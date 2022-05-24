Abu Dhabi fans just dont get that what Guardiola did this season was the very least expected of him. You don't win manager of the year awards for that.
Well, to be honest, he DID manage to beat a CL winner in the final game of the season by staging an absolute blockbuster comeback.
The CL winner also had an ex 150 odd Mn player (who also scored).
Really, when one thinks about it, Villa were favourites and City were the underdogs. Really amazing job Pep has done, with barely any net spend, really.
It is a travesty he is not being recognized by his peers for the award. Shame.