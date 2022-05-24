Man city "fans" head already exploded and its' been 15 minutes since it was announced.



I know they are a precious bunch of whinging wet wipes, but how on earth can they complain about Klopp getting manager of the year? I mean come on.A man who has masterminded two trophies already this season, with the biggest final in club football still to come.In contrast, their own manager has failed yet again to lift the trophy he was brought in to lift. He also failed in the League Cup and failed in the FA Cup. Only for a catalogue of appalling refereeing decisions going his way he'd have failed in the league too.Considering he is gifted every conceivable advantage, Ped really hasn't done that well this season.