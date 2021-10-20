« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 620 621 622 623 624 [625]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1585001 times)

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,632
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24960 on: Today at 05:21:41 pm »
The only way this will ever end is if fans of all clubs stop attending Man City games

Otherwise you might as well just change the name from "The Premier League" to "The Who Can Get Closest To City League"

It's barely even a sport anymore FFS
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,008
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24961 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,735
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24962 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:17:06 pm
Dortmund being forced to have such a paltry release clause was dodgy as fuck anyway, this transfer was planned years ago so the sportswashers could look like theyre getting him cheap for FFP reasons and also so they could pay his agent and his dad another £60m+ on top of the transfer fee.

That picture of him wearing the t shirt protesting against human rights abuse should be printed in every article about him and every match report when he plays. Fucking big lanky hypocrite.

not really. They didnt have to sign him. It benefitted both parties, but more him and his father (and whoever his agent is now) more of course. They knew what the situation was, it was no secret. It gave them a good player for a couple years, although of course in typical Dortmund fashion they managed to underperform horribly yet again as a club during that time.
 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24963 on: Today at 05:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:21:41 pm
The only way this will ever end is if fans of all clubs stop attending Man City games

Otherwise you might as well just change the name from "The Premier League" to "The Who Can Get Closest To City League"

It's barely even a sport anymore FFS
Ive been saying this for years. Fans should boycot any game against cheating sportswashers. Unfortunately, it would never happen.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,634
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24964 on: Today at 05:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:26:14 am
problem is most fans from other teams just don't give a shit about City's spending until it directly affects them. Your average united and Everton fan are happy they are stopping us from winning the league.

Additionally the likes of Everton have thought that they too might win the owner lottery rather than cottoning on that Man City and Newcastle will erase their European ambitions (cup wins aside)
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24965 on: Today at 05:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:21:41 pm
The only way this will ever end is if fans of all clubs stop attending Man City games

Otherwise you might as well just change the name from "The Premier League" to "The Who Can Get Closest To City League"

It's barely even a sport anymore FFS

Finally there's something that fans of other clubs can have in common with city fans if neither were attending city games.  ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,735
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24966 on: Today at 05:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:19:53 pm
https://www.themag.co.uk/2022/05/whatever-happens-on-the-pitch-let-us-never-become-like-manchester-city-fans-newcastle-united-fans/

Interesting take on Man City supporters from a Geordie.

Managed to get up to line 'They are rightly proud of the last 14 years. Ha!

From those few paragrpahs it reads like an article written in preperation for when they are buying up trophies themselves and how they can deal with the fact no one will have an ounce of respect for them, and they too will just become miserable when they should be enjoying their team.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • Ground Control
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24967 on: Today at 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:23:17 pm
We've absolutely zero idea whether it's a good deal or a bad deal as a) we've no idea how he'll fit with them, yet and b)any reported figures are likely bullshit because this is a club proven to cook the books repeatedly.

He's a very, very good player though. The merits of the deal or otherwise are barely worth discussing when this lot are involved.

Yeah, we will never truly know how much was paid for him, because City are notorious for hiding the money. The last I heard, City were going to have to pay the release clause, the agent fee, and his father's fee. Don't see the latter being noted anywhere, so don't be surprised if Alf-Inge gets some kind of paid title to circumvent the FFP rule.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 pm
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24968 on: Today at 05:43:27 pm »
Really dont like Haaland's personality much. Got that spoiled brat/bully vibe to him.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,965
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24969 on: Today at 05:44:37 pm »
meh. Its barely a competition at this point. Its disheartening reading this thread. Were already used to Man City doing dodgy deals and cooking the books. This transfer is being hailed across the media, so far. Its almost like Man City is a household name now.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,742
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24970 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm »
Still not as popular as us City. :wave
Logged

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24971 on: Today at 05:49:27 pm »
He's a great player no doubt but I don't think a whole lot changes. They are already averaging 90+ points a season, he's not going to add anything meaningful to that. I expect it to be like always, they beat virtually everybody and have the odd rare stinker same as us. We beat them by a shitload in 19/20, it takes a bit of luck but we are close enough where we will still win the title in the next 3 or 4 in my opinion.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24972 on: Today at 05:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 05:49:27 pm
He's a great player no doubt but I don't think a whole lot changes. They are already averaging 90+ points a season, he's not going to add anything meaningful to that. I expect it to be like always, they beat virtually everybody and have the odd rare stinker same as us. We beat them by a shitload in 19/20, it takes a bit of luck but we are close enough where we will still win the title in the next 3 or 4 in my opinion.
I've posted this a couple of times - they want him for the CL, not the PL.  they'll manage his minutes carefully so he's available for every CL game.  he'll never be seen in the FA or League Cup unless they're drawn against a team in the top 6.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,056
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24973 on: Today at 05:54:09 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,056
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24974 on: Today at 05:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:43:27 pm
Really dont like Haaland's personality much. Got that spoiled brat/bully vibe to him.

