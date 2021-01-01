« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 666 667 668 669 670 [671]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1692541 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,671
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26800 on: Today at 09:08:23 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:07:04 am
Fucking hell. £1.35 a page. What a rip off

If it's been published by city, it will still sell a million copies.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,004
  • Scrubbers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26801 on: Today at 09:29:34 am »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,584
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26802 on: Today at 09:38:49 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:42:35 am
Have PSG reported 700  million losses? Is that real?. Just wondering do PSG have loads of Qatar based sponsorships that cover that then? Like City?. Or are UEFA as per that Cerafin article nor arsed??

PSG Chairman/CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is on UEFA's Executive Committee as European Club Association representative.......
Logged
Scouse not English

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26803 on: Today at 11:14:35 am »
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26804 on: Today at 11:37:16 am »
Imagine your team being shite for decades and dreaming about winning trophies. Then it happens, yet the whole world calls them cheats and gives a collective meh when they win anything. Even their own fans cant be arsed attending games both at home and at Wembley. They are banned from Europe yet get off by four expensive legal firms finding loopholes and getting them off in a technicality. The club is constantly under investigation and have clearly broken every financial rule there is.
At what point do you stop bleating Its a conspiraceh and start to question how your club actually made such a meteoric rise from no marks, to the biggest commercial income in the world, in such a short time frame?

The whole lot of them are completely sportswashed.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,246
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26805 on: Today at 11:48:20 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:14:35 am
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.

Outstanding listen that Roy. Imagine being that eloquent in your second language (you do a decent job to be fair).
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,157
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26806 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:37:16 am
Imagine your team being shite for decades and dreaming about winning trophies. Then it happens, yet the whole world calls them cheats and gives a collective meh when they win anything. Even their own fans cant be arsed attending games both at home and at Wembley. They are banned from Europe yet get off by four expensive legal firms finding loopholes and getting them off in a technicality. The club is constantly under investigation and have clearly broken every financial rule there is.
At what point do you stop bleating Its a conspiraceh and start to question how your club actually made such a meteoric rise from no marks, to the biggest commercial income in the world, in such a short time frame?

The whole lot of them are completely sportswashed.
When they were languishing in the lower divisions I bet they never realised that success would taste this sour.

I suppose stealing it is never going to be as satisfying as actually earning it. No wonder they don't appear to enjoy it.

They all look like a bulldog licking piss off a nettle.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26807 on: Today at 12:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:48:20 am
Outstanding listen that Roy. Imagine being that eloquent in your second language (you do a decent job to be fair).
+1
It's always nice to get evidence that it's not just us that see City for what they are. We just need more people to see beyond the tribal stuff and start speaking out about the threat to the game that the likes of City PSG Newcastle represent.

Rather than fucking up football for everyone else, if it's impossible to rewind state ownership, then they should all fuck off and play each other in a super league and leave football for the rest of us.

Maybe if they have their own league for the financially doped, Everton get the invite they've been craving.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,584
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26808 on: Today at 12:55:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:37:16 am
Imagine your team being shite for decades and dreaming about winning trophies. Then it happens, yet the whole world calls them cheats and gives a collective meh when they win anything. Even their own fans cant be arsed attending games both at home and at Wembley. They are banned from Europe yet get off by four expensive legal firms finding loopholes and getting them off in a technicality. The club is constantly under investigation and have clearly broken every financial rule there is.
At what point do you stop bleating Its a conspiraceh and start to question how your club actually made such a meteoric rise from no marks, to the biggest commercial income in the world, in such a short time frame?

The whole lot of them are completely sportswashed.

Loads of them know the truth, but the trophies mean they turn a blind eye.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26809 on: Today at 01:09:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:14:35 am
Arsecast this week with Philipe Auclair covers his view of Man City around 50 minutes in. It's wonderful.
https://arseblog.com/2022/05/episode-679-we-need-a-lad-with-a-trumpet/

Basically, an execrable state of affairs, a government with a worse human rights record even than Qatar, a style of play that leaves the viewer cold, an fans that project their own distaste at knowing the whole recent success means nothing onto other fans.

