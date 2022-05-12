« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Barneylfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:22:59 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:21:24 am
They have also upped the costs of players significantly. Their spending power has increased player valuations and are the root cause of financial difficulties seen throughout the leagues imo.

That started with Chelsea, but Abu Dhabi and soon to be Saudi Arabia are exacerbating the problem.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:24:03 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:28:04 am
The Athletic UK
@TheAthleticUK
 · 2h
At a board meeting early this year, #MCFC execs were presented with a plan requiring no more than £190m. When they asked what the money was for, they were told "a player".

It has long been kept secret but this is the story of City's deal for Erling Haaland.

📝 @SamLee
£190m? I make that £139m more than the reported £51m release clause. They havent been misleading people by not included agent and dad fees and whatever other brown envelopes have they?
ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:27:29 am
if it was private how would the Athletic know, a source questioned

works both ways anyway. Konate keeping Handsome Haaland under control would be a confidence boost  for our big man

NOTHING IS ORDAINED
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:31:38 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:38:51 am
I was on a golf day with a bunch of United fans (younger generation who grew up knowing only success). I pointed out that if it wasn`t for Manchester City`s cheating then they would have 2 more titles, they said they didn`t care because it stopped Liverpool winning and they hate us more.
This is indicative of a lazy, spineless attitude that pervades the game these days.

It makes your own team being shite, ok. It helps people cope with their own clubs failures. Look at the BS. If we are cheated out of the title, and they avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth, they will celebrate it as though it was a successful season.

The Mancs have been rancid since Ferguson bailed on them, but it's ok because Abu Dhabi are stopping the Scousers winning the titles they fully deserve.

People are swanning around feeling good about life simply because a sportswash that is killing the game is also depriving a rival from winning a trophy or getting a European place. Swanning around with chests pumped up despite their own clubs being abject failures.

These days, for most, winning is not about actually winning. It's about your rivals not winning. If your rivals don't win, then you do. Even if your own team is dire.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:33:34 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:20:31 am
Well I'm looking forward to their new number 9 wearing his human rights t-shirt after every game...


That picture should haunt him, but it won't.

We could bring it up at every opportunity, though.
ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:34:01 am
stick it on a banner
-Willo-

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:36:48 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:08:57 am
yeah no chance Villa are winning that game.

feels very 2014. They even have the same last two games (albeit different order and one away)

We don't need West Ham or Villa to win either games, we just need draws.

I know its highly unlikely, but its probably more likely to happen than when we needed Brighton to beat City in 2019.

If it doesn't happen then we can dust ourselves down for the biggest game in football a few days later.

19 + 7 sounds better than 20 + 6 anyway ;D
Zlen

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:37:31 am
Wasn't Athletic supposed to be high-quality journalism?
That 'source' sounds like completely made up clickbait shit.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:47:29 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:21:24 am
They have also upped the costs of players significantly. Their spending power has increased player valuations and are the root cause of financial difficulties seen throughout the leagues imo.
It's funny how they hide behind the "well he 'only' cost us £50m and you spent more on Joe Bloggs" line. Thing is, when you look at the actual package, they are spending far, far more, and that's the above board stuff we actually know about.

If what is being said is correct, the Haarland deal will cost around £300,000,000 all in. That's just one player. I mean how do actual football clubs compete with that? They aren't a football club, they are a nation state. So, nation states are pricing football clubs out of the market for football players.

Transfer fees get grossly inflated. Wages get grossly inflated. You reach a point where only nation states can buy the top talent and afford to pay them. Those trying to compete with them are forced to pay ever higher fees and wages, and this filters right through the game and has consequences for all.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:48:18 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:36:48 am
We don't need West Ham or Villa to win either games, we just need draws.

I know its highly unlikely, but its probably more likely to happen than when we needed Brighton to beat City in 2019.

If it doesn't happen then we can dust ourselves down for the biggest game in football a few days later.

19 + 7 sounds better than 20 + 6 anyway ;D
ah yeah, still two trophies to go I hope
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:49:25 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:22:55 am
"Some senior players at Anfield, meanwhile, have privately referred to the prospect of facing Haaland in a City shirt as a nightmare."

https://theathletic.com/3304608/2022/05/12/haaland-manchester-city-how-the-deal-was-done/

Yeah, that definitely sounds like our senior players. Fuck right off.

