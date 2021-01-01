« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1690358 times)

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26760 on: Yesterday at 08:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:07:51 pm
Its just a tag like spray painters use

It has meaning to me but its personal
cool! I like that
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26761 on: Yesterday at 08:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 07:59:19 am
Im pretty close now mate to be honest.

It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.

But Im at the end of my love now.

This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.

Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.


Crazy talk,it's the same game mate,the game we all fell in love with before we could even walk & more importantly,we're the same Club.

Fuck the rest of them.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,689
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26762 on: Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:06:56 pm
lads can someone please explain #sausages to me
They're meat in tubular form, they might have made their way to Manchester, if not, think of them as a type of savoury Eccles Cake.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26763 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:08:36 pm
cool! I like that
Basically, when Twitter started and i was first on there everyone was using daft or shit  #Tags so being a daft arse i strarted ending every post with #Sausages

Anyway, to cut a long story short, in our Family every kid whos born has a shit load of uncles saying the word 'Sausages' to em to make em laugh cos me Dad started doing it cos of a show called Thats Life that was on in the 80s were aDog could say the word 'Sausages' in a Gruff voice. So what ya get then is a loada kids who grow up all doing the same impressions as my Dad to their kids and before ya know it theuyve grown up and are now doing it to their kids ;D

So thats why i use it as a tag
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26764 on: Yesterday at 08:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm
They're meat in tubular form, they might have made their way to Manchester, if not, think of them as a type of savoury Eccles Cake.
:lmao
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26765 on: Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:45:07 pm
hey, Capon - there's some weird fella on the phone for yer - says he's Grealish's lawyer, wants to talk about image rights .... or sommat like that.

couldn't really tell what he was saying he kept breaking out in laughter.  pissing himself by the sounds of it.

:)

"You post that shit about my client again, ridiculing him, I'll give you half my fee when he gets offloaded to Everton"
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26766 on: Yesterday at 08:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:14:32 pm
Him and Norris :lmao
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:45:07 pm
hey, Capon - there's some weird fella on the phone for yer - says he's Grealish's lawyer, wants to talk about image rights .... or sommat like that.

couldn't really tell what he was saying he kept breaking out in laughter.  pissing himself by the sounds of it.

:)
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26767 on: Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm
Basically, when Twitter started and i was first on there everyone was using daft or shit  #Tags so being a daft arse i strarted ending every post with #Sausages

Anyway, to cut a long story short, in our Family every kid whos born has a shit load of uncles saying the word 'Sausages' to em to make em laugh cos me Dad started doing it cos of a show called Thats Life that was on in the 80s were aDog could say the word 'Sausages' in a Gruff voice. So what ya get then is a loada kids who grow up all doing the same impressions as my Dad to their kids and before ya know it theuyve grown up and are now doing it to their kids ;D

So thats why i use it as a tag
i fully understand now and thanks for the explanation - I remember seeing clips of thats life  ;D

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm
They're meat in tubular form, they might have made their way to Manchester, if not, think of them as a type of savoury Eccles Cake.

any day now!
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,562
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26768 on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm
Basically, when Twitter started and i was first on there everyone was using daft or shit  #Tags so being a daft arse i strarted ending every post with #Sausages

Anyway, to cut a long story short, in our Family every kid whos born has a shit load of uncles saying the word 'Sausages' to em to make em laugh cos me Dad started doing it cos of a show called Thats Life that was on in the 80s were aDog could say the word 'Sausages' in a Gruff voice. So what ya get then is a loada kids who grow up all doing the same impressions as my Dad to their kids and before ya know it theuyve grown up and are now doing it to their kids ;D

So thats why i use it as a tag


Could it fuck say sausages, Bob Carolgees was off camera doing the voice
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26769 on: Yesterday at 08:23:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Could it fuck say sausages, Bob Carolgees was off camera doing the voice
:lmao
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26770 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Could it fuck say sausages, Bob Carolgees was off camera doing the voice
I bet you told yer kids there really is no Father Christmas.  :)
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26771 on: Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:25:03 pm
I bet you told yer kids there really is no Father Christmas.  :)
Rob at Disneyland

ROB" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,562
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26772 on: Yesterday at 08:34:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:25:03 pm
I bet you told yer kids there really is no Father Christmas.  :)

;D

Nah, little fuckers were too clever and worked it out themselves by the time they were 5, but I said he existed. On Xmas eve, I sneaks into their room, nabs the stockings, goes on the landing to put stuff in them, sneaks back in and eldest, who was 6, sits up, points at me and goes "I told you there was no Santa" and goes back to sleep.

