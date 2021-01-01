Its why they find it funny, its annoying for us but lets be honest we'd be laughing our heads off if Utd got 90+ points twice and didn't win the league.









I wouldn't if the team that did it was sportswashing a horrible regime. It's more than just taking money from horrible sources. This is the bit people miss when they argue that all money in the game is dirty, therefore taking money from Mansur is OK. Moving past the point that one sin doesn't negate another (which is why whataboutery is such a shit response) the other key difference is that owners aren't spending money on clubs with the express purpose of covering up their crimes with propaganda.If you know that money you are recieving is for propaganda (and how can htey not?) and still take the money anyway, then you are endorsing that behaviour, i.e. you are sportswashing too. Go look back over other examples of other sportswashing regimes (i.e. states using sport expressly to promote their regime) and who do you see mentioned? The Nazis, the USSR, North Korea, that's who. WHen history looks back on City, those are the comparisons that will be drawn. To what end? So your club can have the dubious pleasure of being ignored while you parade a bauble 300 yards? To paraphrase Bolt, "It profit a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world. . . but for a PL trophy!"