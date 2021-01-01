Telegraph calling City the 'vampire squid' of football, in an echo of that famous Rolling Stone excoriation of Goldman Sachs. Excerpt below:



For Pep Guardiola, Manchester Citys late implosion at the Bernabeu was enough to trigger Basil Fawlty levels of apoplexy. But for everyone else, it brought reassuring confirmation that a Champions League trophy still could not be bought.



While Paris Saint-Germain came close in the ghost final of 2020, just as City did last year, the grandest prize in club football has stayed stubbornly beyond the acquisitive clutches of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds. This months final between Liverpool and Real Madrid suggests the top table belongs, for now at least, to the true aristocrats of the European game, not to the arrivistes.



The luring of Erling Haaland to the Etihad threatens to distort that equation irrevocably. A team that has recorded the highest number of passes this season, over 24,000, and yet contrived to miss the most chances, with 67, can now rely on Europes most lethal young No 9 to apply the finishing touches.



The one conspicuous gap in the Guardiola system has been filled. City can justifiably trumpet the signature of this Norse god of goals, at the age of just 21, as the ultimate affirmation of their project. Their rivals are entitled to view it differently, as the stealthy but soulless annexation of every prize in sight.



By activating Haalands £51.2 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund, City have taken their transfer spending during Guardiolas six-year reign beyond the £1 billion mark. The manager, himself on £19 million a year, bristles at any suggestions that their success is primarily the product of extravagant outlay. But his protests ring hollow.







