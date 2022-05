Must be frustrating for Pep. Watching us win two cups and heading to Paris for the CL final, while they haven't secured the league with just two games remaining. Yes, yes, the chances are slim. But the fact is that they could potentially still slip. I know many want to forget about it and save the players for CL (some definitely in need of a rest), but we should take it all the way to the end and fix our goal difference just in case.