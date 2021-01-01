Seen the latest press conference nugget?

It gets more obvious with every little bit I hear from him, that he recently took a heavy blow to the head. I have no idea what he's trying to say there, because it makes no fucking sense whatsover. So, people want to see us win it, because we're the established team with loads of tradition and people don't want poor old Man City to win it. Okay, I get what he's saying there (even though he's wrong). But then he goes about having the same thing at Bayern? That makes no fucking sense, because I can guarantee that even though they have history and tradition no one wants them to win the league over a smaller or new club (except maybe Red Bull Leipzig or Hoffenheim and of course rivals not wanting their rivals to win it over Bayern like Schalke supporters cheering for Bayern, if it means Dortmund doesn't win it). It's the complete opposite story of what he's trying to tell about Man City. What a weird fucking guy...