Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1606544 times)

Offline Romford_Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25280 on: Yesterday at 02:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 12:53:16 pm
The Athletic are piggy backing on interest in the likes of Liverpool (and a coupe of others to be fair) to survive. They tried to make out that they were different, but they're not and are increasingly reliant on clickbait to keep going.

To be honest, I think something in their software is broken. Used to be that I'd so loads of articles on my FB feed that interested me. Eventually so much that I subscribed in a mega sale. Once I'd done that (through my FB login) I would still see tonnes of article posts on my feed, but very few of them were anything of interest to me. Tonnes of Baseball and Basketball ones, which I have no interest in. So I unsubbed last month. Lo and behold, now I'm getting the interesting article links again.
Offline newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25281 on: Yesterday at 02:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:53:29 pm
Anyone fancy a Nando's ?

That's true - the pictures would work with Torres as well (to a degree)
Offline -Willo-

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25282 on: Yesterday at 02:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:41:16 pm
Athletic need calling out more on this. I know Kloppo did it with Pearce and SImon Hughes after they made up an entire article, the latter has never got over the public dressing down.

ITs such a trashy way to write - clearly made up, as why would players talking privately (clue is even there in the article), then relay the same convo to some random journalist. So why make it up, its embarrassing.

If it was said, it would've been said in a throwaway manner without any thought, to report on it like someones sat down and said it is hilarious.
Offline Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25283 on: Yesterday at 02:13:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:34:01 am
stick it on a banner

This,absolutely.
Offline 12C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25284 on: Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:20:59 pm
Sam Lee writes shit. No wonder Marvel wanted him gone.

Careful now, he will be sending round their Bruce to duff you up if you carry on!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25285 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:00:56 pm
To be honest, I think something in their software is broken. Used to be that I'd so loads of articles on my FB feed that interested me. Eventually so much that I subscribed in a mega sale. Once I'd done that (through my FB login) I would still see tonnes of article posts on my feed, but very few of them were anything of interest to me. Tonnes of Baseball and Basketball ones, which I have no interest in. So I unsubbed last month. Lo and behold, now I'm getting the interesting article links again.
It was supposed to be a collection of the best writers, given the freedom to write longer, more in depth articles, and to have dedicated coverage of all the teams in the league, it's anything but, I subscribed for a year, then binned it, nothing of interest at all, and now they've just become another red top.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25286 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Offline lamonti

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25287 on: Today at 12:21:26 am »
Why's Guardiola talking about Liverpool?

13/14: Real Madrid 5-0 Bayern Munich
14/15: Barcelona 5-3 Bayern Munich
15/16: Atletico 2-2 Bayern Munich (Atletico win on away goals)
16/17: Monaco 6-6 Man City (Monaco win on away goals)
17/18: Liverpool 5-1 Man City
18/19: Spurs 4-4 Man City (Spurs win on away goals)
19/20: Lyon 3-1 Man City
20/21: Chelsea 1-0 Man City
21/22: Real Madrid 6-5 Man City

NINE YEARS IN A ROW

That's why.
Offline lamonti

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25288 on: Today at 12:27:19 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 12:53:16 pm
The Athletic are piggy backing on interest in the likes of Liverpool (and a coupe of others to be fair) to survive. They tried to make out that they were different, but they're not and are increasingly reliant on clickbait to keep going.

They're the DFS of sports journalism,  there's always a sale on.

The Athletic's pitch is mainly lots of content, not lots of good content or even just good content. Si Hughes is a big fucking moan; James Pearce is well connected but a barely competent writer with zero interesting opinions about football.

They have employed some decent writers from the Times and elsewhere (Oli Kay and Michael Cox) but they are by and large just serving club-X-centred drivel to fans of club-X.

I'd warn anyone against paying full price for it. Generally if you try cancel these kinds of deals, they will offer you a hugely discounted version of it.

That said, I do sub it at a hugely discounted rate, for a few of writers.
Offline Armand9

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25289 on: Today at 02:53:29 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:19:21 pm
Who gets dropped for him

something that gets spoken about all the time which seems inane to me, is this narrative that pep is doing all this and without a stiker - really? he had at least two on his books and decided to get rid of one halfway through the season and use the other as a winger often. So the narrative is nonsensical to me, he has a striker, how he employs him is up to him but they talk about it as tho he's doing 'all this' with some kind of disadvantage - in truth, as much a 'disadvantage' as one team playing four at the back to another playing five at the back, it's just a system choice.

