Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25480 on: Today at 06:25:08 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:20:20 pm
I hope you're right. A lot of it does come down to how the opposition view City, currently the vast majority just lay down and barely kick out in anger. We need other teams in the league to get stronger and put up a fight in every game.

In the CL no one respects them, which is why they get such bizarre results. Teams actually have a go and City hate that because it's not within their megalomaniac managers hands.

Said this all along. We can't do this on our own. Other elite teams need to get their act together & give them, & us, a run for our money. Otherwise their financial strength will guarantee success as a given from here-on-in.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25481 on: Today at 06:55:17 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 06:02:37 pm
I think the odds are slim to none, but it would be amazing if Gerrard did finally help Liverpool to the title.

Paul.  Aston villa double chance (draw or win ) is 4/1

Lads. Get your head around a 4/1 shot.  Its not beyond the realms.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25482 on: Today at 06:58:22 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:20:59 pm
Yeah, he's bought all the tickets to make sure.

For £51.5m
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25483 on: Today at 07:04:11 pm
It is so tough playing them because their whole team is focussed on keeping the ball. Small, skillful players who are comfortable on the ball and can also run with it.
I think the only way to compete for an average side like Villa is to be bold and have moments in the game, judiciously picked when they just attack with ferocity, all together and overwhelm the midgets.
In general, in open play, to have at least 1 really pacy player playing on the shoulder, all the time, too. So as to have a constant threat of a blind ball over the top catching them out.
To some extent like West Ham did today, or like the Wolves of old did with Adama Traore.

Also, the moment City lose the ball, they rush to win it back, sometimes fouling to stop the counter.
Best case is to ether move it very fast and skillfullly (which is often impossible, given the lack of quality ....) or alternatively, gamble with the blind ball over the top of the defence.

OIe´s Man U surprisingly are the blueprint for this, with 2 fast forwards playing wide, expoiting space behind the full backs, and making the most of even single digit possession.

For Villa, I hope Watkins can play this role. Not sure Ings can.
Countinho will need to be on his game, play with risk, run with the ball,  keep it when when against 2-3 players.
Will be tough....

But the only way they get anything is if they attack in a smart way. No way they can survive just by numbers behind the ball....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25484 on: Today at 07:12:11 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 07:04:11 pm
It is so tough playing them because their whole team is focussed on keeping the ball. Small, skillful players who are comfortable on the ball and can also run with it.
I think the only way to compete for an average side like Villa is to be bold and have moments in the game, judiciously picked when they just attack with ferocity, all together and overwhelm the midgets.
In general, in open play, to have at least 1 really pacy player playing on the shoulder, all the time, too. So as to have a constant threat of a blind ball over the top catching them out.
To some extent like West Ham did today, or like the Wolves of old did with Adama Traore.

Also, the moment City lose the ball, they rush to win it back, sometimes fouling to stop the counter.
Best case is to ether move it very fast and skillfullly (which is often impossible, given the lack of quality ....) or alternatively, gamble with the blind ball over the top of the defence.

OIe´s Man U surprisingly are the blueprint for this, with 2 fast forwards playing wide, expoiting space behind the full backs, and making the most of even single digit possession.

For Villa, I hope Watkins can play this role. Not sure Ings can.
Countinho will need to be on his game, play with risk, run with the ball,  keep it when when against 2-3 players.
Will be tough....

But the only way they get anything is if they attack in a smart way. No way they can survive just by numbers behind the ball....
Or someone can give De Bruyne a good kicking and stop him from running the game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25485 on: Today at 07:19:34 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 07:04:11 pm
It is so tough playing them because their whole team is focussed on keeping the ball. Small, skillful players who are comfortable on the ball and can also run with it.
I think the only way to compete for an average side like Villa is to be bold and have moments in the game, judiciously picked when they just attack with ferocity, all together and overwhelm the midgets.
In general, in open play, to have at least 1 really pacy player playing on the shoulder, all the time, too. So as to have a constant threat of a blind ball over the top catching them out.
To some extent like West Ham did today, or like the Wolves of old did with Adama Traore.

Also, the moment City lose the ball, they rush to win it back, sometimes fouling to stop the counter.
Best case is to ether move it very fast and skillfullly (which is often impossible, given the lack of quality ....) or alternatively, gamble with the blind ball over the top of the defence.

