Yes, it always hurts to lose a final...or come second in a closely fought league battle....but City provide so much comedy value in their "victories" that the hurt is usually diminished by a good 70 to 90 percent than if it were any other (proper) team who'd dealt the blow.I'm being deadly serious here....City ALWAYS provide us with a (non-intended) dividend of compensatory hilarity as the reality of their outfit gets utterly exposed on the streets of Manchester.The schadenfreude they like to think "super-enhances" their glee whenever it's US they beat just doesn't really pan out because we're usually too busy pissing ourselves laughing at their woeful attempts at a victory parade.If it were any other club....we'd be all..." Oh NO...I can't watch their parade and celebrations".....the pain's still too raw!!But with City...we actually make a bee-line to tune in to their victory parades because it provides tremendous joy and healing for us....and makes us sooooo f*cking glad....we're NOT them!!Any other club's victory parade would be "salt rubbed into the wound"....but with City, their parade makes us feel like we've just been dropped off at a BUPA hospital and there are ten, grade A surgeons working around the clock to heal a paper-cut on our pinkie finger!!That is to say...City's victory parade is tailor-made for "healing" broken scouse hearts...and the funny thing about it is that this is reallyIt's meant to be a sky-blue expression of league superiority.....a barbaric "yawp" from the roof-tops as Walt Whitman put it.It never is.They can never pull this off.As a club, they just don't have the requisite volume or soul to create a breathtaking spectacle of urban euphoria...They may be good at winning the league, but they're absolutely sh*te at taking that win out to the people of their city....whose unspoken role is to (voluntarily) turn up en-masse to further twist the knife of victory into the hearts and souls of all rivals and onlookers.They insist on doing it however....mainly because well....that's what you do isn't it.....when you win something.....it's kind of expected that you spend time bonding with the fans and telling them that the trophy's just as much "for them" as it is for the club.With City however, the club-ambition-to-urban-followingis seriously out-of-whack and these "parades" just really nail that truth home.These people (supporters) are just being....there's simply not enough of them to justify what's being shoved in front of them on these victory parade days.When we talk about a football club's natural, "organic" growth....this is what we mean in many ways.Man City's victory parades are an embarrassment.They signify that ambition has definitely been pumped into the club....but it's an ambition which greatly outweighs and over-shadows the natural fan-base's volume, belief, or commitment to the club.That's why Man City's victory parades (and general PR) are so amusing and so pitiable.Huge, significant evolutionary phases have just been by-passed with oil money and the nett result is a club that's incapable of luring genuinely euphoric supporters onto the streets of Manchester in their tens of thousands....They're not there....simply because they don't exist.The club (as a financial, political enterprise) is immensely bigger than it's true, organic fan-base.....and it's on these days that follow "victory"...that the rest of the footballing world gets to see this evidenced in no uncertain terms!!