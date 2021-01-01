Got up with morning still thinking of what might have been.



For my mental health, thought I should give City credit for being deserving winners.



As I had posted in the post match thread,

"3 goals needed in 20 mins, title on the line, immense pressure etc.

I don't think I would bank on any team (even us) consistently doing it.

Once in a while, it may happen, but come on: It takes a liitle bit of luck, magic and a lot of heart.



The same way we cherish our unlikely comebacks in the CL, this is their equivalent in the PL."





But now that I think of it:

Our comebacks were against the likes of AC Milan and FC Barcelona etc. When we were fighting against the true elite, against all odds.



City's biggest comebacks have been against QPR and Aston Villa. Winning when they had been favorites but only bungled their game due to their own actions before getting the wins they should have anyway.

The bare minimum one can expect after spending 4 times (at least, in net terms) the next team below you in the league, is to win it.

And they almost didn't even do that.



F*ck City.

They did the bare minimum one can do, after spending a billion.

As Meh as Meh can be.