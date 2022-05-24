« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
The bars pretty low for pundits but I actually dont mind Richards, far from perfect but he makes so very fair points which cant be said about a lot of the pundits and seems to actually find joy in football rather than just moaning like they would rather be anywhere else like some of the pundits. Disagree with what City stand for but political/humanity issues aside i'd much sooner listen to Richards than some of the hate spewing, criticise everyone and everything shite out there. That's not to say he's some great pundit and we shouldn't strive for better, we absolutely should have a better level of pundit in football but in terms of what we do have, I dont hold much dislike for him, seems a genuinely decent bloke who enjoys his job

He's utterly pointless as a pundit, offers nothing beyond laughing stupidly and being a paid cheerleader for city, the fact that you consider a pr shill of that regime to be "genuinely decent" does explain how he's still employed though as that will be the impression they want such representatives to have.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Just googled Ceferin, he looks every bit a slimey lizard as I thought he would. Absolutely no doubt that he's had some dirty brown envelopes passed over to him.

How dare you insult him in that fashion, as if his backhanders would fit in a mere envelope. :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
And this is why Super League plans exist and resurface all the time. If there were governance in place that protects the game, not the money in it, no club would be interested in a Super League.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
He's utterly pointless as a pundit, offers nothing beyond laughing stupidly and being a paid cheerleader for city, the fact that you consider a pr shill of that regime to be "genuinely decent" does explain how he's still employed though as that will be the impression they want such representatives to have.

Agreed, never heard a single piece of good punditry or opinion ever leave his mouth, terrible pundit and quite obviously the spawn of satan himself
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
whenever i see richards on a panel the word vacuous always comes to mind, every goddamn time
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
How dare you insult him in that fashion, as if his backhanders would fit in a mere envelope. :lmao
"Ambassadorial Roles" are the new brown envelopes three days, aren't they?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
whenever i see richards on a panel the word vacuous always comes to mind, every goddamn time

Yes, hes like an IQ vampire, the few times I've had the misfortune of seeing the twat I have had to turn over.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Ouch.

Mark Goldbridge
@markgoldbridge
Man City official youtube channel had 23k watching their celebration parade
United Stand had 24k watching me talking about Ten Hag's first interview

Yeah but poverty and the Manchester traffic stopped them getting to their laptops/phones.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Goldbridge is mainly good for comedic schadenfreude but thats hilarious.

I genuinely think we could get 24k out if Kloppo just showed up in Krazyhouse on a mad one. They cant even get 6 figures to watch a stream of their parade.

Hollow, plastic club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
If Salah live streamed himself shopping for a new hat there would be a lot more than 24k watching.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Their parade looked liked when Mike Bassett won the Mr Clutch Cup for the mighty Norwich City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Im pretty close now mate to be honest.

It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.

But Im at the end of my love now.

This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.

Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Caferin looks like the sorta fella in one of those German or French pornos from the 70s where all of a sudden he comes into scene as its all going on, then like Maxi Rodriguez he sticks his finger up ya arse as he looks straight down the camera and just leaves

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
I dont care about Richards ambassador role - Owen is a Liverpool ambassador - its just that he offers nothing. No insight at all. And hes not exactly that much younger than me, yet Im completely out of sync with the banter. Im sure hes a nice enough lad, but I dont get how hes everywhere.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Provides entertaining 20-30 second clips for them to blast on youtube shorts, twitter, tiktok etc..

That is basically it,
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Im pretty close now mate to be honest.

It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.

But Im at the end of my love now.

This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.

Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.

I'm the same as you mate, wrote a big post in the are you enjoying it thread but jibbed it as didn't want to look like some misery bag as me ma would say.

I feel a bit weird. As a grown adult there's not many people I look up to, as mad as it is Klopp is one of them. But I'm at the point where I pin some of me happiness on 11 strangers once a week sometimes twice, when there's much more that makes me happy that I can actually influence. As I've got older I've realised that, that with the world on its arse, players earning a million pound a week I actually feel further away from footy than I ever have even with us having a boss season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
I feel a bit weird. As a grown adult there's not many people I look up to, as mad as it is Klopp is one of them. But I'm at the point where I pin some of me happiness on 11 strangers once a week sometimes twice, when there's much more that makes me happy that I can actually influence. As I've got older I've realised that, that with the world on its arse, players earning a million pound a week I actually feel further away from footy than I ever have even with us having a boss season
Im the same too, even after sunday, i wasnt even bothered. Its been loads of fun the last few years and long may it continue, so i really have been enjoying the ride, but if at some point it ends, i'll live.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Richards is a tit. Takes blood money to promote a club owned by human rights abusers. He's an apologist and a propoganda tool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
I know you're a fairly reasonable United fan, but I have to say I think this post is complete bullshit.

It's not comparable at all. Yes, United and Liverpool are also rich and have huge revenues, but

a) those revenues have been self-generated, not artificially doped.

b) don't see what being socially conscious has to do with the argument. And let's remember, any social consciousness Abu Dhabi exhibit is for very specific, ultimately self-serving PR reasons.

c) Being profiteering owners is not the same as being despicable murdererous barbarians who are trying to trick people into having a softer opinion of them, whilst wrecking the competitive landscape of a sport to do it.

What you're peddling there is more of the false equivalence I'm getting so tired of. American capitalists aren't angels (in the Glazers' case especially), but trying to make out that it's just as morally dubious to work for United or Liverpool as it is to work for a fake sportswashing exercise is ridiculous.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Im pretty close now mate to be honest.

