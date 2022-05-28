« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: The North Bank on May 28, 2022, 09:31:24 am
Thats not an argument, thats at best an ill informed , but more likely a deliberately biased, view, to whitewash the sportwashing. Off the field you cant compare city and Liverpool, only on the field theyre comparable. Everything else is chalk and cheese, which is why Klopp is the best manager in the world no matter what Pep wins (buys).

I'm not saying it's a valid argument I'm saying that is the argument people raise to defend City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: The North Bank on May 28, 2022, 08:37:45 am
I wish he makes more of it but thats clearly not his style, would love him to come out and say "we wouldve won 5 titles  out of 5 too if we werent up against the wealth of an oil country" throw that one in and see how the rats Gary and Carra respond.
Same could be said for other managers - would be interesting coming from Arteta, say :). It would just lead to accusations of sour grapes and more 'banter', but do nothing. Also I'm sure Klopp has thoughts along those lines, but he also has respect for Guardiola and the team he has built, while having reservations about how it was built.

That sort of challenge to City needs to come from the chief executives and chairmen of (a majority of) the rest of the PL; which so far they've shown no real interest in. The ESL was an attempt to limit the new money of nation state football clubs, but approached it by widening the gap between the big clubs and everyone else. The way to do it successfully would be to bring the rest of the clubs with them; by giving away a bit of their relative advantage to the rest, to get support to rein in that of the sportswashers.

But that's another thread.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
City has blurred the lines to the point it now looks like a 90 point season is normal. It's not normal to get over 90 points. I think it only happened three times in 3 decades before Pep arrived. Liverpool dropped points in 8 fixtures in 18/19 and still didn't win the league. Liverpool dropped points in 10 fixtures in 21/22 and still didn't win the league.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: spider-neil on May 28, 2022, 10:42:52 am
City has blurred the lines to the point it now looks like a 90 point season is normal. It's not normal to get over 90 points. I think it only happened three times in 3 decades before Pep arrived. Liverpool dropped points in 8 fixtures in 18/19 and still didn't win the league. Liverpool dropped points in 10 fixtures in 21/22 and still didn't win the league.
Yep. Six of the eight highest points totals ever (and all of the top four) have been set by us or City in the last five seasons.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: spider-neil on May 28, 2022, 10:42:52 am
City has blurred the lines to the point it now looks like a 90 point season is normal. It's not normal to get over 90 points. I think it only happened three times in 3 decades before Pep arrived. Liverpool dropped points in 8 fixtures in 18/19 and still didn't win the league. Liverpool dropped points in 10 fixtures in 21/22 and still didn't win the league.
It's crazy and beyond normal. You may be allowed to drop points in like 5 games now to have any realistic shot at the league and even then it's not a guarantee either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: spider-neil on May 28, 2022, 10:42:52 am
City has blurred the lines to the point it now looks like a 90 point season is normal. It's not normal to get over 90 points. I think it only happened three times in 3 decades before Pep arrived. Liverpool dropped points in 8 fixtures in 18/19 and still didn't win the league. Liverpool dropped points in 10 fixtures in 21/22 and still didn't win the league.

Yeah, United have hit 90 points or more 3 times, their record being 92 points, we hit 90 points 87/88, Everton did it in 84/85, the only times it's been done after 3 points for a win was introduced in 81/82,

We would have finished with 98 points in 78/79, had 3 points for a win been around then, like you say, it's not normal to win 30 matches in a season to win the league, it's normally around 25 matches.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
I'd say City have "normalised" the 95 point season, never mind a 90 point one. The fact that the media treat it as normal shows the effectiveness of sportswashing.

Imagine City winning five straight leagues at 93-100 points each without us in the way? With maybe six or seven domestic cups on top? It's true what people with a bit of awareness say - how would the neutral feel then? With the nearest title challenger 12-20 points behind and finals becoming a routine three to five-nil slaughter fest each season? Would they say it's good for the game then? Because that's what Abu Dhabi want it to be.

