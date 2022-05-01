« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1588728 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,459
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25000 on: Yesterday at 06:35:07 pm »
New quotes from today from Pip. He saw the BT Boot Room doc.

Quote
Pep Guardiola:

I saw a documentary about Liverpool from Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, the history in the Champions League. When you see the documentary, you understand completely what they have done in world football and in this country
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,459
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25001 on: Yesterday at 06:37:35 pm »
Offline Robotforaday

  • Fifty shades off white
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25002 on: Yesterday at 06:38:31 pm »
Obviously as a Liverpool fan I want this to fail, as a football fan I mourn the fact that the game is just about oil clubs throwing around money... but I'm also genuinely a bit puzzled, I don't quite see where Haaland fits into City's team and how Guardiola will use him. Is he going to take goals from other players and restrict opportunities to create goals elsewhere? Is he a player that can adapt to the Premier League and the way that players in this league today need to put in work all over the pitch? How do Manchester City as a team adapt to having this kind of a striker and what will their shape look like? I guess only time will tell, but this seems more like a PSG fantasy football signing than anything else.

Much as Guardiola is a bit of a mentalist, he's a tried and tested manager of rich teams and so he presumably knows what to do with the Faberge Eggs that get bought for him. Just curious to see how it works out. Hopefully badly!

Meanwhile, fuck it, leave them to their retail therapy... we're in the Champions League final!
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,170
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25003 on: Yesterday at 06:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
itll take a while, but itll happen. Its a process. And itll be no help for Liverpool, so not sure I understand your angle there!

And Saudi will have taken note of how Abu Dhabi did it. This summer theyll likely target and get a couple more name players. They got their first in Guimares, but it takes time to get that level of squad together.  Reckon Howe stays with them another year, but as soon as they have a squad ready to challenge for the top 4, theyll be able to get a higher profile coach.

With the right signings though I think they can be challenging the Euro places next season.

Its whats funny about these clubs who gladly cheer for these teams as it helps stop Liverpool - they are also stopping their own teams. Newcastle will take an European place soon enough, the ones that these teams are desperate to get too. Another hurdle in their way and their stupid fans dont even see it.

About those other fans, a lot of them feel they have already been marginalised by the original Premier League, something we were a part of. It is why for some they have a bitterness about it, as they feel it has already created this protective group, which makes it that much harder for others to compete or join. I can kind of understand where they are coming from, the greed for football really started from that moment and has escalated further into this type of ownership.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,791
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25004 on: Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:25:07 pm
I want a Super League only to replace the CL, with the Oil clubs barred from it, as UEFA are useless and just in it for the money they can pocket and their corruption is only making it worse. Although, with the way the PL and the PL clubs are, I really wouldn't mind if we had a league that excluded all of the leeches, would serve them right to see their shitty clubs go to the wall for the way they have allowed football to be destroyed.

Why would the owners want to bar the Oil clubs. Why would say Villa not want the oil clubs in the CL when City paid £100m for Grealish, or how about Spurs and the £50m for Walker. Or look closer to home and the £50m we received for Torres or the £49m for Sterling.

Look at the ESL they had no problem inviting City, Chelsea and PSG.

 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25005 on: Yesterday at 06:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:29:22 pm
Real Madrid apparently wern't given Haaland's medical records as they were concerned about the number of injuries he's had recently.  ;D

To be honest, even Real Madrid can't afford another expensive crock ...
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25006 on: Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm »
Because it increases their own costs to buy players and wages.
Reducing profits for them I guess.
Offline tornado

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25007 on: Yesterday at 06:42:48 pm »
I guess when actual breakdown on Agent Fee, etc come out down the road, this one might be closer to 75m and not the quoted headline 51m (plus the wages of course).
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,831
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25008 on: Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:56:51 pm
If citys cheating is not curtailed in some way, how long will it be before other PL clubs cannot sign top players? When theyve bought their 10th title in a row, surely players will stop coming to the PL as it will no longer be a fair competition( Only Liverpool are making it look competitive at the moment). As has been mentioned before, as soon as we drop down a bit there is no one else to challenge them. Surely that will be taken into consideration by top players? Yes at the moment we are flying and can attract the very best but that may not always be the case.
Haaland himself went to Bundesliga, which has been a one team competition basically his whole life...
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25009 on: Yesterday at 06:46:18 pm »
Quote from: tornado on Yesterday at 06:42:48 pm
I guess when actual breakdown on Agent Fee, etc come out down the road, this one might be closer to 75m and not the quoted headline 51m (plus the wages of course).

