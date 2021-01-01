« previous next »
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26040 on: Today at 06:29:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:26:17 am
Have you read his article, its fucking ridiculous. For half of it he ends up moaning about us.

Guy is a fucking bellend, an utter joke character, wheeled out to dance for the nation through his ridiculous laugh.

Cant say i clicked it KH. for all the reasons you give.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26041 on: Today at 06:45:30 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:26:17 am
Have you read his article, its fucking ridiculous. For half of it he ends up moaning about us.

Guy is a fucking bellend, an utter joke character, wheeled out to dance for the nation through his ridiculous laugh.
Total utter clown. He's there to shill for the cheats and so they have a former City player on for post-match shite otherwise it would just be lads who played for us or Utd.
macmanamanaman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26042 on: Today at 07:17:01 am
Got up with morning still thinking of what might have been.

For my mental health, thought I should give City credit for being deserving winners.

As I had posted in the post match thread,
"3 goals needed in 20 mins, title on the line, immense pressure etc.
I don't think I would bank on any team (even us) consistently doing it.
Once in a while, it may happen, but come on: It takes a liitle bit of luck, magic  and a lot of heart.

The same way we cherish our unlikely comebacks in the CL, this is their equivalent in the PL."


But now that I think of it:
Our comebacks were against the likes of AC Milan and FC Barcelona etc. When we were fighting against the true elite, against all odds.

City's biggest comebacks have been against QPR and Aston Villa. Winning when they had been favorites but only bungled their game due to their own actions before getting the wins they should have anyway.
The bare minimum one can expect after spending 4 times (at least, in net terms) the next team below you in the league, is to win it.
And they almost didn't even do that.

F*ck City.
They did the bare minimum one can do, after spending a billion.
As Meh as Meh can be.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

SK8 Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26043 on: Today at 07:29:45 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:01:53 pm
Nick Harris, having a good go at these sports washers.


Nick Harris
@sportingintel
·
2m
City have had some less salubrious moments OFF the pitch this season, including asking a paedophile to gaslight his victims in the High Court.

But look at the silverware! Four PL titles in five years; six in 11 years. Love the glory; look away from the rest
Are they likely to have paid Barry Bennell to support their defence case? Why would he bother otherwise?
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26044 on: Today at 07:31:16 am
fuck them. What next, Southampton are champions of england for the 4th time in 5 years, when asked how they pulled that off they say, well people just wanted to sponsor us for lots of money!!!. cheating fucking inbred wankers. It's the cheating that gets you.
Circa1892

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26045 on: Today at 07:51:29 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:19:25 am
I swear, the BBC just employ Micah Richards to gush about City, every time you visit their home page there he is. probably grating on me today more than most. my point stands for what its worth, which is very little. Hope every ones alright today btw. sore head today, proud of the mighty reds, on to Paris.......

Hes a joke. His Benzema comments earlier this season were enough to prove to anyone he knows nothing about football.
Circa1892

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26046 on: Today at 07:54:07 am
BBC with 7 stories about them on the front page. None about their fans destroying the pitch and assaulting an opponent. And the shite from Richards saying weve spent as much etc. Sportswashing is a success.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26047 on: Today at 07:59:43 am
They've already got Haaland and I think they'll spend big again. As much as we joke about it they actually need full backs, Cancelo is better on the right so they need a LB.

I agree with some of the other comments made as well. We've been the only thing stopping these turning the league into the same as Bayerns domination. When the 5 subs rule comes in next season though I imagine the drop in competition will become more apparent
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26048 on: Today at 08:03:35 am
When something like that happens. I mean, you want to hold your hands up and say fair play, but it isnt.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26049 on: Today at 08:10:04 am
I posted in another thread Im just feeling so angry at them right now!

Its so easy to look at dropped points and assume had we won those games wed be champions.

The point is, and not a lot of people get this outside of Liverpool (and some inside still dont get it) is that you should NOT need to win every game bar 2 from January onwards, and drawing those, to put up a title challenge.

Its like running alongside a robot.
Its like swimming alongside a robot.
Its like playing against someone who knows every glitch in the game to use as their advantage.

Manchester City are Ben Johnson, they are Lance Armstrong.

In all honestly we probably wouldnt be as good as we are without them, but without us? This league would be a joke and it would be over by November/December every year.

But again next season all the pundits will he fawning over this side. Scratching their head and asking how to City keep doing it. Praising Haaland for being so good. Praising Pep for bringing him to this country.

Some will predict United or Chelsea or Spurs pushing City even above us.

Heads in the sand - just keep the money and football ticking over for their product.

Its really disgusting to be frank and I was hoping we would win the league more this season than any other, so we can win the quad and I can tap out.
boots

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26050 on: Today at 08:13:45 am
They cheat, we do not. Simplez. Hollow victory.
decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26051 on: Today at 08:26:36 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 07:17:01 am
Got up with morning still thinking of what might have been.

For my mental health, thought I should give City credit for being deserving winners.

As I had posted in the post match thread,
"3 goals needed in 20 mins, title on the line, immense pressure etc.
I don't think I would bank on any team (even us) consistently doing it.
Once in a while, it may happen, but come on: It takes a liitle bit of luck, magic  and a lot of heart.

The same way we cherish our unlikely comebacks in the CL, this is their equivalent in the PL."


But now that I think of it:
Our comebacks were against the likes of AC Milan and FC Barcelona etc. When we were fighting against the true elite, against all odds.

