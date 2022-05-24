I must be honest. This kind of post and tone - which I've seen from many united fans including myself around the time we were suffering at City's expense - is quite ridiculous coming from us as fans of globally popular powerhouse billion quid revenue clubs. Our clubs are no more socially conscious than City, and would - as last year evidenced - betray all of these so called principles for an extra quid
I know you're a fairly reasonable United fan, but I have to say I think this post is complete bullshit.
It's not comparable at all. Yes, United and Liverpool are also rich and have huge revenues, but
a) those revenues have been self-generated, not artificially doped.
b) don't see what being socially conscious has to do with the argument. And let's remember, any social consciousness Abu Dhabi exhibit is for very specific, ultimately self-serving PR reasons.
c) Being profiteering owners is not the same as being despicable murdererous barbarians who are trying to trick people into having a softer opinion of them, whilst wrecking the competitive landscape of a sport to do it.
What you're peddling there is more of the false equivalence I'm getting so tired of. American capitalists aren't angels (in the Glazers' case especially), but trying to make out that it's just as morally dubious to work for United or Liverpool as it is to work for a fake sportswashing exercise is ridiculous.