OIe´s Man U surprisingly are the blueprint for this, with 2 fast forwards playing wide, expoiting space behind the full backs, and making the most of even single digit possession.

For Villa, I hope Watkins can play this role. Not sure Ings can.
Countinho will need to be on his game, play with risk, run with the ball,  keep it when when against 2-3 players.
Will be tough....

But the only way they get anything is if they attack in a smart way. No way they can survive just by numbers behind the ball....

Their back line is not the same without Dias, Walker and Stones. West Ham managed to put the ball behind it 3 times today, and only Antonio's poor finishing is to blame for Man City not conceding 3 goals today. Aston Villa know how to play over a high line, and Watkins and Ings are very suitable for such a game. We will see how it goes ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25486 on: Today at 08:03:06 pm
If we can beat Southampton then these will be shitting it with that defence on the last day. Coutinho pumping balls over/through that defence all day long.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25487 on: Today at 08:15:43 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 06:09:52 pm
Did I hear Pep promising Sky that the game next Sunday will be sold out?  ;D

Thought he said that he was pretty sure it would be full i.e. not even a title decider is enough for them to fill it, even when it is the "most important trophy" for them.  :duh
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25488 on: Today at 08:24:37 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:15:43 pm
Thought he said that he was pretty sure it would be full i.e. not even a title decider is enough for them to fill it, even when it is the "most important trophy" for them.  :duh
A game to decide the title and the Manager of the club with the biggest commercial income in the world is still not sure they can fill the stadium. Just doesnt add up .
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25489 on: Today at 08:55:00 pm
It's worth remembering, that this winning juggernaut of a team scraped one of their titles on GD and another by a single point. And now they're under pressure again. Despite their points tallies, they're not always convincing in victory.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25490 on: Today at 09:01:34 pm
Pep is a FRAUD. Jumping around the touchline when they had the momentum but looking like a lost puppy when things weren't going their way.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25491 on: Today at 09:24:56 pm
Villa 7 - 2 type performance, again? ;)
Where just everything freakishly clicks.

If not, just cannot for the life of me see past City scoring 2 in the first 15 mins again and seeing off the tie...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25492 on: Today at 09:37:12 pm
Will probably win by a point. All thanks to the most blatant handball ever not being called.  :butt

Hopefully it at lest leads to Everton going down.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25493 on: Today at 09:41:41 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:37:12 pm
Will probably win by a point. All thanks to the most blatant handball ever not being called.  :butt

Hopefully it at lest leads to Everton going down.

If there is something the Premier League are worried about, it is the image of their product. The title race being decided on the last day by a dodgy refereeing decision will cost them a lot of money, so they won't do it. Not because they have any integrity ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25494 on: Today at 09:50:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:41 pm
If there is something the Premier League are worried about, it is the image of their product. The title race being decided on the last day by a dodgy refereeing decision will cost them a lot of money, so they won't do it. Not because they have any integrity ...

I agree they'll probably be keen to avoid a dodgy moment on the final day deciding anything, but that Everton handball has been and gone and nobody is talking about it anymore. Same with the City pen v Wolves and the decisions in our first match against Spurs. They've gotten away with it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25495 on: Today at 09:58:54 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:24:56 pm
Villa 7 - 2 type performance, again? ;)
Where just everything freakishly clicks.

If not, just cannot for the life of me see past City scoring 2 in the first 15 mins again and seeing off the tie...

Villa not conceding for as long as possible will be vital. The longer Man City don't look like they're winning this the harder it will get for them. Doubt will come creeping in, they'll think back to Madrid and how they basically had it in the bag and they'll start asking themselves whether it might happen again in the league. Pep will probably try something stupid and overthink things like he always does when he thinks he needs to be the big "magician" and win the game with a special decision. If it goes the usual way of Man City scoring in the first ten minutes, the game will be over. Then again, weirder things than us winning two games in a row and them drawing twice in a row have happened, so who knows. The important thing is that we give ourselves the chance to win the league by getting the three points midweek first and then again on Sunday. Then we'll just have to wait and see what we get for that. The pressure is off for us, we can win the league, but Man City HAVE to win it. Let's see what they're made of.
