Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25320 on: Today at 02:55:32 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:27:22 pm
Not gonna lie, I kinda like the statue as it reminds me of a really cool moment (they stopped United from winning the league on GD!!!), and I think it looks like Kun. (Hangs head in shame  :evil).

Am not sure about that perforated material they seem to be using on all their statues though. What sort of metal is that?

Fool's Gold
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25321 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:25:02 pm
Don't know what you mean  ???



Is that Niall Quinn?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25322 on: Today at 02:57:18 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:56:50 am
Simon Stone
BBC Sport

Erling Haaland agreed a five-year contract with Manchester City earlier this week.

It is understood the 21-year-old's deal does contain a release clause that can be triggered part-way through the contract.

However, City are comfortable with the size of the fee that would trigger a release, which is thought to be in excess of the 150m euros that has been reported in some quarters.

The stepping stone club :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25323 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm
Pep being irritated a bit more...


Pep Guardiola has launched a fierce defence of his Manchester City players after Patrice Evra questioned their character and mentality following the last-gasp Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

City suffered a late collapse at the Bernabeu to miss the chance to reach the final for the second year in a row.

Patrice Evra was the most vocal detractor but Guardiola, who has watched his team move to within four points of the Premier League title since the defeat in Madrid, was quick to remind former Manchester United defender Evra that he was part of the team which lost heavily to Guardiola's Barcelona side in the 2011 final.

"Specialist former players like [Dimitar] Berbatov and [Clarence] Seedorf, Patrice Evra and these type of people, they weren't there [in Madrid]," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"I played against them and when I played against them I didn't see this kind of personality when we [Barcelona] destroyed them in the Champions League final against United. It's the same character and personality. We don't have personality because we concede two goals in two minutes when we had two chances to score and we don't have personality? After the last four games we score 22 goals we have incredible personality. I'm sorry but I completely disagree about this."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25324 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm
If ever a club was personified by their manager...

The footballing world are unified about exactly what this club is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25325 on: Today at 03:46:18 pm
Starting to sound more and more like Jose.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25326 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm
This man is broken. His facade is only helped by the shiny toys like Haaland that the Sheikh present;s him with.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25327 on: Today at 03:48:43 pm
For someone who's won a lot, he's terribly insecure
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25328 on: Today at 03:54:27 pm
To be fair I'd be cagey as fuck if I had paymasters who'd take my hands
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25329 on: Today at 03:57:12 pm
Todays dinner is 1,200 British Pounds to celebrate beating 10 man QPR. A club in touch with its fanbase apparently. And, another statue for a non-winner of the European Cup. There will be more statues than fans fairly soon.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25330 on: Today at 04:01:47 pm
Like those Guardiola quotes to be honest - him trashing ex players is quality and pretty funny 
Some of his stuff recently has been petty and a bit pathetic but hes right about opinions on personality in players being taken from results
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25331 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm
Seedorf and Evra were there I think.

Saying you scored loads of goals since that Real game doesnt really creat an argument does it? Just reinforces the fact they are better than anyone at sweeping away the lesser sides but did throw it away v Real.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25332 on: Today at 04:06:31 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 03:57:12 pm
Todays dinner is 1,200 British Pounds to celebrate beating 10 man QPR. A club in touch with its fanbase apparently. And, another statue for a non-winner of the European Cup. There will be more statues than fans fairly soon.

What fan base
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25333 on: Today at 04:07:42 pm
Seedorf was spot on though. Especially the bit where he spoke about Liverpool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25334 on: Today at 04:28:42 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:07:42 pm
Seedorf was spot on though. Especially the bit where he spoke about Liverpool.
That's exactly what's eating away at Pep. He KNOWS they're not in the same league as us support-wise or in terms of mentality. This knowledge is eating him like a maggot on a corpse.

Someone should ask him if scoring 22 goals against mid table dross takes away the pain losing to Real.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25335 on: Today at 04:31:31 pm
I moved Pep to Chester in my game of Footie Manager and he seems much happier