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2022/3/17/22983805/haaland-will-cost-around-355m-in-total-report
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,819
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25010 on: Yesterday at 06:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:19:53 pm
https://www.themag.co.uk/2022/05/whatever-happens-on-the-pitch-let-us-never-become-like-manchester-city-fans-newcastle-united-fans/

Interesting take on Man City supporters from a Geordie.
Shame about the bin dippers and liverfool comments below it though.  :duh
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,883
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25011 on: Yesterday at 06:52:43 pm »
Quote
Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: Don't really understand why so many of the comments are fixating on money. In the current transfer market, £51m isn't a huge fee, there have been countless more expensive transfers over the last few years. Most of the top European clubs could afford Haaland, it was simply a question of who needed him and who could persuade him to join. from Tom, Nottingham

    Don't really understand why so many of the comments are fixating on money. In the current transfer market, £51m isn't a huge fee, there have been countless more expensive transfers over the last few years. Most of the top European clubs could afford Haaland, it was simply a question of who needed him and who could persuade him to join.
    Tom, Nottingham
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,819
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25012 on: Yesterday at 06:52:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
Ive been saying this for years. Fans should boycot any game against cheating sportswashers. Unfortunately, it would never happen.
It won't happen because the idiots are too busy cheering the sportswash on because it's stopping proper football clubs (rivals) winning things.

The phrase "turkeys voting for Christmas" was never so apt.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25013 on: Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
itll take a while, but itll happen. Its a process. And itll be no help for Liverpool, so not sure I understand your angle there!

And Saudi will have taken note of how Abu Dhabi did it. This summer theyll likely target and get a couple more name players. They got their first in Guimares, but it takes time to get that level of squad together.  Reckon Howe stays with them another year, but as soon as they have a squad ready to challenge for the top 4, theyll be able to get a higher profile coach.

With the right signings though I think they can be challenging the Euro places next season.

Its whats funny about these clubs who gladly cheer for these teams as it helps stop Liverpool - they are also stopping their own teams. Newcastle will take an European place soon enough, the ones that these teams are desperate to get too. Another hurdle in their way and their stupid fans dont even see it.

A more competitive top 4 means less points needed to win the league. So a lot will probably depend on the head to head results over a full season. So long as we have Klopp & our buying strategy keeps bringing in top class players I feel we're more than capable of going toe to toe with the cheats & sportswashers. As it stands there's only ourselves who's been putting pressure on City with regards to their quest of total domination.
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,791
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25014 on: Yesterday at 06:58:15 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm
Because it increases their own costs to buy players and wages.
Reducing profits for them I guess.

Clubs don't make profits, though. The payoff is the increased value of the Club and that isn't really affected by costs. The owners of the none oil clubs don't pay the wage bills or the transfer fees the clubs do.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,819
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25015 on: Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:09:16 pm
It is heartening to read that thread. Except for this bit:



1878 mate
@ToffeeCardinal
Replying to
@SkySportsNews

Just imagine how far ahead theyd be if they had 22+ players on medication for asthma. Its impressive theyve done it without cheating.
It's also impressive how that particular BS manages to ignore genuine, blatant corruption, sportswashing and cheating whilst fully concentrating on a complete fabrication instead.  :duh

Well done, dickhead.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,935
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25016 on: Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm
It's also impressive how that particular BS manages to ignore genuine, blatant corruption, sportswashing and cheating whilst fully concentrating on a complete fabrication instead.  :duh

Well done, dickhead.

Pretty sure he knows he's talking bollocks, but he reckons it'll wind a few reds up.

Then again, it's a bitter, so I wouldn't rule out him actually believing it either!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,074
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25017 on: Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm
Why would the owners want to bar the Oil clubs. Why would say Villa not want the oil clubs in the CL when City paid £100m for Grealish, or how about Spurs and the £50m for Walker. Or look closer to home and the £50m we received for Torres or the £49m for Sterling.