I miss being able to threaten them Santa won't bring them anything if they don't behave, plus the mince pies and large baileys that Father Christmas used to enjoy ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26773 on: Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm
Rob at Disneyland

ROB" border="0

jesus man. I might have a coronary during the game on Saturday but I don't want to bust a gut before then.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,562
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26774 on: Yesterday at 08:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm
Rob at Disneyland

ROB" border="0


:lmao

Stick that kid in a Liverpool kit and that's my kids.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26775 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm »
^
^^
 ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,106
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26776 on: Yesterday at 08:40:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:06:56 pm
lads can someone please explain #sausages to me

You need to spend more time in the Everton thread, mate. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,141
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26777 on: Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm
Basically, when Twitter started and i was first on there everyone was using daft or shit  #Tags so being a daft arse i strarted ending every post with #Sausages

Anyway, to cut a long story short, in our Family every kid whos born has a shit load of uncles saying the word 'Sausages' to em to make em laugh cos me Dad started doing it cos of a show called Thats Life that was on in the 80s were aDog could say the word 'Sausages' in a Gruff voice. So what ya get then is a loada kids who grow up all doing the same impressions as my Dad to their kids and before ya know it theuyve grown up and are now doing it to their kids ;D

So thats why i use it as a tag

I remember the dog saying "sausages."

I'll be saying your hashtag in the dogs voice in my head from now on. 😂🐕
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26778 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm
I remember the dog saying "sausages."

I'll be saying your hashtag in the dogs voice in my head from now on. 😂🐕
;D

Thats basically the reaon and cos dickheads on twitter used shit hashtags so i decided  to use that
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,883
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26779 on: Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm »
The absolute state of Grealish there.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26780 on: Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm
The absolute state of Grealish there.
He'll be at the Met Gala next year dressed as an Art Nouveau Lamp in Stilettos
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,562
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26781 on: Yesterday at 09:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm
I remember the dog saying "sausages."

I'll be saying your hashtag in the dogs voice in my head from now on. 😂🐕

I've been doing that for yonks ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,718
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26782 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
He'll be at the Met Gala next year dressed as an Art Nouveau Lamp in Stilettos
With how shit hes been hell be more likely to be playing with Mehmet at Galatasaray.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26783 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm
With how shit hes been hell be more likely to be playing with Mehmet at Galatasaray.
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,641
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26784 on: Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26785 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Could it fuck say sausages, Bob Carolgees was off camera doing the voice

The owner moved it's mouth up and down and cos it was an angry little c*nt it sounded like it was talking, RSPCA would have the fucker banged up for cruelty these days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ajsCY8SjJ1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ajsCY8SjJ1Y</a>
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,562
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26786 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm
The owner moved it's mouth up and down and cos it was an angry little c*nt it sounded like it was talking, RSPCA would have the fucker banged up for cruelty these days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ajsCY8SjJ1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ajsCY8SjJ1Y</a>

I remember watching That's Life when they aired that . If the dog had said, I really fancy some sausages, I'd have been impressed but that was just a bad bit of manipulation of the dog
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26787 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm
I remember watching That's Life when they aired that . If the dog had said, I really fancy some sausages, I'd have been impressed but that was just a bad bit of manipulation of the dog
hahajhaha yeah :lmao i just wish they had the dog sat there watching Corrie from his Queen Anne Chesterfield and as his missus shouts from the kitchen 'What do ya Fancy for Tea Love?' He replies 'I really fancy some sausages, Duck. And put T'Kettle on....WOOF'

Fuck off :lmao
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26788 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm »
Youse are all fucking idiots. That dog is actually speaking
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26789 on: Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm
Youse are all fucking idiots. That dog is actually speaking
You dont need to convince me. Hes a god in our house
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,238
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26790 on: Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm
Youse are all fucking idiots. That dog is actually speaking

Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26791 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »


Rangnick spotted at Man City trophy parade.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26792 on: Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm »
Quote from: LFC_NCL on Yesterday at 08:44:27 am
Im the same too, even after sunday, i wasnt even bothered. Its been loads of fun the last few years and long may it continue, so i really have been enjoying the ride, but if at some point it ends, i'll live.


