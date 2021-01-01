« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1620689 times)

Oldmanmick

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #25480 on: Yesterday at 06:25:08 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:20:20 pm
I hope you're right. A lot of it does come down to how the opposition view City, currently the vast majority just lay down and barely kick out in anger. We need other teams in the league to get stronger and put up a fight in every game.

In the CL no one respects them, which is why they get such bizarre results. Teams actually have a go and City hate that because it's not within their megalomaniac managers hands.

Said this all along. We can't do this on our own. Other elite teams need to get their act together & give them, & us, a run for our money. Otherwise their financial strength will guarantee success as a given from here-on-in.
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,642
Reply #25481 on: Yesterday at 06:55:17 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:02:37 pm
I think the odds are slim to none, but it would be amazing if Gerrard did finally help Liverpool to the title.

Paul.  Aston villa double chance (draw or win ) is 4/1

Lads. Get your head around a 4/1 shot.  Its not beyond the realms.

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,991
Reply #25482 on: Yesterday at 06:58:22 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm
Yeah, he's bought all the tickets to make sure.

For £51.5m
macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
  • Robbie Returns!
Reply #25483 on: Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
It is so tough playing them because their whole team is focussed on keeping the ball. Small, skillful players who are comfortable on the ball and can also run with it.
I think the only way to compete for an average side like Villa is to be bold and have moments in the game, judiciously picked when they just attack with ferocity, all together and overwhelm the midgets.
In general, in open play, to have at least 1 really pacy player playing on the shoulder, all the time, too. So as to have a constant threat of a blind ball over the top catching them out.
To some extent like West Ham did today, or like the Wolves of old did with Adama Traore.

Also, the moment City lose the ball, they rush to win it back, sometimes fouling to stop the counter.
Best case is to ether move it very fast and skillfullly (which is often impossible, given the lack of quality ....) or alternatively, gamble with the blind ball over the top of the defence.

OIe´s Man U surprisingly are the blueprint for this, with 2 fast forwards playing wide, expoiting space behind the full backs, and making the most of even single digit possession.

For Villa, I hope Watkins can play this role. Not sure Ings can.
Countinho will need to be on his game, play with risk, run with the ball,  keep it when when against 2-3 players.
Will be tough....

But the only way they get anything is if they attack in a smart way. No way they can survive just by numbers behind the ball....
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,194
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Reply #25484 on: Yesterday at 07:12:11 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
It is so tough playing them because their whole team is focussed on keeping the ball. Small, skillful players who are comfortable on the ball and can also run with it.
I think the only way to compete for an average side like Villa is to be bold and have moments in the game, judiciously picked when they just attack with ferocity, all together and overwhelm the midgets.
In general, in open play, to have at least 1 really pacy player playing on the shoulder, all the time, too. So as to have a constant threat of a blind ball over the top catching them out.
To some extent like West Ham did today, or like the Wolves of old did with Adama Traore.

Also, the moment City lose the ball, they rush to win it back, sometimes fouling to stop the counter.
Best case is to ether move it very fast and skillfullly (which is often impossible, given the lack of quality ....) or alternatively, gamble with the blind ball over the top of the defence.

OIe´s Man U surprisingly are the blueprint for this, with 2 fast forwards playing wide, expoiting space behind the full backs, and making the most of even single digit possession.

For Villa, I hope Watkins can play this role. Not sure Ings can.
Countinho will need to be on his game, play with risk, run with the ball,  keep it when when against 2-3 players.
Will be tough....

But the only way they get anything is if they attack in a smart way. No way they can survive just by numbers behind the ball....
Or someone can give De Bruyne a good kicking and stop him from running the game.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Reply #25485 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
It is so tough playing them because their whole team is focussed on keeping the ball. Small, skillful players who are comfortable on the ball and can also run with it.
I think the only way to compete for an average side like Villa is to be bold and have moments in the game, judiciously picked when they just attack with ferocity, all together and overwhelm the midgets.
In general, in open play, to have at least 1 really pacy player playing on the shoulder, all the time, too. So as to have a constant threat of a blind ball over the top catching them out.
To some extent like West Ham did today, or like the Wolves of old did with Adama Traore.

Also, the moment City lose the ball, they rush to win it back, sometimes fouling to stop the counter.
Best case is to ether move it very fast and skillfullly (which is often impossible, given the lack of quality ....) or alternatively, gamble with the blind ball over the top of the defence.

OIe´s Man U surprisingly are the blueprint for this, with 2 fast forwards playing wide, expoiting space behind the full backs, and making the most of even single digit possession.