Look at the ESL they had no problem inviting City, Chelsea and PSG.

 

Because with oil doped clubs being in, it kills any chance they have of doing anything unless they get bought by a murderous state too. Other than throwing a huge amount of money at them, the oil clubs do nothing to help. Plus, once Grealish goes for £100m, then everyone else goes up in price, so unless you have an amazing scouting network, you just end up paying shit loads for average players.

Not privy to why the oil clubs were invited into the ESL, the clubs wanted to control their spending and maybe worried that they couldn't get the deal through without them, fuck knows why they wanted the small clubs in there.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,758
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25018 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:11:23 pm
I can't think of the last big name to sign for a Bundesliga club?

Leroy Sane?
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25019 on: Yesterday at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm
Leroy Sane?
Any club outside of Bayern Munich?
Yes Haaland signed for Dortmund, but only as an untested youngster to develop for a couple of years.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,221
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25020 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm »
Carragher fully onboard the sportswashing vehicle. c*nt
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,009
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25021 on: Yesterday at 10:44:32 pm »

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,844
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25022 on: Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm
Carragher fully onboard the sportswashing vehicle. c*nt

Funny, he was all out talking about how we should be looking closer at club ownership a couple of months ago when Abramovich was sanctioned. I guess Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia aren't officially as bad.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25023 on: Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm »
Is it just me thinking they would've been far better off going for that Benfica lad Darwin? Wouldn't mind seeing him in a Liverpool shirt if any of our front 5 left this summer (or get him either way, the more the merrier!). When we passed on Haaland for Takumi I wondered why; then he went to Dortmund and the injury record plus the circus with his dad and the agent made me realise he's just not a Liverpool type. Way too much drama.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25024 on: Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm »
Ooh ooh
You might get rich
But let me tell ya, if you cross us youll dig your own ditch
Theres no telling all the ways well cheat
Maybe with telling you weve filled our seats

At the sports wash
Workin for the sports wash, yeah
Come on and sing it with us (or else)
Sports Wash
You there buy our crypto
Sports Wash Yeah
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25025 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm
Is it just me thinking they would've been far better off going for that Benfica lad Darwin? Wouldn't mind seeing him in a Liverpool shirt if any of our front 5 left this summer (or get him either way, the more the merrier!). When we passed on Haaland for Takumi I wondered why; then he went to Dortmund and the injury record plus the circus with his dad and the agent made me realise he's just not a Liverpool type. Way too much drama.

Nunez is also not the perfect fit for Guardiola's setup. Someone like Lautaro or Haaland's succesor at Dortmund Adeyemi would have probably been the perfect fit. But we all know that signing Haaland is not just about football. After being completely ignored by Mbappe, they decided to go for the next most expensive player on the market ...
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,267
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25026 on: Yesterday at 11:18:19 pm »
5 (five) Haaland articles on the Manc c*nt loving BBC website....lead unsurprisingly by the guffawing twat Richards
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25027 on: Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Nunez is also not the perfect fit for Guardiola's setup. Someone like Lautaro or Haaland's succesor at Dortmund Adeyemi would have probably been the perfect fit. But we all know that signing Haaland is not just about football. After being completely ignored by Mbappe, they decided to go for the next most expensive player on the market ...
Yeah, definitely. The signing and trickling in of the announcement also have a hint of the post-CL knockout bandage over the bullet wound.
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,267
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25028 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:18:19 pm
5 (five) Haaland articles on the Manc c*nt loving BBC website....lead unsurprisingly by the guffawing twat Richards

correction...7 (seven)
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,935
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25029 on: Yesterday at 11:28:17 pm »
You know, it's little wonder City steamrollers so many teams. I thought it was because they are such a technically good team, or the opposition are in awe of them and just roll over. I now think it's because they all know City really are so irrelevant it doesn't matter if they win. It also explains why they still fight tooth and nail against LFC, an actual football club where you can earn a bit of prestige or bragging rights for taking a point or three off us.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,626
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25030 on: Today at 01:33:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm
Because with oil doped clubs being in, it kills any chance they have of doing anything unless they get bought by a murderous state too. Other than throwing a huge amount of money at them, the oil clubs do nothing to help. Plus, once Grealish goes for £100m, then everyone else goes up in price, so unless you have an amazing scouting network, you just end up paying shit loads for average players.