Sounds legit. What with Haaland being on record saying how hard it was facing Virg. And us getting a clean sheet away at Salzburg when we played him last.

AllyouneedisRush

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:12:35 pm
On paper signing Haaland will improve any squad in world football, but will it improve city?

They have been winning and scoring for fun recently and have netted 94 goals in 36 matches this season. 
Will this improve next season?  Will they change their style to accommodate Haaland and the goals just get spread around differently to this?  If it ain't broke don't fix it..,

One factor for me is that city have a pep and not a Klopp... Has Haaland been brought in as a galactico, with no thought about how he will play in and improve the system?

The CL is a different animal, there is an element of jeopardy in cup competitions, and bringing him in doesn't guarantee winning that.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:16:10 pm
I always remember the feeling of dread I had when a strong Utd bought some fella called Veron who was going to make them unbeatable.

Football has a habit of not quite working out how we think it will.
ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:19:21 pm
Who gets dropped for him
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:20:59 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:28:04 am
The Athletic UK
@TheAthleticUK
 · 2h
At a board meeting early this year, #MCFC execs were presented with a plan requiring no more than £190m. When they asked what the money was for, they were told "a player".

It has long been kept secret but this is the story of City's deal for Erling Haaland.

📝 @SamLee

Sam Lee writes shit. No wonder Marvel wanted him gone.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:21:35 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:16:10 pm
I always remember the feeling of dread I had when a strong Utd bought some fella called Veron who was going to make them unbeatable.

Football has a habit of not quite working out how we think it will.
True. Haaland is not really going to add many extra goals as he will take away goals from others. Maybe it  give them more options but do they need them? Haaland has only been bought to try and get the CL but  Pep had the option of not taking his best players off in Madrid but he chose to do so, if he hadnt they likely wouldve gone through.

Haaland is just a shit Andy Carroll anyway.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:22:03 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:16:10 pm
I always remember the feeling of dread I had when a strong Utd bought some fella called Veron who was going to make them unbeatable.

Football has a habit of not quite working out how we think it will.

Bought Van Nistelrooy the same summer too having won the title three years running.

We only bought Riise and finished above them.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:24:11 pm
Not that it'll happen of course but imagine how their heads would fall off if we win the CL and announce the next day we're signing Mbappe

Baldy would combust
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:29:29 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:20:59 pm
Sam Lee writes shit. No wonder Marvel wanted him gone.
Sincerely yours, Stan.
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:30:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:29:29 pm
Sincerely yours, Stan.

Eminememememem?
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:31:31 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:22:51 am
to be fair, if roles were revsered we'd be doing the same, especially if we were ahead of United in league titles. Just like seasons 11/12 and 12/13

Initially, like 2012 yes when it was in its infancy, but I don't think we would be putting up with this shite 10 years later, I think we are bright enough to see the damage being done to the game.

What these idiots cannot see if that they have the spending power, the Glazers have allowed them to spend a billion. If City/Abu Dhabi  aren't sportwashing, there is a chance they get Guardiola as the fraud would have been able to spend like he has at ADFC, but without being questioned about where the money came from, that players like KDB go to OT, that Haaland chooses them. They lost the 2012, 2017 and 2021 title to these cheat, we lost 2014, 2019 and likely 2022, so the Mancs would be on 23, we'd be on 22, but they wouldn't be so weak and would maybe be getting similar pts tallies to what ADFC get now.
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:36:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:31:31 pm
Initially, like 2012 yes when it was in its infancy, but I don't think we would be putting up with this shite 10 years later, I think we are bright enough to see the damage being done to the game.

What these idiots cannot see if that they have the spending power, the Glazers have allowed them to spend a billion. If City/Abu Dhabi  aren't sportwashing, there is a chance they get Guardiola as the fraud would have been able to spend like he has at ADFC, but without being questioned about where the money came from, that players like KDB go to OT, that Haaland chooses them. They lost the 2012, 2017 and 2021 title to these cheat, we lost 2014, 2019 and likely 2022, so the Mancs would be on 23, we'd be on 22, but they wouldn't be so weak and would maybe be getting similar pts tallies to what ADFC get now.

but but but ...there might not be a Flying Pig!!
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:41:16 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:22:55 am
"Some senior players at Anfield, meanwhile, have privately referred to the prospect of facing Haaland in a City shirt as a nightmare."

https://theathletic.com/3304608/2022/05/12/haaland-manchester-city-how-the-deal-was-done/

Yeah, that definitely sounds like our senior players. Fuck right off.

