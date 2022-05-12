Who gets dropped for him



something that gets spoken about all the time which seems inane to me, is this narrative that pep is doing all this and without a stiker - really? he had at least two on his books and decided to get rid of one halfway through the season and use the other as a winger often. So the narrative is nonsensical to me, he has a striker, how he employs him is up to him but they talk about it as tho he's doing 'all this' with some kind of disadvantage - in truth, as much a 'disadvantage' as one team playing four at the back to another playing five at the back, it's just a system choice.the bottom line is they're set up as pep wants them set up and one key reason they can have such ball/recycling possession is effectively they have an extra 'midfield' player always available (while having technically good players able to pull it off). putting haaland up front you imagine that possession/recycling wont be as efficient, so there's swings and roundabouts on what you gain and what you lose. The idea for any manager is you gain more than you lose when sacrificing one thing for another (all teams make these kind of choices by their style of play and set up) - eg maureen will sacrifice ball possession for a more defensive set up.so as i see it now there is definitely going to be a shift in how they play that will sacrifice some control of a game compared to now but they gain an elite (on paper) goal scorer. I dont know if that makes them any more dominant from a league perspective but i can see that makes them probably better as a cup team.