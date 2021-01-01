It is so tough playing them because their whole team is focussed on keeping the ball. Small, skillful players who are comfortable on the ball and can also run with it.

I think the only way to compete for an average side like Villa is to be bold and have moments in the game, judiciously picked when they just attack with ferocity, all together and overwhelm the midgets.

In general, in open play, to have at least 1 really pacy player playing on the shoulder, all the time, too. So as to have a constant threat of a blind ball over the top catching them out.

To some extent like West Ham did today, or like the Wolves of old did with Adama Traore.



Also, the moment City lose the ball, they rush to win it back, sometimes fouling to stop the counter.

Best case is to ether move it very fast and skillfullly (which is often impossible, given the lack of quality ....) or alternatively, gamble with the blind ball over the top of the defence.



OIe´s Man U surprisingly are the blueprint for this, with 2 fast forwards playing wide, expoiting space behind the full backs, and making the most of even single digit possession.



For Villa, I hope Watkins can play this role. Not sure Ings can.

Countinho will need to be on his game, play with risk, run with the ball, keep it when when against 2-3 players.

Will be tough....



But the only way they get anything is if they attack in a smart way. No way they can survive just by numbers behind the ball....