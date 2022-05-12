I was on a golf day with a bunch of United fans (younger generation who grew up knowing only success). I pointed out that if it wasn`t for Manchester City`s cheating then they would have 2 more titles, they said they didn`t care because it stopped Liverpool winning and they hate us more.
This is indicative of a lazy, spineless attitude that pervades the game these days.
It makes your own team being shite, ok. It helps people cope with their own clubs failures. Look at the BS. If we are cheated out of the title, and they avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth, they will celebrate it as though it was a successful season.
The Mancs have been rancid since Ferguson bailed on them, but it's ok because Abu Dhabi are stopping the Scousers winning the titles they fully deserve.
People are swanning around feeling good about life simply because a sportswash that is killing the game is also depriving a rival from winning a trophy or getting a European place. Swanning around with chests pumped up despite their own clubs being abject failures.
These days, for most, winning is not about actually winning. It's about your rivals not
winning. If your rivals don't win, then you do. Even if your own team is dire.