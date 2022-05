Abu Dhabi built City into a winning machine, but it seems that winning is not enough for them. They have their defenders, so the sportswashing works to an extent, but that isn't enough for them either. They want to be loved.



I just don't think any of them are enjoying their football very much, or their victories. For all the bravado they show in front of the cameras. They're just cogs in a machine. A winning machine, yes. But still just a soulless machine.