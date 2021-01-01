Imagine your team being shite for decades and dreaming about winning trophies. Then it happens, yet the whole world calls them cheats and gives a collective meh when they win anything. Even their own fans cant be arsed attending games both at home and at Wembley. They are banned from Europe yet get off by four expensive legal firms finding loopholes and getting them off in a technicality. The club is constantly under investigation and have clearly broken every financial rule there is.
At what point do you stop bleating Its a conspiraceh and start to question how your club actually made such a meteoric rise from no marks, to the biggest commercial income in the world, in such a short time frame?
The whole lot of them are completely sportswashed.