For Villa, I hope Watkins can play this role. Not sure Ings can.
Countinho will need to be on his game, play with risk, run with the ball,  keep it when when against 2-3 players.
Will be tough....

But the only way they get anything is if they attack in a smart way. No way they can survive just by numbers behind the ball....

Their back line is not the same without Dias, Walker and Stones. West Ham managed to put the ball behind it 3 times today, and only Antonio's poor finishing is to blame for Man City not conceding 3 goals today. Aston Villa know how to play over a high line, and Watkins and Ings are very suitable for such a game. We will see how it goes ...
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #25486 on: Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
If we can beat Southampton then these will be shitting it with that defence on the last day. Coutinho pumping balls over/through that defence all day long.
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,640
Reply #25487 on: Yesterday at 08:15:43 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 06:09:52 pm
Did I hear Pep promising Sky that the game next Sunday will be sold out?  ;D

Thought he said that he was pretty sure it would be full i.e. not even a title decider is enough for them to fill it, even when it is the "most important trophy" for them.  :duh
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #25488 on: Yesterday at 08:24:37 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:15:43 pm
Thought he said that he was pretty sure it would be full i.e. not even a title decider is enough for them to fill it, even when it is the "most important trophy" for them.  :duh
A game to decide the title and the Manager of the club with the biggest commercial income in the world is still not sure they can fill the stadium. Just doesnt add up .
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,991
Reply #25489 on: Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm
It's worth remembering, that this winning juggernaut of a team scraped one of their titles on GD and another by a single point. And now they're under pressure again. Despite their points tallies, they're not always convincing in victory.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #25490 on: Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm
Pep is a FRAUD. Jumping around the touchline when they had the momentum but looking like a lost puppy when things weren't going their way.
macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
  • Robbie Returns!
Reply #25491 on: Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm
Villa 7 - 2 type performance, again? ;)
Where just everything freakishly clicks.

If not, just cannot for the life of me see past City scoring 2 in the first 15 mins again and seeing off the tie...
OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #25492 on: Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm
Will probably win by a point. All thanks to the most blatant handball ever not being called.  :butt

Hopefully it at lest leads to Everton going down.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Reply #25493 on: Yesterday at 09:41:41 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm
Will probably win by a point. All thanks to the most blatant handball ever not being called.  :butt

Hopefully it at lest leads to Everton going down.

If there is something the Premier League are worried about, it is the image of their product. The title race being decided on the last day by a dodgy refereeing decision will cost them a lot of money, so they won't do it. Not because they have any integrity ...
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
    • Funny T-Shirts
Reply #25494 on: Yesterday at 09:50:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:41:41 pm
If there is something the Premier League are worried about, it is the image of their product. The title race being decided on the last day by a dodgy refereeing decision will cost them a lot of money, so they won't do it. Not because they have any integrity ...

I agree they'll probably be keen to avoid a dodgy moment on the final day deciding anything, but that Everton handball has been and gone and nobody is talking about it anymore. Same with the City pen v Wolves and the decisions in our first match against Spurs. They've gotten away with it.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,887
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Reply #25495 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm
Villa 7 - 2 type performance, again? ;)
Where just everything freakishly clicks.

If not, just cannot for the life of me see past City scoring 2 in the first 15 mins again and seeing off the tie...

Villa not conceding for as long as possible will be vital. The longer Man City don't look like they're winning this the harder it will get for them. Doubt will come creeping in, they'll think back to Madrid and how they basically had it in the bag and they'll start asking themselves whether it might happen again in the league. Pep will probably try something stupid and overthink things like he always does when he thinks he needs to be the big "magician" and win the game with a special decision. If it goes the usual way of Man City scoring in the first ten minutes, the game will be over. Then again, weirder things than us winning two games in a row and them drawing twice in a row have happened, so who knows. The important thing is that we give ourselves the chance to win the league by getting the three points midweek first and then again on Sunday. Then we'll just have to wait and see what we get for that. The pressure is off for us, we can win the league, but Man City HAVE to win it. Let's see what they're made of.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,139
Reply #25496 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm
It's worth remembering, that this winning juggernaut of a team scraped one of their titles on GD and another by a single point. And now they're under pressure again. Despite their points tallies, they're not always convincing in victory.

Not one to give them credit - but those two examples were against a Ferguson United side (who won it the following year) and our great side.
Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,355
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Reply #25497 on: Today at 01:13:58 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:55:17 pm
Paul.  Aston villa double chance (draw or win ) is 4/1

Lads. Get your head around a 4/1 shot.  Its not beyond the realms.



