Did you say fans?
SSN also reporting that İlkay Gündoğan is off. Wasn't he one of their major goal threats this season? They must really have a lot of faith in Haaland's fitness. https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1526465039883853826Seen elsewhere that he had some sort of trip to Madrid to discuss his future, but that might just be pure rumours. Pep is a poor judge of character if he really wanted to get rid of Bernardo Silva, who's also saved City's ass a few times this season. Still a c*nt but you can't deny his quality and desire to beat us.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Pressures on you now Pep.
That's like a bad CGI film in a way. Everybody is doing something. It's over animated. Everybody is doing something different also.FAKE CLUB VOID REALITY VOID FANSDancing smiling holograms
It's easy enough to find the gifs to laugh at.
Does anyone know if this is true (1. a £15 million clause in Graelish's contract [to be paid to Villa if City win the league], and 2. Micah Richards making reference to this clause on Talksport or SS)? https://twitter.com/MyLiverpoolFC4/status/1526670529163321348 Could just be Twitter twoddle but it would be good to know for sure. Needs to be discussed way more if true.Same story here: https://twitter.com/AVFCFaithful_/status/1526683525121982469
Whats this about Sterling being off?
