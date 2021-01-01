Pep being irritated a bit more...





Pep Guardiola has launched a fierce defence of his Manchester City players after Patrice Evra questioned their character and mentality following the last-gasp Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.



City suffered a late collapse at the Bernabeu to miss the chance to reach the final for the second year in a row.



Patrice Evra was the most vocal detractor but Guardiola, who has watched his team move to within four points of the Premier League title since the defeat in Madrid, was quick to remind former Manchester United defender Evra that he was part of the team which lost heavily to Guardiola's Barcelona side in the 2011 final.



"Specialist former players like [Dimitar] Berbatov and [Clarence] Seedorf, Patrice Evra and these type of people, they weren't there [in Madrid]," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.



"I played against them and when I played against them I didn't see this kind of personality when we [Barcelona] destroyed them in the Champions League final against United. It's the same character and personality. We don't have personality because we concede two goals in two minutes when we had two chances to score and we don't have personality? After the last four games we score 22 goals we have incredible personality. I'm sorry but I completely disagree about this."