Fit right in at Abu Dhabi FC then
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24975 on: Today at 05:56:51 pm »
If citys cheating is not curtailed in some way, how long will it be before other PL clubs cannot sign top players? When theyve bought their 10th title in a row, surely players will stop coming to the PL as it will no longer be a fair competition( Only Liverpool are making it look competitive at the moment). As has been mentioned before, as soon as we drop down a bit there is no one else to challenge them. Surely that will be taken into consideration by top players? Yes at the moment we are flying and can attract the very best but that may not always be the case.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24976 on: Today at 05:58:31 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:35:19 pm
, and his father's fee. Don't see the latter being noted anywhere, so don't be surprised if Alf-Inge gets some kind of paid title to circumvent the FFP rule.
He'll be paid by City Football Group, not sure where they are based (prob AD) but it's out of the reaches of the football authorities and FFP. That's where most of their off the books transactions happen.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24977 on: Today at 05:59:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:53:49 pm
I've posted this a couple of times - they want him for the CL, not the PL.  they'll manage his minutes carefully so he's available for every CL game.  he'll never be seen in the FA or League Cup unless they're drawn against a team in the top 6.

Yep. They'll get 85+ points in the league just about year in and year out as long as Pep is there. City were always going to slap Fulham next season 6-0 at the Etihad, it'll just be Haaland getting a hatrick instead of the six goals spread among five different players. Still 3 points in the bag, regardless.

It'll be the CL they're really getting him for, knowing full well that first leg against Real probably end more in their favor if they have Haaland leading the line instead of Gabriel Jesus.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24978 on: Today at 06:00:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:56:51 pm
If citys cheating is not curtailed in some way, how long will it be before other PL clubs cannot sign top players? When theyve bought their 10th title in a row, surely players will stop coming to the PL as it will no longer be a fair competition( Only Liverpool are making it look competitive at the moment). As has been mentioned before, as soon as we drop down a bit there is no one else to challenge them. Surely that will be taken into consideration by top players? Yes at the moment we are flying and can attract the very best but that may not always be the case.

Look at the Bundesliga though, whose the last team to have won the title other than Bayern, it still doesn't stop good players from playing in the league though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24979 on: Today at 06:03:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:00:53 pm
Look at the Bundesliga though, whose the last team to have won the title other than Bayern, it still doesn't stop good players from playing in the league though.

Before jumping to another club tho. Haaland doesnt sign for Dortmund now...no chance.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24980 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:00:53 pm
Look at the Bundesliga though, whose the last team to have won the title other than Bayern, it still doesn't stop good players from playing in the league though.
Good players maybe, but top players? Theyll go to Bayern to collect medals yes but nowhere else. They maybe do what Sancho, Haaland and likely Bellingham have and go there whilst young whilst still developing, but they certainly wont stay there once they become world class.
My point being, they are absolutely killing the game in this country. Surely the PL must see the potential damage they are causing to the league.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24981 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:56:51 pm
If citys cheating is not curtailed in some way, how long will it be before other PL clubs cannot sign top players? When theyve bought their 10th title in a row, surely players will stop coming to the PL as it will no longer be a fair competition( Only Liverpool are making it look competitive at the moment). As has been mentioned before, as soon as we drop down a bit there is no one else to challenge them. Surely that will be taken into consideration by top players? Yes at the moment we are flying and can attract the very best but that may not always be the case.

I've been thinking this for a while. The FA need to sort this out because if they dont their product will diminish. I actually think the more this carries on you'll start to see La Liga be the league people want to watch as their caps will make it more competitive.

Haaland could have signed for anyone in the world. No one is telling me we didn't enquire, we just wouldnt pay those wages. It's a money move.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24982 on: Today at 06:07:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:00:53 pm
Look at the Bundesliga though, whose the last team to have won the title other than Bayern, it still doesn't stop good players from playing in the league though.

The Bundesliga is a far inferior league compared to the PL and is mainly just a stepping stone league at this point in time.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,479
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24983 on: Today at 06:09:08 pm »
Haaland will get about 25 goals, you'd think. But he'll take them from other people instead.

It's not like the amount of goals they'll end up with this season will increase by 25+.

Having said that, obviously it makes it more difficult for us but what can we do?!

Let's assume City do win their 4th title in 5 years this season. 2 of those seasons you couldn't put a fag paper between us, 1 of those our squad was dead, 1 of those we won the title, and the other 1 we were still developing.

On paper the history books won't look great for those years but we're not miles off it. Far from it.

We'll still challenge next season, regardless.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24984 on: Today at 06:10:44 pm »

Its okay, were signing Mbappe with Nike money after all
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,056
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24985 on: Today at 06:11:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:00:53 pm
Look at the Bundesliga though, whose the last team to have won the title other than Bayern, it still doesn't stop good players from playing in the league though.

I can't think of the last big name to sign for a Bundesliga club?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24986 on: Today at 06:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:34:51 pm
Managed to get up to line 'They are rightly proud of the last 14 years. Ha!

From those few paragrpahs it reads like an article written in preperation for when they are buying up trophies themselves and how they can deal with the fact no one will have an ounce of respect for them, and they too will just become miserable when they should be enjoying their team.

Also hates global fanbases of the big clubs.Don't think he understands their new overlords sportswashing plans for Newcastle aren't just to get the geordies onside their nice regime.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 620 621 622 623 624 [625]   Go Up
« previous next »
 