It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.

But Im at the end of my love now.

This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.

Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.

Agree 100%. I'm going to keep at it whilst Klopp is working miracles here, not because I'm a glory-hunter (we've been fairly mediocre most of my time supporting us), but because what he and this team are doing simply deserves my attention and admiration.

But once that goes, what is there to get excited about anymore. The Premier League and UEFA are effectively letting the 'product' get completely strangled by fake clubs who haven't earned a thing. Clubs that have no romantic story of building something or triumphing against adversity.

If City win the PL next year (and I'm about 80% sure they will), then I'll definitely be cancelling my subscription. I'd like to write to Richard Masters at that point (not that he'd ever read it) and make the point that this is happening because of what they're allowing. Sooner or later, if things keep going as they are (and Ceferin's comments suggest nothing will be done to stop it), then more and more will turn off because it fundamentally won't be sport anymore.

Like you, I'm wondering what I could then do with my time - maybe read a bit more or give more support to a local team instead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
I dont care about Richards ambassador role - Owen is a Liverpool ambassador - its just that he offers nothing. No insight at all. And hes not exactly that much younger than me, yet Im completely out of sync with the banter. Im sure hes a nice enough lad, but I dont get how hes everywhere.
Arguably their roles are very different despite sounding the same.
Richards role is to hammer home key messages at every opportunity and it's a bit galling that he's paid to be on the BBC where he gets to deliver the ownership line to a wider audience.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Clubs that have no romantic story of building something or triumphing against adversity.
Clubs aren't even able to anymore.  When a club somehow excels (ie. Leicester) what happens? City and Chelsea buy their best players.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
When you have the head of uefa saying Nation states should be allowed to own football clubs( just 2 years after trying to ban one of them) you know the game is truly dead. I will stick with it whilst we have Klopp , for now. I am definitely close to giving it up tho. I want no part of a game where clubs have to be owned by cheating, murderous regimes in order to be successful. I hope something happens to prevent that but its going to take something major for that to happen.
I really would prefer to drop back into a reformed EFL and leave the PL to the oil states. They could have their own Nations Club League.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
I dont care about Richards ambassador role - Owen is a Liverpool ambassador - its just that he offers nothing. No insight at all. And hes not exactly that much younger than me, yet Im completely out of sync with the banter. Im sure hes a nice enough lad, but I dont get how hes everywhere.

Not the same thing at all. More false equivalence.

Owen might have a role at Liverpool (don't know if he still does?), but that's an ambassador for a football club - make a few speeches, help cut the tape at a few openings etc. And furthermore, while Owen clearly still has goodwill for Liverpool, he's generally pretty impartial, and does things that Liverpool fans hate, like referring to United as 'we'.

Richards is not simply a club ambassador for a football team - he's a media face for a massive state soft-power PR exercise. The football club is just a vehicle for state PR. He's almost an ambassador in a political sense. He's a spin man for them. Inserted into every single show possible (and you're being naive if you don't think Abu Dhabi are greasing the wheels to get him maximum airtime) to draw attention to their positives.

Absolutely not comparable.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
'The funny thing is that this relentless negativity from the media has inspired Pep. He loves being anti-establishment. He loved being the Catalonian outsider in Spain. I think this attitude has made him stay at City longer than he might have done. I also think he finally understands the way our fans feel. His sarcastic comments to the press, piss taking with his cigar. He's changed a lot in the last five years. Basically I think he just loves a scrap.
He knows LFC and MUFC are part of the establishment. He is always damning them with faint praise but deep down I believe he despises them and what they stand for.'


So, the man who works for a human-rights abusing, homophobic dictatorship loves being anti-establishment!!!

 You couldn't make City fans up if they weren't real...............although saying that, most of the ones on Twitter aren't real

Load of utter shit. What really pisses Pep off is that nobody cares about Man City or takes them seriously.

The opposite of love isn't hate, the opposite of hate isn't love: it's indifference.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Not the same thing at all. More false equivalence.

Owen might have a role at Liverpool (don't know if he still does?), but that's an ambassador for a football club - make a few speeches, help cut the tape at a few openings etc. And furthermore, while Owen clearly still has goodwill for Liverpool, he's generally pretty impartial, and does things that Liverpool fans hate, like referring to United as 'we'.

Richards is not simply a club ambassador for a football team - he's a media face for a massive state soft-power PR exercise. The football club is just a vehicle for state PR. He's almost an ambassador in a political sense. He's a spin man for them. Inserted into every single show possible (and you're being naive if you don't think Abu Dhabi are greasing the wheels to get him maximum airtime) to draw attention to their positives.

Absolutely not comparable.
Hilary Jones and Harold Shipman were both Doctors.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Clubs aren't even able to anymore.  When a club somehow excels (ie. Leicester) what happens? City and Chelsea buy their best players.

Good point - I hadn't even really thought about how many players City (and Chelsea) have bought from upwardly mobile upper-midtable clubs the past six or seven year:

Stones, Ake, Walker, Delph, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling (if you want to include us as midtable, which we were at that time), all plucked from clubs who had aspirations of breaking into the top half, top 6 or top 4. Chelsea simply took the two central midfielders who'd won the league for Leicester.

City try to peddle the line that they're the upstarts, sticking it to 'the cartel'. The truth of it is, they and their ilk make it more impossible than ever for smaller teams to build any success. Much more sot than any of the so-called 'establishment' clubs.
