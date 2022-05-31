« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 669 670 671 672 673 [674]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1706865 times)

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26920 on: Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm »
I'm realistic here but City are going to run away with the league next season, just pray they bottle the CL. It was already hard enough catching up to them with a number 9 and now we are losing a world class player like Mane and they added Haaland who will get them tons of goals and they haven't lost a key player.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26921 on: Yesterday at 12:53:23 pm »
Not that arsed anymore to be honest. Nobody seems to care except us that the league is a Klopp away from being the German or French leagues. I hope if they do win it it's by 20 or more points and it's over by March as eventually that may force the premierships hand. Us actually pushing them so close every season is almost hiding exactly what they are doing. At this stage i'd love to see a super league without the oil clubs.
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,892
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26922 on: Yesterday at 01:04:22 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm
I'm realistic here but City are going to run away with the league next season, just pray they bottle the CL. It was already hard enough catching up to them with a number 9 and now we are losing a world class player like Mane and they added Haaland who will get them tons of goals and they haven't lost a key player.

This is pathetic. Why do you bother if youre going to write it off before the fuckin fixtures are out. They might get injuries, Pep might implode further, you just dont know. It went to the last day in the season just gone for fucks sake.


Mind blowing and undermines the effort Klopp, his staff and the squad put in.

Genuinely dont know why you bother.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26923 on: Yesterday at 01:06:15 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm
I'm realistic here but City are going to run away with the league next season, just pray they bottle the CL. It was already hard enough catching up to them with a number 9 and now we are losing a world class player like Mane and they added Haaland who will get them tons of goals and they haven't lost a key player.

Cheers.

I won't bother watching any of our games then.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,726
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26924 on: Yesterday at 01:10:06 pm »
 :lmao

Dont know whats more fucking depressing. This Jubilee shite rammed down our throats or coming on here  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
  • Red since '64
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26925 on: Yesterday at 01:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 01:10:06 pm
:lmao

Dont know whats more fucking depressing. This Jubilee shite rammed down our throats or coming on here  ;D

Its the Jubilee shite Capon. Switch over to the cricket mate😊
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26926 on: Yesterday at 01:27:17 pm »
Fucking hell this is a record, the new season is over already :lmao

Before pre season even kicks off
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,726
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26927 on: Yesterday at 01:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:25:18 pm
Its the Jubilee shite Capon. Switch over to the cricket mate😊
Haha I hate cricket more than I hate the queen. What you trying to do to me. Is there no escape from this quagmire of shitness ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,563
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26928 on: Yesterday at 01:31:13 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm
I'm realistic here but City are going to run away with the league next season, just pray they bottle the CL. It was already hard enough catching up to them with a number 9 and now we are losing a world class player like Mane and they added Haaland who will get them tons of goals and they haven't lost a key player.

Yeah, no. Not buying that. Highlander may get a few goals, but I can't see them dramatically increasing their goal output. This is football, not math - you don't just insert 20-30 goals like that without losing something else. It doesn't stack like it might in FIFA.

Also, perhaps we might consider replacing Mane. I know it's a novel idea, but it may just happen. And before you reply how his replacement might not instantly deliver his 20+ goals let me just say that hypothetical difference in goals could easily be delivered from better tuned Luis Diaz, more experienced Diogo Jota or someone completely new in midfield for example.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:50:07 pm by Zlen »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,408
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26929 on: Yesterday at 01:37:48 pm »
There can be only one.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26930 on: Yesterday at 01:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:37:48 pm
There can be only one.

 :) Announce Kurgan
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,408
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26931 on: Yesterday at 01:44:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26932 on: Yesterday at 01:48:44 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm
I'm realistic here but City are going to run away with the league next season, just pray they bottle the CL. It was already hard enough catching up to them with a number 9 and now we are losing a world class player like Mane and they added Haaland who will get them tons of goals and they haven't lost a key player.
That's the spirit.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26933 on: Yesterday at 04:03:45 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm
I'm realistic here but City are going to run away with the league next season, just pray they bottle the CL. It was already hard enough catching up to them with a number 9 and now we are losing a world class player like Mane and they added Haaland who will get them tons of goals and they haven't lost a key player.
Brienne of Tarth might find it difficult to adjust, or get a season ending injury in the charity shield. You never know. I know its shit having the Abu Dhabi sportswashing project in the league but we still have to hope we can beat them, we were very fucking close this season.
Maybe FSG will surprise us all in the transfer market .
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,865
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26934 on: Yesterday at 04:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:37:48 pm
There can be only one.

Unless you're a Sith
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,200
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26935 on: Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm »
Think you're all being a tad harsh on lolowalsh there.

We're entering a transition period, and whilst I don't expect City to run away with it, challenging them has been proven to be down to fine margins. It's not defeatist to show concern about how we're going to adapt and respond to the upcoming challenges.