the bottom line is they're set up as pep wants them set up and one key reason they can have such ball/recycling possession is effectively they have an extra 'midfield' player always available (while having technically good players able to pull it off). putting haaland up front you imagine that possession/recycling wont be as efficient, so there's swings and roundabouts on what you gain and what you lose. The idea for any manager is you gain more than you lose when sacrificing one thing for another (all teams make these kind of choices by their style of play and set up) - eg maureen will sacrifice ball possession for a more defensive set up.

so as i see it now there is definitely going to be a shift in how they play that will sacrifice some control of a game compared to now but they gain an elite (on paper) goal scorer. I dont know if that makes them any more dominant from a league perspective but i can see that makes them probably better as a cup team.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25290 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
Salford sport broadcasting corporation has quite plainly been bought.
Massive wankathon over Augero's goal and statue.
Apparently that goal changed everything for city. Nothing to do with the billions used to circumvent and cheat the rules of the competition.
Sickening.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25291 on: Today at 09:45:42 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:42:05 am
Salford sport broadcasting corporation has quite plainly been bought.
Massive wankathon over Augero's goal and statue.
Apparently that goal changed everything for city. Nothing to do with the billions used to circumvent and cheat the rules of the competition.
Sickening.
It is sickening how people can celebrate cheating and being owned by such a horrific regime. Truly sad the way the game is going.
Offline red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25292 on: Today at 11:11:35 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:42:05 am
Salford sport broadcasting corporation has quite plainly been bought.
Massive wankathon over Augero's goal and statue.
Apparently that goal changed everything for city. Nothing to do with the billions used to circumvent and cheat the rules of the competition.
Sickening.

its like when that fella on sky spelt out where abramovic's money had come from and Toney Cascarino said that he prefers to look at it in sporting terms. the irony. Aguero was great to be honest, but he probabbly looked at it in terms of a job, doubt he bought into City to much or he was afraid to do so because it's a fake shithouse.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25293 on: Today at 11:19:22 am »
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25294 on: Today at 11:20:38 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:22:55 am
"Some senior players at Anfield, meanwhile, have privately referred to the prospect of facing Haaland in a City shirt as a nightmare."

https://theathletic.com/3304608/2022/05/12/haaland-manchester-city-how-the-deal-was-done/

Yeah, that definitely sounds like our senior players. Fuck right off.

Christ ive read some rubbish in my time but this is absolute piss taking levels of rubbish.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25295 on: Today at 11:34:04 am »

Sheikh Mansour will become the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the next few days. Not sure its good or bad news.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25296 on: Today at 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:19:22 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/13/calling-a-man-bald-is-sexual-harassment-employment-tribunal-rules

Best news Guardiola's had since losing to Real

 :lmao

What a load of nonsense.

Can we still call people tall or short?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25297 on: Today at 11:39:17 am »
I shave my head as I myself am going HEY HEY NOW YOU CAN'T SAY THAT THAT'S A SLUR
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25298 on: Today at 11:43:47 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:19:22 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/13/calling-a-man-bald-is-sexual-harassment-employment-tribunal-rules

Best news Guardiola's had since losing to Real

Best news I've heard since I started losing my hair 20 odd years ago. I'm going to be very bald & very rich now. Get in.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25299 on: Today at 11:46:44 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:34:04 am
Sheikh Mansour will become the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the next few days. Not sure its good or bad news.

Don't think it makes a difference, he likely had full access to the £800 billion state wealth.

Bad news if any of us fancied visiting Ferrariland, as he likely has his agents reading RAWK and has arrest warrants ready for us all.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25300 on: Today at 11:47:49 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:43:47 am
Best news I've heard since I started losing my hair 20 odd years ago. I'm going to be very bald & very rich now. Get in.

I'm shaving my head and going for the double whammy of sexual harassment and victimisation with the Scouser "jokes"
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25301 on: Today at 11:49:36 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:19:22 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/13/calling-a-man-bald-is-sexual-harassment-employment-tribunal-rules

Best news Guardiola's had since losing to Real

Took more offence at being called bald than being called a c*nt? :lmao

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25302 on: Today at 11:51:12 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:34:04 am
Sheikh Mansour will become the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the next few days. Not sure its good or bad news.

Oh no. That will cause a conflict of interest for him now wont it? Shame for him, I bet he loves the City job.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25303 on: Today at 11:55:54 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:34:04 am
Sheikh Mansour will become the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the next few days. Not sure its good or bad news.

You mean something like emir?
Online Caston

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25304 on: Today at 11:56:50 am »
Simon Stone
BBC Sport

Erling Haaland agreed a five-year contract with Manchester City earlier this week.

It is understood the 21-year-old's deal does contain a release clause that can be triggered part-way through the contract.

However, City are comfortable with the size of the fee that would trigger a release, which is thought to be in excess of the 150m euros that has been reported in some quarters.
