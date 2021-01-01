Im the same too, even after sunday, i wasnt even bothered. Its been loads of fun the last few years and long may it continue, so i really have been enjoying the ride, but if at some point it ends, i'll live.



I've been so lucky, from Shankly to Klopp despite the odd time of total disillusionment (Heysel, Hodgson/Hicks and Gillett) and semi-disillusionment (Souness) It's been a pretty good ride and the club have maintained an attraction and hold that has kept me in touch. It's always felt that we could be 2-3 years away from being just like all the rest of football but we've managed to bring in Managers who understood (or learned to understand) the club, Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Dalglish and Klopp and even Brendan did not move us away from what the club is either really.One day, something like an ownership change, an external change like super league or just the general malaise of football may finally force me away but so far supporting Liverpool (without the feeling it's life and death now) has been one of life's pleasures.