By 2030, the PL could well be reduced to a pissing contest between the proxies of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, whilst the paid-for pundits wank over "the best league in the world" and "how good it is for the game", the traditional clubs like ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal and United will be left fighting for scraps.

It's little wonder so many on here have openly said they're likely done with football after Jurgen leaves. Our players haven't received the just rewards their efforts have deserved over the past five years, as City canter to title after title with the same pull the ball back trick and rival fans lap up the "anybody but Liverpool" narrative.

Fuck City. Just absolutely fuck 'em. They're everything I despise about the modern game, including their fucking sportswashing cheerleaders in the media enabling it all.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26936 on: Yesterday at 04:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
Think you're all being a tad harsh on lolowalsh there.

We're entering a transition period, and whilst I don't expect City to run away with it, challenging them has been proven to be down to fine margins. It's not defeatist to show concern about how we're going to adapt and respond to the upcoming challenges.

By 2030, the PL could well be reduced to a pissing contest between the proxies of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, whilst the paid-for pundits wank over "the best league in the world" and "how good it is for the game", the traditional clubs like ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal and United will be left fighting for scraps.

It's little wonder so many on here have openly said they're likely done with football after Jurgen leaves. Our players haven't received the just rewards their efforts have deserved over the past five years, as City canter to title after title with the same pull the ball back trick and rival fans lap up the "anybody but Liverpool" narrative.

Fuck City. Just absolutely fuck 'em. They're everything I despise about the modern game, including their fucking sportswashing cheerleaders in the media enabling it all.

If he had actually done that then people criticising it might have been harsh but instead he declared them running away with the league next season as fact. That's not showing concern, its outright writing us off
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,882
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26937 on: Yesterday at 04:51:46 pm »
You could argue that we'll be in less of a transition than last season since we won't be bedding our injured/new centre backs like last season and that Mané's replacement (position wise, I'm sure we'll bring in another forward) has already been here for 6 months.

City themselves will be seeing a bit of a transition with Haaland coming in, and the likes of Fernandinho, possibly Gundogan, Sterling, Silva leaving, maybe having to change their style of play to accommodate a striker, etc.

It's a bit defeatist to just write off next season before it's even started. We'll be right up there IMO.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26938 on: Yesterday at 05:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
Think you're all being a tad harsh on lolowalsh there.

We're entering a transition period, and whilst I don't expect City to run away with it, challenging them has been proven to be down to fine margins. It's not defeatist to show concern about how we're going to adapt and respond to the upcoming challenges.

By 2030, the PL could well be reduced to a pissing contest between the proxies of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, whilst the paid-for pundits wank over "the best league in the world" and "how good it is for the game", the traditional clubs like ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal and United will be left fighting for scraps.

It's little wonder so many on here have openly said they're likely done with football after Jurgen leaves. Our players haven't received the just rewards their efforts have deserved over the past five years, as City canter to title after title with the same pull the ball back trick and rival fans lap up the "anybody but Liverpool" narrative.

Fuck City. Just absolutely fuck 'em. They're everything I despise about the modern game, including their fucking sportswashing cheerleaders in the media enabling it all.
Liverpool - non cheats.
Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC - cheats.

That's the only "fine margin" there is mate.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,278
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26939 on: Yesterday at 05:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:01:12 pm
Liverpool - non cheats.
Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC - cheats.

That's the only "fine margin" there is mate.
It is a fine margin. It's been under VAR review for years, decision yet to be made.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,262
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26940 on: Yesterday at 06:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:53:23 pm
Not that arsed anymore to be honest. Nobody seems to care except us that the league is a Klopp away from being the German or French leagues. I hope if they do win it it's by 20 or more points and it's over by March as eventually that may force the premierships hand. Us actually pushing them so close every season is almost hiding exactly what they are doing. At this stage i'd love to see a super league without the oil clubs.

Nobody else cares because nobody else can challenge. Only Liverpool can genuinely challenge, so it's only us that care.

The rest actively enable and indirectly support the sportswash simply because it stops their real rivals from winning things most of the time.

Let's see what happens if a Man United or an Arsenal actually get their act together but get thwarted at virtually every turn by the sportswash vehicles. I'm sure they won't be so quiet then.

But yes, you are right. The PL is a Klopp and an LFC away from being an absolute laughing stock. Our presence is giving the whole sorry mess a veneer of respectability and competitivity that it doesn't actually deserve.

