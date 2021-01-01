« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

spider-neil

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26840 on: Today at 10:09:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:31:24 am
Thats not an argument, thats at best an ill informed , but more likely a deliberately biased, view, to whitewash the sportwashing. Off the field you cant compare city and Liverpool, only on the field theyre comparable. Everything else is chalk and cheese, which is why Klopp is the best manager in the world no matter what Pep wins (buys).

I'm not saying it's a valid argument I'm saying that is the argument people raise to defend City.
redmark

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26841 on: Today at 10:18:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:37:45 am
I wish he makes more of it but thats clearly not his style, would love him to come out and say "we wouldve won 5 titles  out of 5 too if we werent up against the wealth of an oil country" throw that one in and see how the rats Gary and Carra respond.
Same could be said for other managers - would be interesting coming from Arteta, say :). It would just lead to accusations of sour grapes and more 'banter', but do nothing. Also I'm sure Klopp has thoughts along those lines, but he also has respect for Guardiola and the team he has built, while having reservations about how it was built.

That sort of challenge to City needs to come from the chief executives and chairmen of (a majority of) the rest of the PL; which so far they've shown no real interest in. The ESL was an attempt to limit the new money of nation state football clubs, but approached it by widening the gap between the big clubs and everyone else. The way to do it successfully would be to bring the rest of the clubs with them; by giving away a bit of their relative advantage to the rest, to get support to rein in that of the sportswashers.

But that's another thread.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

spider-neil

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26842 on: Today at 10:42:52 am »
City has blurred the lines to the point it now looks like a 90 point season is normal. It's not normal to get over 90 points. I think it only happened three times in 3 decades before Pep arrived. Liverpool dropped points in 8 fixtures in 18/19 and still didn't win the league. Liverpool dropped points in 10 fixtures in 21/22 and still didn't win the league.
redmark

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26843 on: Today at 11:01:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:42:52 am
City has blurred the lines to the point it now looks like a 90 point season is normal. It's not normal to get over 90 points. I think it only happened three times in 3 decades before Pep arrived. Liverpool dropped points in 8 fixtures in 18/19 and still didn't win the league. Liverpool dropped points in 10 fixtures in 21/22 and still didn't win the league.
Yep. Six of the eight highest points totals ever (and all of the top four) have been set by us or City in the last five seasons.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26844 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:42:52 am
City has blurred the lines to the point it now looks like a 90 point season is normal. It's not normal to get over 90 points. I think it only happened three times in 3 decades before Pep arrived. Liverpool dropped points in 8 fixtures in 18/19 and still didn't win the league. Liverpool dropped points in 10 fixtures in 21/22 and still didn't win the league.
It's crazy and beyond normal. You may be allowed to drop points in like 5 games now to have any realistic shot at the league and even then it's not a guarantee either.