City's biggest comebacks have been against QPR and Aston Villa. Winning when they had been favorites but only bungled their game due to their own actions before getting the wins they should have anyway.
The bare minimum one can expect after spending 4 times (at least, in net terms) the next team below you in the league, is to win it.
And they almost didn't even do that.

F*ck City.
They did the bare minimum one can do, after spending a billion.
As Meh as Meh can be.

Glad you saw the light. Fuck them.

The likes of Micah Richards and Pep (in every single interview he does) will play up their 'achievement' and try to spin this as Aguero mk II - some kind of romantic triumph against the odds. Shame on anyone on here or in our fanbase who helps them with their bullshit.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26052 on: Today at 08:28:09 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 08:10:04 am
I posted in another thread Im just feeling so angry at them right now!

Its so easy to look at dropped points and assume had we won those games wed be champions.

The point is, and not a lot of people get this outside of Liverpool (and some inside still dont get it) is that you should NOT need to win every game bar 2 from January onwards, and drawing those, to put up a title challenge.

Its like running alongside a robot.
Its like swimming alongside a robot.
Its like playing against someone who knows every glitch in the game to use as their advantage.

Manchester City are Ben Johnson, they are Lance Armstrong.

In all honestly we probably wouldnt be as good as we are without them, but without us? This league would be a joke and it would be over by November/December every year.

But again next season all the pundits will he fawning over this side. Scratching their head and asking how to City keep doing it. Praising Haaland for being so good. Praising Pep for bringing him to this country.

Some will predict United or Chelsea or Spurs pushing City even above us.

Heads in the sand - just keep the money and football ticking over for their product.

Its really disgusting to be frank and I was hoping we would win the league more this season than any other, so we can win the quad and I can tap out.

I know that people in England still don't feel it, but the Premier League product is already seriously damaged. The sportswashing (it will only get worse with Newcastle), the corrupt and incompetent refereeing, the violence, the corrupt league officials. It is already turning away the fans World wide, and the fans are switching to La Luga or the Serie A where the big and historic clubs are winning the titles. We are pretty much the only club that is keeping the international interest in the Premier League, with the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal struggling ...
thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26053 on: Today at 08:32:58 am
Pep repeating his mantra of how amazing a feat it is ( it is, of course, for any team without cheating) and how the players are eternals and legends and marvel superheroes. Its like hes trying to convince himself.

Imagine Klopp having to write dont forget it, loud loud loud in his programme notes.
thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26054 on: Today at 08:37:52 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:03:35 am
When something like that happens. I mean, you want to hold your hands up and say fair play, but it isnt.

Yup. If it was Arsenal or Utd Id be both more gutted and more accepting. But not angry.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26055 on: Today at 08:38:09 am
Are they having a shitty parade today with a few thousand fans looking confused like they were hired to be there.

Should be a good laugh to see.
decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26056 on: Today at 08:44:46 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:32:58 am
Pep repeating his mantra of how amazing a feat it is ( it is, of course, for any team without cheating) and how the players are eternals and legends and marvel superheroes. Its like hes trying to convince himself.

Imagine Klopp having to write dont forget it, loud loud loud in his programme notes.

Yeah it's so tiresome and try-hard. And if I felt for one second like he was bringing up how great Liverpool are out of genuine admiration, then I'd say 'fine'. But he's clearly only talking about how great an opponent we've been as a means of talking up his own achievement. It's utterly fake magnanimousness. He and that club basically use us to generate a sense of overcoming adversity and give them some sort of reflected romance that they could beat us. The fake arrogant prick makes me want to scream.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26057 on: Today at 08:45:28 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:38:09 am
Are they having a shitty parade today with a few thousand fans looking confused like they were hired to be there.

Should be a good laugh to see.

And the local pubs full of octogenarians drinking water.  Hooray indeed.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26058 on: Today at 08:46:53 am
Do you think Pep actually believes it is a great achievement?
People go on about the league being harder to win than the CL. Well, it is and it isnt. Yes you play 38 games, but most of them are against dross. In the CL you are playing against the elite clubs of every league in Europe.
This said, I believe the league should be harder to win. But is it really when you have the wealth of a sovereign state funding your club? Is it harder when you break every financial rule there is and dont get punished? Is it harder when, if you need a player you just get one of many related sponsors to pump another few hundred million in then reimburse them through state funds? Is it harder when you get ridiculous refereeing decisions in your favour and against your only rivals. No it isnt, its just cheating and hollow.
We did everything possible, we had another incredible season. We finished the season with a crazy run of something like 16 wins and 3 draws. When you are up against the biggest cheats the game has ever known then even this is not enough. Nothing will be done about their cheating, this PL investigation will come to nothing, the authorities have completely lost control of the game , as evidenced with events lately, so there is no way they are going to take on a despotic state, especially once Boris gets involved like he did with the Saudi takeover.


They still cant buy the Big one tho. Thats ours.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26059 on: Today at 08:52:56 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:32:58 am
Pep repeating his mantra of how amazing a feat it is ( it is, of course, for any team without cheating) and how the players are eternals and legends and marvel superheroes. Its like hes trying to convince himself.

Imagine Klopp having to write dont forget it, loud loud loud in his programme notes.
He probably has to try to convince himself every time they've won the league that it was some massive achievement and that its on par with what he did with Barca a decade ago. Once its all said and done and he's gone from City no one is going to remember much if anything of it when it comes to his career. But the Premier League will continue to tout how great he and the City team were and how they are up there with Ferguson's United, Wegner's Arsenal' Mourinhos Chelsea (1st Stint) and Klopp's Liverpool