Not privy to why the oil clubs were invited into the ESL, the clubs wanted to control their spending and maybe worried that they couldn't get the deal through without them, fuck knows why they wanted the small clubs in there.

The ESL could have had proper financial controls baked into it from the start with strength to reel in the oil clubs, unlike uefa's stuff that was obviously tacked onto an existing structure and thus more easily bypassed by the oil clubs.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25031 on: Today at 01:38:51 am »
Lots of social media accounts carrying a lot of water for City. Transfermarkt a particular embarrassment calling this deal a bargain.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,640
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25032 on: Today at 02:12:11 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:53:49 pm
I've posted this a couple of times - they want him for the CL, not the PL.  they'll manage his minutes carefully so he's available for every CL game.  he'll never be seen in the FA or League Cup unless they're drawn against a team in the top 6.

No chance. They've played DeBruyne 90 mins in the LC against Wycombe and for over an hour in a FA Cup match against Swindon this season alone. They'll do the same with Haaland. Guardiola could very easily throw out a reserve side in the LC and early parts of the FA Cup to give key players a break and have players fresh for the back end of the season and later rounds of the CL, but he often doesn't.

The Haaland deal ends up going 1 of 3 ways: a success, or a Zlatan style incompatability issue (football wise rather than personality) or he ends up being wrecked by injuries. Realistically he should be tailor made for the PL.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,110
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25033 on: Today at 02:48:52 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:38:51 am
Lots of social media accounts carrying a lot of water for City. Transfermarkt a particular embarrassment calling this deal a bargain.
51m is a bargain, no denying that. Salary doesn't matter with City's wage structure (and offshore or consulting options). If we had a player we desperately need, 51m quid would be a bargain. Hell, Virg and Ali were a huge bargain.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25034 on: Today at 02:50:33 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 04:32:29 pm
Bullshit, but hopefully it is true.
Why would not believe that that. He got more muscle injury going from Austria to Germany. Going from Germany to England is going to be more intense and he playing though pain killers right now. It 100% a concern.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,331
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25035 on: Today at 03:42:50 am »
Of course they're gonna present the deal as a bona fide 51 million, thats what will go on their books. All the other sweeteners will go via the usual channels. The same channels they were nicked for by uefa yet were exonerated by CAS. It's all bollocks. They know it, we know it but fuck all is said. It's done. The Saudi's did the same thing with the barcodes. Common deniminator? Fucking lawyers, parasites, like agents. Whatever merits we all think about it, the super league will happen whilst uefa, fifa and the pl, take the envelopes. It's not greed by the big clubs, it's self preservation. They know the way the wind is blowing. Fuck the fans revolt. It's all surface encouraged by the uefa, fifa and the oil cluns. Best do it now before the sportswashers contaminate the league. As a Liverpool fan, my destination has always been the Eurpean elite. Fuck the premier league. It's dead in the water
« Last Edit: Today at 03:47:33 am by vivabobbygraham »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,110
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25036 on: Today at 04:41:30 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:42:50 am
Of course they're gonna present the deal as a bona fide 51 million, thats what will go on their books. All the other sweeteners will go via the usual channels. The same channels they were nicked for by uefa yet were exonerated by CAS. It's all bollocks. They know it, we know it but fuck all is said. It's done. The Saudi's did the same thing with the barcodes. Common deniminator? Fucking lawyers, parasites, like agents. Whatever merits we all think about it, the super league will happen whilst uefa, fifa and the pl, take the envelopes. It's not greed by the big clubs, it's self preservation. They know the way the wind is blowing. Fuck the fans revolt. It's all surface encouraged by the uefa, fifa and the oil cluns. Best do it now before the sportswashers contaminate the league. As a Liverpool fan, my destination has always been the Eurpean elite. Fuck the premier league. It's dead in the water
Please don't help perpetuate the bullshit in bold. The case didn't hold in CAS because UEFA had a 5-year statue of limitations on most cases and didn't have sufficient evidence on others. Why have such a short statue of limitations when a normal investigation process takes years?

The rest I agree with in general. Sportswashing requires a stronger fight.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
