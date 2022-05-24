Im pretty close now mate to be honest.



It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.



But Im at the end of my love now.



This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.



Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.



Agree 100%. I'm going to keep at it whilst Klopp is working miracles here, not because I'm a glory-hunter (we've been fairly mediocre most of my time supporting us), but because what he and this team are doing simply deserves my attention and admiration.But once that goes, what is there to get excited about anymore. The Premier League and UEFA are effectively letting the 'product' get completely strangled by fake clubs who haven't earned a thing. Clubs that have no romantic story of building something or triumphing against adversity.If City win the PL next year (and I'm about 80% sure they will), then I'll definitely be cancelling my subscription. I'd like to write to Richard Masters at that point (not that he'd ever read it) and make the point that this is happening because of what they're allowing. Sooner or later, if things keep going as they are (and Ceferin's comments suggest nothing will be done to stop it), then more and more will turn off because it fundamentally won't be sport anymore.Like you, I'm wondering what I could then do with my time - maybe read a bit more or give more support to a local team instead.