, need to earn the money, yadda yadda yadda
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27033 on: Yesterday at 10:43:34 pm »
Players like Salah and Mané do a lot of good work in their own countries, so they probably see it as important to earn as much as they can to channel money into projects back home.

But if you take the "City shilling" then you would have to spend a lot of time repeating that back to yourself in a mirror if you plan on sleeping at night.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27034 on: Today at 02:12:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  3, 2022, 09:09:17 pm
I think that in some form or another the game itself will always survive, so I suppose it comes down to where each individual fan draws the line.

Personally, I feel that the game, as I knew it, has already gone. I'm only hanging in there because in the phoney, shit show world of professional football, Klopp is a beacon of authenticity and, as such, deserves the utmost support.

Apart from him and what he's doing here, I'd have left football behind a while ago. These days I don't watch games unless we are in them. I don't watch build-ups to games, even finals. I tune in on kick-off then turn off on the final whistle in order to avoid the shockingly inane punditry. The game is pretty much dead to me apart from when I watch Liverpool.

There are many reasons why it's dead to me now. Oil states, murderers and homophobes being allowed to buy the names and locations of historic but failing football clubs for PR purposes is one reason. The constant messing around with format too, such as in the CL. The horrific incompetence of the vast majority of officials. Outrageous VAR decisions. The forensic examination of offsides that are called after microscopic analysis.

Then you have the hatefest that is modern fandom. The revelling in death, disaster, poverty etc. There is the obscene cost involved with watching a game that's long since been hijacked, taken away from us, repackaged then sold back to us at insanely inflated prices.

In that sea of putrid shite we have the diamond that is Jurgen Klopp. Only he and the Liver Bird on our chests keep me involved at all. Other than that, the game, for me, is already dead.
I haven't posted for a while, I'm not particularly good at posting, I've decided I'm too old to keep up.I'm a lurker full stop, but I've always liked your posts and I have to say this portrays my feelings in a post that I wouldn't be able to get across. Thanks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27035 on: Today at 02:28:11 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:12:12 am
I haven't posted for a while, I'm not particularly good at posting, I've decided I'm too old to keep up.I'm a lurker full stop, but I've always liked your posts and I have to say this portrays my feelings in a post that I wouldn't be able to get across. Thanks.
Thanks for your comments, Gaz. Nice to see you posting again.

It's such a shame that more and more if us feel this way, isn't it?

Anyway, take care, Gaz. All the best.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27036 on: Today at 02:29:19 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:12:12 am
I haven't posted for a while, I'm not particularly good at posting, I've decided I'm too old to keep up.I'm a lurker full stop, but I've always liked your posts and I have to say this portrays my feelings in a post that I wouldn't be able to get across. Thanks.

Thought this post was quite good, myself...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27037 on: Today at 02:36:55 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:28:11 am
Thanks for your comments, Gaz. Nice to see you posting again.

It's such a shame that more and more if us feel this way, isn't it?
²
Anyway, take care, Gaz. All the best.
Fuck sake now I have to post again! Yeah it is a shame no doubt but like you said Klopp being here is like an addiction, very hard to let go.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #27038 on: Today at 02:37:38 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:29:19 am
Thought this post was quite good, myself...
😁
