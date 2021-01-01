« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Egyptian36

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:33:56 pm

I wonder what they will do after the new Premier League sponsorship deals rules. 12 UAE companies as sponsers instead of 6 inflated deals ?

I know people didnt like Newcastle takeover but good things came from it so far. Clubs are scared because after few years 4 clubs will be fighting for a CL position if Newcastle did the same as City. They are trying to push for new rules and put pressure on the Premier Leauge and anything applies to Newcastle will apply indirectly to City.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:34:29 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:27:34 pm
99 goals with no number 9 is on the bbc page now. I mean Gabriel Jesus is a centre forward, he wears number nine, but dont let that spoil it.
But they won the league after missing out on Sir Harold Kane its the biggest achievement ever seen in football.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:36:18 pm
https://twitter.com/Radiology_UK/status/1528662624979804161

The day after they win the league and he is tweeting Andy Burnham because JD sports have Liverpool shirts in their Manc Airport shop ;D
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:39:56 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:33:56 pm
I wonder what they will do after the new Premier League sponsorship deals rules. 12 UAE companies as sponsers instead of 6 inflated deals ?

I know people didnt like Newcastle takeover but good things came from it so far. Clubs are scared because after few years 4 clubs will be fighting for a CL position if Newcastle did the same as City. They are trying to push for new rules and put pressure on the Premier Leauge and anything applies to Newcastle will apply indirectly to City.

Go on....
Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:47:03 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:14:21 pm
To be fair there will be dozens there, all dancing and cheering Hooray.

Completely off their tits on pint after pint of water.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:48:21 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:27:34 pm
99 goals with no number 9 is on the bbc page now. I mean Gabriel Jesus is a centre forward, he wears number nine, but dont let that spoil it.
Yeah, I cant believe Guardiola has managed to convince everyone that this is a thing.

I suppose we dont have a striker either. I mean, we have Origi, but hes as much of a striker as Gabriel Jesus is. To have the success we have over the last few years without a striker during this whole period is pretty impressive.
Buck Pete

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:50:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:39:56 pm
Go on....

To be fair Lobo he went on to say:

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:33:56 pm
Clubs are scared because after few years 4 clubs will be fighting for a CL position if Newcastle did the same as City. They are trying to push for new rules and put pressure on the Premier Leauge and anything applies to Newcastle will apply indirectly to City.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:53:36 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 02:36:18 pm
https://twitter.com/Radiology_UK/status/1528662624979804161

The day after they win the league and he is tweeting Andy Burnham because JD sports have Liverpool shirts in their Manc Airport shop ;D

Anyone would have thought that there's perhaps a few Liverpool fans that may be taking flights out of there this week.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wonder why Arsenal, Spurs, United, Chelsea fans are so happy with City winning?

Chelsea still having some success, but Arsenal would be in the Champions League for the past few season if not for City.  Same with United.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:56:49 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wonder why Arsenal, Spurs, United, Chelsea fans are so happy with City winning?

Chelsea still having some success, but Arsenal would be in the Champions League for the past few season if not for City.  Same with United.
Because we didn't win it so they can all mock us.
SK8 Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:57:58 pm
only 20 hours and no longer top news on BBC.....we now have:

1. Mbappe
2. Ten Hag
3. Carvalho signing for us
4. Mendy in court
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:58:07 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wonder why Arsenal, Spurs, United, Chelsea fans are so happy with City winning?

Chelsea still having some success, but Arsenal would be in the Champions League for the past few season if not for City.  Same with United.

Because again its all about banter.

You dont meet many City fans so its a lot more palatable for them 'gloating' than us, who are much more (just in every way).
