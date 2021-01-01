Does anybody think we'd be enjoying (and dare I say respecting) Manchester City MUCH MORE as fellow competitors if it was possible to just magic away all the financial doping and it's disturbing source?You know, if they'd become just as they are now...but via what we deemed to be "fair and organic" means and methods...shrewd purchasing, good managerial appointment and a dogged determination to succeed etc....(basically the LFC model)You see, that's how City fans would desperately like their team to be appraised I believe...and it annoys them greatly that we refuse to admire or respect them as a team (or club) without first raising the many objectionable caveats we always tend to vocalise.I think rival fans will always find "some reason" to not have to respect their strongest competitors....I mean, let's face it....we've been doing it with Man United for decades and they've been doing it with us...but some really good football has been played by both sides in order to make that rivalry as ferocious as it was. Only an idiot would deny this fact.The annoying thing with City however, is that their "rise to prominence" model seriously gets in the way of being able to respect that which its created on the football field. I kind of get why City supporters would just like the rest of the world to turn a blind eye to just how it is that they've managed to become a competitive outfit so rapidly....and for everybody else to try and be just like them.....enjoying (and admiring) this highly effective team unit that's been created....and being liberal with praise and admiration...But really....how CAN you begin to admire and respect any team that's been constructed with oil money?That's the bit they really don't get.THEY can obviously admire and respect their own squad...using heavily biased mental gymnastics in order to cleanse themselves of all ethical guilt and the advantages of their super-elastic budget...but why would (or should) any non-invested supporters of other clubs grant them any respect whatsoever?All things being equal, there's nothing wrong with being out-played by a better football team than your own.With City however, all things are NOT equal are they?Yes, things are "equal" inasmuch as they only ever pit 11 of their players against the 11 selected players of other teams etc....and THAT'S the bit that they likely think ought to be earning them some respect. The fact that they play the game according to its fundamental rules, and regularly outscore and out-defend their opposition.Isn't that alone....something that any (true) lover of football can admire....even if it's just begrudging admiration?In City's case...seemingly not.In City's case, we (in these here parts) tend to say:"Who you are, and what you represent....prevents us from admiring or respecting anything that your players do or what they achieve..."But surely good football is "good football"...period?No matter how a squad was assembled, it's still got to become a highly effective unit in order to win a convincingly large number of league games?I don't think anybody here would deny that City have become a highly effective unit in recent years.We're not THAT stupid.But it's because we're not THAT stupid....that we also realise just how they've become this "highly effective unit."And our knowing this.....is the precise reason why we cannot really afford them any genuine respect.Respect is reserved for clubs that we can easily relate to and share a sense of organic equanimity.Viewed in isolation through a strict "football" lens, we can admire City's football and the undoubted skills of their stand-out players in any 90 minute period...off course we can.It's just that this sound-bite of admiration will never translate into anything resembling genuine respect for the club.It's not OUR doing...that City operate under the model they do. It's THEIR doing.They leave you with no choice....and (sadly) it doesn't matter how well they play or what they achieve.From the perspective of many rival fans, City's well is tainted and it yields a kind of water that only City supporters themselves are happy to drink, and which to other "lovers of football".... smells decidedly sour and repugnant.Just because their "well-water" doesn't make their own fans (or players) feel sick.....this doesn't mean that it's equally as palatable for supporters of other clubs to drink, and THAT'S why they struggle to earn respect.Because to give them their "due" respect...we as rival supporters would have to sip their water.....and basically....their water reeks!!