Personally, I'd be more than happy for the PL to be disbanded and a new league started without Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle and the phoenix that will rise out of the Putin FC ashes. They should relocate to the middle eastern desert and form their own oil money league with PSG. No one will miss any of them. All they are is a bunch of parasites.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:02:27 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,003
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26941 on: Yesterday at 06:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 31, 2022, 12:33:55 pm
Yeah but 1 like from me is worth 1,000 from the general public surely?
Beats sinnermichael posting twitter jokes the second they go up tbf
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,200
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26942 on: Yesterday at 06:02:18 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 04:49:52 pm
If he had actually done that then people criticising it might have been harsh but instead he declared them running away with the league next season as fact. That's not showing concern, its outright writing us off

And I agree. But I can understand where lolowalsh is coming from and I get why they said it. I think it's a mistake to just pile on to that viewpoint, even if we consider it to be overly pessimistic.

City are inexorably choking the life out of a competitive Premier League. We all know it, and we all know in the long term it will be impossible to compete against without cast-iron regulation. Right now that is about as far away as the moon.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,200
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26943 on: Yesterday at 06:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:01:12 pm
Liverpool - non cheats.
Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC - cheats.

That's the only "fine margin" there is mate.

That is the reality off the pitch, yes.

The reality on the pitch is that we were a draw against Brentford or a defeat against West Ham away from winning this league. It's become like F1, where a tenth of a second makes the difference between 1st and 2nd.

As I said a few pages ago, City have normalised the 95 point season.  They've not raised the bar - they've twisted it into a fucking pretzel shape. Gang of fucking cheats.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,759
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26944 on: Today at 01:01:13 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:51:37 am
This amused me, a mate from work was going to the Etihad last night for a concert and another mate asked about the set list on WhatsApp so he posted a screenshot



Someone should post this in blueloon, give them a hand getting there next season
A bit strange for their football team to be playing at 7:25pm but whatever floats your boat I suppose.
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26945 on: Today at 05:29:21 am »
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,125
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26946 on: Today at 08:04:57 am »
Martin Calladine saying the unknown crypto currency partners were (allegedly) behind a 1 bn fraud scheme.

Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26947 on: Today at 08:20:23 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:04:57 am
Martin Calladine saying the unknown crypto currency partners were (allegedly) behind a 1 bn fraud scheme.

Whos Martin Calladine?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,372
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26948 on: Today at 08:29:57 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
Think you're all being a tad harsh on lolowalsh there.

We're entering a transition period, and whilst I don't expect City to run away with it, challenging them has been proven to be down to fine margins. It's not defeatist to show concern about how we're going to adapt and respond to the upcoming challenges.

By 2030, the PL could well be reduced to a pissing contest between the proxies of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, whilst the paid-for pundits wank over "the best league in the world" and "how good it is for the game", the traditional clubs like ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal and United will be left fighting for scraps.

It's little wonder so many on here have openly said they're likely done with football after Jurgen leaves. Our players haven't received the just rewards their efforts have deserved over the past five years, as City canter to title after title with the same pull the ball back trick and rival fans lap up the "anybody but Liverpool" narrative.

Fuck City. Just absolutely fuck 'em. They're everything I despise about the modern game, including their fucking sportswashing cheerleaders in the media enabling it all.

Well looking at the stance the Kuwaitis take I can see them being the next sports washer. Surprised they didnt come in for Chelsea.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-61678929
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26949 on: Today at 08:49:09 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:29:57 am
Well looking at the stance the Kuwaitis take I can see them being the next sports washer. Surprised they didnt come in for Chelsea.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-61678929
Here's a list of every country with that despicable law.

https://76crimes.com/76-countries-where-homosexuality-is-illegal/
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,125
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26950 on: Today at 09:05:42 am »
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26951 on: Today at 09:21:56 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:49:09 am
Here's a list of every country with that despicable law.

https://76crimes.com/76-countries-where-homosexuality-is-illegal/
We mustnt forget that the LGBT group of any prospective sportswashed football club will see any takeover as a chance to change the buying  countrys attitudes and laws. Just like the Geordie group said.
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26952 on: Today at 09:49:29 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:29:57 am
Well looking at the stance the Kuwaitis take I can see them being the next sports washer. Surprised they didnt come in for Chelsea.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-61678929

Yep now Chelsea is done there is one stand out club available. LFC.  :( Utd too but that would be more complex.

Obviously the Kuwaitis could go for a European pedigree club like Nottingham Forest but if it's real pedigree they want they could wave £5-6bn under John Henry's nose and that would be it.

Why would Henry sell? Well he's a business man and he's taken us as far as he could. There's no competing any further with oil clubs.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26953 on: Today at 10:47:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  1, 2022, 03:46:56 pm
The excuses already coming in ...

https://twitter.com/KCMANC/status/1531999774295171073

"Think you will find City have a bigger average home attendance than Liverpool but dont let facts get in the way huh?"

I'm not on Twitter and I don't know City fans, obviously but, they actually believe the sports washing lies, my God.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 669 670 671 672 673 [674]   Go Up
« previous next »
 