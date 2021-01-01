« previous next »
bird_lfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
mikeb58

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Have Villa got any real hard men in their team, so they can knock fuck out of Grealish, not that'll affect the result, cos he's an overated bag of shite...I just don't particularly like him.
vblfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm
Pressures on you now Pep.
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:49:12 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 04:39:29 pm
SSN also reporting that İlkay Gündoğan is off. Wasn't he one of their major goal threats this season? They must really have a lot of faith in Haaland's fitness.
https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1526465039883853826

Seen elsewhere that he had some sort of trip to Madrid to discuss his future, but that might just be pure rumours.

Pep is a poor judge of character if he really wanted to get rid of Bernardo Silva, who's also saved City's ass a few times this season. Still a c*nt but you can't deny his quality and desire to beat us.
I'm not too worried about Haaland. Pep will turn him into a midfielder... and the others will score less now the pressure's "off". ;)
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm
Pressures on you now Pep.
Wasn't even on this past weekend, and they flopped like a limp knob.
Us? We managed to send out the second string and didn't even break sweat!

Mentality Monsters
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm
The thought of Klopp winning the quadruple must be giving Guardiola nightmares ...
cheesyleps

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:20:24 am
That's like a bad CGI film in a way. Everybody is doing something. It's over animated. Everybody is doing something different also.

FAKE CLUB VOID REALITY VOID FANS

Dancing smiling holograms

It has triggered your uncanny valley response because it is fake. I remember when it first came out someone spent a bit of time finding all the people that appear more than once in the image.

The most obvious one is the melt on the front right doing the dance. If you look about 5 rows back on the left side you'll see him doing the same dance over there (draw a straight line up from the right edge of the box that says URE). You can also see him in a blurry fashion on the front row of the upper tier about 3 bodies in from the left edge.

They've brought in about 30 extras, told them to 'celebrate' and then copy/pasted them to fill the space.
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2022, 02:19:31 pm
It's easy enough to find the gifs to laugh at. ;D


Guy in the hoody, bottom left- doesn't even know the words. He's mumbling something.. ;D
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm
Shake you bastards, shake.
Alan B'Stard

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
2 absolute weapons wearing face paint 😄
Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:16:15 am
Does anyone know if this is true (1. a £15 million clause in Graelish's contract [to be paid to Villa  if City win the league], and 2. Micah Richards making reference to this clause on Talksport or SS)? https://twitter.com/MyLiverpoolFC4/status/1526670529163321348

Could just be Twitter twoddle but it would be good to know for sure. Needs to be discussed way more if true.

Same story here: https://twitter.com/AVFCFaithful_/status/1526683525121982469
stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:29:40 am
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:16:15 am
Does anyone know if this is true (1. a £15 million clause in Graelish's contract [to be paid to Villa  if City win the league], and 2. Micah Richards making reference to this clause on Talksport or SS)? https://twitter.com/MyLiverpoolFC4/status/1526670529163321348

Could just be Twitter twoddle but it would be good to know for sure. Needs to be discussed way more if true.

Same story here: https://twitter.com/AVFCFaithful_/status/1526683525121982469

Don't know whether it's true, but it would be a bit silly on Man City's part. They met the 100 million release clause and apparently they're paying the money in three installments of 33 million each. Why would they then agree to pay Villa an extra 15m, if they win the league with Grealish? Doesn't really make sense to me, if they already agreed the pay the set fee for the player. You don't go into a supermarket and hand over an additional 10 quid after paying for your groceries just because...
vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:32:46 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:39:27 am
Whats this about Sterling being off?

To the Saudi's for 250 million. And so it begins...