Pete, you are making me a believer :)
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
Reply #25498 on: Today at 01:52:17 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm
It's worth remembering, that this winning juggernaut of a team scraped one of their titles on GD and another by a single point. And now they're under pressure again. Despite their points tallies, they're not always convincing in victory.

I was debating with an Arsenal fan the other day, where I had claimed that City are boring because their victories are never dramatic whereas ours are always edge-of-the-seat shambolic thrills like Istanbul, the Gerrard final, the Barca semi, what a hit son, etc. etc. His counterclaim was that City have won 3 of their PL titles on the final day, but while I acknowledged scientific merit in his argument, I wasn't totally convinced. Mainly because those last-day clinchers came on the end of massive win streaks full of 3-5 goal margins. Their 1-point victory over us in 2019 was a case in point - sure, they clinched it on the last day, and even came from behind to do so... but it took them less than 60 seconds to equalise at Brighton, less than 10 minutes to go ahead, and eventually they won 4-1 to make it 15 wins in a row. That's no drama in my book. On the other hand, and this is where it ties in to your post, it does feel somehow convincing, in the sense that there was never any doubt that it was going to happen.
RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Reply #25499 on: Today at 02:13:42 am
Does anybody think we'd be enjoying (and dare I say respecting) Manchester City MUCH MORE as fellow competitors if it was possible to just magic away all the financial doping and it's disturbing source?

You know, if they'd become just as they are now...but via what we deemed to be "fair and organic" means and methods...shrewd purchasing, good managerial appointment and a dogged determination to succeed etc....(basically the LFC model)

You see, that's how City fans would desperately like their team to be appraised I believe...and it annoys them greatly that we refuse to admire or respect them as a team (or club) without first raising the many objectionable caveats we always tend to vocalise.

I think rival fans will always find "some reason" to not have to respect their strongest competitors....I mean, let's face it....we've been doing it with Man United for decades and they've been doing it with us...but some really good football has been played by both sides in order to make that rivalry as ferocious as it was. Only an idiot would deny this fact.

The annoying thing with City however, is that their "rise to prominence" model seriously gets in the way of being able to respect that which its created on the football field. I kind of get why City supporters would just like the rest of the world to turn a blind eye to just how it is that they've managed to become a competitive outfit so rapidly....and for everybody else to try and be just like them.....enjoying (and admiring) this highly effective team unit that's been created....and being liberal with praise and admiration...

But really....how CAN you begin to admire and respect any team that's been constructed with oil money?

That's the bit they really don't get.

THEY can obviously admire and respect their own squad...using heavily biased mental gymnastics in order to cleanse themselves of all ethical guilt and the advantages of their super-elastic budget...but why would (or should) any non-invested supporters of other clubs grant them any respect whatsoever?

All things being equal, there's nothing wrong with being out-played by a better football team than your own.

With City however, all things are NOT equal are they?

Yes, things are "equal" inasmuch as they only ever pit 11 of their players against the 11 selected players of other teams etc....and THAT'S the bit that they likely think ought to be earning them some respect. The fact that they play the game according to its fundamental rules, and regularly outscore and out-defend their opposition.

Isn't that alone....something that any (true) lover of football can admire....even if it's just begrudging admiration?

In City's case...seemingly not.

In City's case, we (in these here parts) tend to say:

"Who you are, and what you represent....prevents us from admiring or respecting anything that your players do or what they achieve..."

But surely good football is "good football"...period?

No matter how a squad was assembled, it's still got to become a highly effective unit in order to win a convincingly large number of league games?

I don't think anybody here would deny that City have become a highly effective unit in recent years.

We're not THAT stupid.

But it's because we're not THAT stupid....that we also realise just how they've become this "highly effective unit."

And our knowing this.....is the precise reason why we cannot really afford them any genuine respect.

Respect is reserved for clubs that we can easily relate to and share a sense of organic equanimity.

Viewed in isolation through a strict "football" lens, we can admire City's football and the undoubted skills of their stand-out players in any 90 minute period...off course we can.

It's just that this sound-bite of admiration will never translate into anything resembling genuine respect for the club.

It's not OUR doing...that City operate under the model they do. It's THEIR doing.

They leave you with no choice....and (sadly) it doesn't matter how well they play or what they achieve.

From the perspective of many rival fans, City's well is tainted and it yields a kind of water that only City supporters themselves are happy to drink, and which to other "lovers of football".... smells decidedly sour and repugnant.

Just because their "well-water" doesn't make their own fans (or players) feel sick.....this doesn't mean that it's equally as palatable for supporters of other clubs to drink, and THAT'S why they struggle to earn respect.

Because to give them their "due" respect...we as rival supporters would have to sip their water.....and basically....their water reeks!!
 
 :P