Im not sure I want to open a link called Arsecast. Im worried what Ill find.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,556
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26810 on: Today at 01:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 01:09:12 pm
Im not sure I want to open a link called Arsecast. Im worried what Ill find.
Yeah dont blame you. Try Pen Island. Com instead. Theyll have it on there. All one word
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26811 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 01:09:12 pm
Im not sure I want to open a link called Arsecast. Im worried what Ill find.

;D

It lasts about 20 minutes as well - he gets torn into them and the fact that the entire thing is meaningless and leaves the neutral cold. They make the point that if it wasn't for this Liverpool side, the entirety of the domestic game would be feeling very differently about them - in a way we're distracting people from the reality of it all by making it a contest.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26812 on: Today at 01:41:55 pm »
Brilliant listen that, didn't hold no punches and said it for what it s, the PL would be shite if it wasn't for Klopp and our team and questions would be asked how the PL has allowed the so called biggest League to be a procession for a state owned funded team.

Khaldoon and Mansour should be thanking Henry and Klopp.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26813 on: Today at 01:54:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm


Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,017
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26814 on: Today at 01:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 01:54:31 pm
Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???

 ;D
I actually saw that and thought - whats Alisson got to do with this!

But then I realise they are talking about a famous former manager from the days Man City where actually a football club  :P
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26815 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:57:27 pm
;D
I actually saw that and thought - whats Alisson got to do with this!

But then I realise they are talking about a famous former manager from the days Man City where actually a football club  :P

Ahh, was wondering  ;D
Logged

Online calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26816 on: Today at 01:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 01:54:31 pm
Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???

It's referring to Malcolm Allison. Manager in the 70s. Won their only European trophy to date..
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,556
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26817 on: Today at 02:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 01:54:31 pm
Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/yPVMi9MxabM&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/yPVMi9MxabM&amp;feature=share</a>

Calfs a Man City fan an all funnily enough
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26818 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:08:57 am
I think Sam might want you to read it for him an all.
don't be daft.  just the big words.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,584
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26819 on: Today at 03:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 01:54:31 pm
Forgive me, but what has Alisson got to do with Man Citys quest for European success?

Did he get Alisson and Ederson mixed up?  ???

Malcolm Allison, one time City manager



He'd have loved the money

« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:40 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26820 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
Jason posted this in the pictures thread, i think it's very apt to post here. ;D

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26821 on: Today at 05:29:35 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:07:04 am
Fucking hell. £1.35 a page with 5 page intro, 2 pages of contents and 3 pages of index. What a rip off


Not to mention we already know how it ends.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,918
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26822 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26823 on: Today at 05:39:48 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm

When you get to the end of a book and think Well, what was the fucking point of that?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,117
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26824 on: Today at 06:14:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:19:10 pm
Jason posted this in the pictures thread, i think it's very apt to post here. ;D



Well admittedly the Eiffel Tower probably isn't up for sale, but maybe Abu Dhabi would like to sponsor it and hang some City flags from it?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26825 on: Today at 06:22:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:39:48 pm
When you get to the end of a book and think Well, what was the fucking point of that?
yeah but think about how being on RAWK prepares you for that feeling ..... :)
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26826 on: Today at 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:22:39 pm
yeah but think about how being on RAWK prepares you for that feeling ..... :)
You have been in the transfer thread havent you?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26827 on: Today at 06:30:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:24:58 pm
You have been in the transfer thread havent you?
exactly what I was thinking about.  :)
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26828 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:39:48 pm
When you get to the end of a book and think Well, what was the fucking point of that?

Seems a bit daft buying a book anyway when you know the ending's a bit shit.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26829 on: Today at 09:13:32 pm »
Has Ped signed an expensive full back yet?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26830 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:33:40 pm
Seems a bit daft buying a book anyway when you know the ending's a bit shit.

I took the VOID CLUB book out the library but the pages were all written in invisible ink then it vanished before my very eyes

Library fine: £210m
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 666 667 668 669 670 [671]   Go Up
« previous next »
 