Ironically, us making a fight of it actually aids the sportswashing, as it saves City some scrutiny.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Last 5 seasons points between City and the next team that wasn't Liverpool

City 93 points - Chelsea 74 - 19 point difference
City 86 points - United 74 - 12 point difference
City 81 points - United 66 - 15 point difference
City 99 points - Chelsea 72 - 27 point difference
City 100 points - United 81 - 19 point difference
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2022, 11:34:06 am
Last 5 seasons points between City and the next team that wasn't Liverpool

City 93 points - Chelsea 74 - 19 point difference
City 86 points - United 74 - 12 point difference
City 81 points - United 66 - 15 point difference
City 99 points - Chelsea 72 - 27 point difference
City 100 points - United 81 - 19 point difference

The highlighted ones are the gap from first to second, not even a challenge to them
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
That is very bad, but nobody cares. As long as anyone is challenging them at all normal narrative will continue.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2022, 11:34:06 am
Last 5 seasons points between City and the next team that wasn't Liverpool

City 93 points - Chelsea 74 - 19 point difference
City 86 points - United 74 - 12 point difference
City 81 points - United 66 - 15 point difference
City 99 points - Chelsea 72 - 27 point difference
City 100 points - United 81 - 19 point difference

Wow. That makes for stark reading.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
The call outs need to come from the mid table managers, losing their best players to sit on a bench at City.

And call outs from United managers about mid table bench players starting for United.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: harleydanger on May 28, 2022, 12:45:34 pm
The call outs need to come from the mid table managers, losing their best players to sit on a bench at City.

And call outs from United managers about mid table bench players starting for United.

Why would they complain if City is dumb enough to pay them £100m for their players?  It's not City's fault if those clubs fail to reinvest that kind of money wisely.

Perversely, what's needed is for City to dominate unchallenged for 5-10 years before everybody starts getting irritated as fuck with them.  United might find them useful idiots now, but maybe when they're looking over their shoulder at City being on 17 titles they might finally start to worry a bit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Champions of Europe, they'll never sing that  :wave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Statto Red on May 28, 2022, 11:17:42 am
Yeah, United have hit 90 points or more 3 times, their record being 92 points, we hit 90 points 87/88, Everton did it in 84/85, the only times it's been done after 3 points for a win was introduced in 81/82,

We would have finished with 98 points in 78/79, had 3 points for a win been around then, like you say, it's not normal to win 30 matches in a season to win the league, it's normally around 25 matches.

Our 90 points in 87/88 was over 40 games, Everton's was over 42 as was 78/79 where we finished with 68 points, taking the average ppg over 38 games we'd have had around 85 points in 88, 88 points in 79 and Everton 81 points

These continuous 90+ points seasons shouldn't be happening, they should be one offs at best but at least ours are genuine
« Reply #26855 on: May 28, 2022, 02:23:04 pm »
It's insane to finish a season on more than 90 points and not win the league.  And we've now done that twice.

/pepgif
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Red Berry on May 28, 2022, 02:23:04 pm
It's insane to finish a season on more than 90 points and not win the league.  And we've now done that twice.

/pepgif

Twice! TWICE!!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Broadcaster Natalie Pike (big city fan)is often on Fighting Talk, and every single one of her answers is having a dig at Liverpool. Its hilarious :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Be a good laugh when these get made favourites for the CL again next season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:40:19 pm
Be a good laugh when these get made favourites for the CL again next season.

Feels like other clubs are losing key players whilst these are strengthening though. Probably their best shot (well will be when they get their usual group)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
You'll never ever experience 1/100th of that. You can win as many leagues as you want, but you'll never get the fans or respect you want. The very definition of "bought it".
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
State of their parade compared to that after last night. :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
State of their parade compared to that after last night. :lmao


1.5 million views for our parade on the official club youtube channel (www.youtube.com/c/LiverpoolFC/videos)

23,000 views for Man City's parade on their official youtube channel (Goldbridge got more for one of his videos - https://twitter.com/markgoldbridge/status/1528859004575031297)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:15:50 am

1.5 million views for our parade on the official club youtube channel (www.youtube.com/c/LiverpoolFC/videos)

23,000 views for Man City's parade on their official youtube channel (Goldbridge got more for one of his videos - https://twitter.com/markgoldbridge/status/1528859004575031297)

Most of those watching their parade was just to take the piss, too. :lmao

Pisspot club. :lmao