I've been so lucky, from Shankly to Klopp despite the odd time of total disillusionment (Heysel, Hodgson/Hicks and Gillett) and semi-disillusionment (Souness) It's been a pretty good ride and the club have maintained an attraction and hold that has kept me in touch. It's always felt that we could be 2-3 years away from being just like all the rest of football but we've managed to bring in Managers who understood (or learned to understand) the club, Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Dalglish and Klopp and even Brendan did not move us away from what the club is either really.


One day, something like an ownership change, an external change like super league or just the general malaise of football may finally force me away but so far supporting Liverpool (without the feeling it's life and death now) has been one of life's pleasures.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,361
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26793 on: Today at 04:06:44 am »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,361
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26794 on: Today at 04:08:57 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm
Man City win another title but they will never earn Liverpools authenticity

The Premier League's biggest signing of the summer was agreed before the curtain had come down on the season. Manchester City last week announced the capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

On the face of it, the deal should be exciting and even romantic. Joining City is a homecoming of sorts for Haaland, who was born in England and is returning to the club best associated with his father, Alf-Inge.

English football never had Cristiano Ronaldo in his prime and Lionel Messi is almost certain not to play on these shores, so the arrival of one of their natural successors in the Premier League, with his best years still ahead, should be intoxicating for most supporters.

Yet, the deal is not in the least bit romantic and is less thrilling for the English game than ominous; the only suitable reaction - for non-City fans at least - is a sigh and a shrug.
PA

That apathy is an increasingly common response to City's relentless quest for perfection and growing dominance of the Premier League leads to bigger questions about the impact of state-backed sportswashing projects on the game.

Pep Guardiola has grown frustrated at what he perceives as a lack of appreciation for his magnificent side, particularly in comparison to Liverpool - and he is not wrong.

But it would be worth Guardiola asking himself some bigger questions about why so few people actually care passionately about City.

Put simply, it is harder to be emotionally invested in a club when the odds are so overwhelming stacked in their favour by virtue of pouring a state's resources into the sport. While impressive and a result of more than wealth alone, City's sporting achievements appear lacking in both jeopardy and the sense of strife and a journey which characterises, say, Liverpool's successes.

    It would be unbearable for many to see Liverpool win another title, but City are easier to ignore

Guardiola has also claimed that most would prefer Liverpool to win the league. On this, he is surely mistaken, although not for reasons he would care to admit. The majority of rival supporters would prefer City to be champions, purely because their unparalleled financial might makes their feats seem inevitable and even meaningless.

While it would be unbearable for many to see Liverpool win another title, let alone a quadruple, City are easier to ignore.

They inspire so few real emotions in many supporters, they have actually become a useful vehicle in denying rival clubs the title. Manchester United fans are largely happy that City stopped Liverpool winning another league; Arsenal fans supported them over Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League quarter-final.

I think Sam might want you to read it for him an all.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26795 on: Today at 08:42:35 am »
Have PSG reported 700  million losses? Is that real?. Just wondering do PSG have loads of Qatar based sponsorships that cover that then? Like City?. Or are UEFA as per that Cerafin article nor arsed??
« Last Edit: Today at 08:46:18 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,670
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26796 on: Today at 08:51:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:26:35 am
I dont care about Richards ambassador role - Owen is a Liverpool ambassador - its just that he offers nothing. No insight at all. And hes not exactly that much younger than me, yet Im completely out of sync with the banter. Im sure hes a nice enough lad, but I dont get how hes everywhere.

It is fine them having more than one role, but they need to be able to separate them, he's not supposed to be on tv to be a city ambassador.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,670
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26797 on: Today at 08:59:20 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:35:09 am
To be fair there was minimal public transport for the semi-final, and as a fanbase they must have been to Wembley about 4 times a year over the last decade, they are spoilt and know these days aren't going away whilst they have unlimited money.

Our fans tend to appreciate these moments more because we know there's a chance of it being finite with Klopp leaving in '26, and we haven't been to Wembley much either.

That excuse only works if you are saying that they only have a fanbase of 30-40k, but surely based on their commercial income they must have a much larger fanbase than that?  ::)
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26798 on: Today at 09:01:14 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:59:20 am
That excuse only works if you are saying that they only have a fanbase of 30-40k, but surely based on their commercial income they must have a much larger fanbase than that?  ::)

That is true!
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,938
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26799 on: Today at 09:07:04 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm


Fucking hell. £1.35 a page. What a rip off
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Up
« previous next »
 