Haaland will get about 25 goals, you'd think. But he'll take them from other people instead.
It's not like the amount of goals they'll end up with this season will increase by 25+.
Having said that, obviously it makes it more difficult for us but what can we do?!
Let's assume City do win their 4th title in 5 years this season. 2 of those seasons you couldn't put a fag paper between us, 1 of those our squad was dead, 1 of those we won the title, and the other 1 we were still developing.
On paper the history books won't look great for those years but we're not miles off it. Far from it.
We'll still challenge next season, regardless.