Athletic need calling out more on this. I know Kloppo did it with Pearce and SImon Hughes after they made up an entire article, the latter has never got over the public dressing down.

ITs such a trashy way to write - clearly made up, as why would players talking privately (clue is even there in the article), then relay the same convo to some random journalist. So why make it up, its embarrassing.
killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:45:41 pm
Why on earth would a professional footballer, especially those at elite teams, be scared of facing anyone? I mean you would be up against another professional footballer and thats it. Anyone scared at facing someone probably isnt an elite sports person and therefore its probably a bullshit lie.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:46:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:41:16 pm
Athletic need calling out more on this. I know Kloppo did it with Pearce and SImon Hughes after they made up an entire article, the latter has never got over the public dressing down.

ITs such a trashy way to write - clearly made up, as why would players talking privately (clue is even there in the article), then relay the same convo to some random journalist. So why make it up, its embarrassing.
Sheer stupidity. Its so transparent its painful.

I do think that a good percentage of these people blown away by Haaland havent seem him play more than a handful of games. Excellent striker of course, but hes still a touch unproven in my mind and that injury record is a massive red flag. Someone that large and muscular whos that explosive is always going to have those sort of issues, even when managed properly. Id take Mbappe over Haaland 100 times over.
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:50:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:41:16 pm
Athletic need calling out more on this. I know Kloppo did it with Pearce and SImon Hughes after they made up an entire article, the latter has never got over the public dressing down.

ITs such a trashy way to write - clearly made up, as why would players talking privately (clue is even there in the article), then relay the same convo to some random journalist. So why make it up, its embarrassing.

Also seems like the Athletic doesn't really love us. So many sly articles and subtle digs at us.

(They fucking love Man City)
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:52:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:50:18 pm
Also seems like the Athletic doesn't really love us. So many sly articles and subtle digs at us.

(They fucking love Man City)
The Athletics model has been financially in the toilet for some time now. Wouldnt surprise me if some Middle Eastern money has found its way into their bank account via some circuitous and not at al dodgy route.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:53:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:41:16 pm
Athletic need calling out more on this. I know Kloppo did it with Pearce and SImon Hughes after they made up an entire article, the latter has never got over the public dressing down.

ITs such a trashy way to write - clearly made up, as why would players talking privately (clue is even there in the article), then relay the same convo to some random journalist. So why make it up, its embarrassing.
The Athletic are piggy backing on interest in the likes of Liverpool (and a coupe of others to be fair) to survive. They tried to make out that they were different, but they're not and are increasingly reliant on clickbait to keep going.

They're the DFS of sports journalism,  there's always a sale on.
killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:53:37 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:46:58 pm
Sheer stupidity. Its so transparent its painful.

I do think that a good percentage of these people blown away by Haaland havent seem him play more than a handful of games. Excellent striker of course, but hes still a touch unproven in my mind and that injury record is a massive red flag. Someone that large and muscular whos that explosive is always going to have those sort of issues, even when managed properly. Id take Mbappe over Haaland 100 times over.

Definitely taking Mbappe over Haaland but I have to say I was really impressed with Haaland when I saw him play. A lot quicker than I anticipated and his movement was immense. He just does not feel like a Guardiola style striker.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:56:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Definitely taking Mbappe over Haaland but I have to say I was really impressed with Haaland when I saw him play. A lot quicker than I anticipated and his movement was immense. He just does not feel like a Guardiola style striker.
In theory I'd say the same, but would he be more effective than Haaland when facing deep lying defences week after week?
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:57:46 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:52:45 pm
The Athletics model has been financially in the toilet for some time now. Wouldnt surprise me if some Middle Eastern money has found its way into their bank account via some circuitous and not at al dodgy route.

Can and maybe has been bought quite cheaply as well you'd think,the whole 'print' media field is struggling financially
killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:58:31 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:56:10 pm
In theory I'd say the same, but would he be more effective than Haaland when facing deep lying defences week after week?

They would both be incredible.
