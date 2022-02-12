« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 619 620 621 622 623 [624]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1583462 times)

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24920 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:12:51 pm
We don't care too much for City
Nobody gives a fuck
no fucks to giiiiiive, giiiiiive
no fucks to giiiiive
Nobody gives a fuck

 :wellin
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,035
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24921 on: Today at 03:47:42 pm »
fuck them and fuck haaland and his agent, fuck pep and his coaching team, fuck city's owners and fans too.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,134
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24922 on: Today at 03:51:51 pm »
Money talks.

Mad that his clause was so small but the whole deal is obviously mental.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,131
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24923 on: Today at 03:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:51:51 pm
Money talks.

Mad that his clause was so small but the whole deal is obviously mental.

So what's the actual deal?
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24924 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:26:10 am
Lets be honest here, if signing Haaland at the required price was good business, Bayern Munich would have signed him already. The reality is, Haaland's transfer fee, signing-on fee, agent fee and wages is not good business ...

And some more under the table
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24925 on: Today at 04:10:34 pm »
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24926 on: Today at 04:11:28 pm »
Corrupt cheats.

PL will surely bill this as a wonderful coup for the league.

Disgusting, spineless, and vile.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,047
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24927 on: Today at 04:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:57:06 pm
So what's the actual deal?


£51 mill release clause, £34 million in agents fees and £400k a week in wages, plus other dodgy as fuck addons
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,131
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24928 on: Today at 04:14:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:12:41 pm
£51 mill release clause, £34 million in agents fees and £400k a week in wages, plus other dodgy as fuck addons

£34 million in agents fees?

 :o
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24929 on: Today at 04:14:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:12:41 pm
£51 mill release clause, £34 million in agents fees and £400k a week in wages, plus other dodgy as fuck addons

I dont think its a bad deal to be honest. Kane was going to be 120ish plus.


Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,428
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24930 on: Today at 04:15:27 pm »
Still won't get Champions League.
Mbappe next I suppose.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,389
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24931 on: Today at 04:16:30 pm »
Sky are loving it makes you want to vomit
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

JFT 97

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24932 on: Today at 04:19:05 pm »
Unless his injuries are bad then thats not a bad deal at all. Certainly isnt as bad as people are making out.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,036
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24933 on: Today at 04:19:11 pm »
Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. It is believed the 21-year-old goal sensation has been picked up for a bargain £51million, around £13m cheaper than the £64m release fee that has been widely touted.

The Blues have announced that they have come to a deal with Bundesliga side Dortmund and that Haaland will join them on July 1. And it turned out that the release fee was 60m, which works out at around £51m.

The addition of agents' fees and bonuses is thought to take the total outlay to around £86m, again much less than the £100m figure which has been discussed. Haaland is expected to join the top earners bracket at City, alongside Kevin De Bruyne on around £400,000-a-week.


Seems a excellent deal to be Honest  if figures true ?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:09 pm by rocco »
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,518
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24934 on: Today at 04:20:08 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vqbk9cDX0l0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vqbk9cDX0l0</a>
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24935 on: Today at 04:20:15 pm »
What's needed now is for other clubs to step up to the plate. As much as we enjoy laughing at United, if they up their game enough to be able to take points off City then that might be to our benefit. As it is, realistically it's only us that are giving those sportswashing twats a run for their money. Hopefully Arsenal too can move up a level, otherwise they're going to hit 90+ points on a regular basis.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24936 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 04:19:05 pm
Unless his injuries are bad then thats not a bad deal at all. Certainly isnt as bad as people are making out.

We've absolutely zero idea whether it's a good deal or a bad deal as a) we've no idea how he'll fit with them, yet and b)any reported figures are likely bullshit because this is a club proven to cook the books repeatedly.

He's a very, very good player though. The merits of the deal or otherwise are barely worth discussing when this lot are involved.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,426
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24937 on: Today at 04:29:22 pm »
Real Madrid apparently wern't given Haaland's medical records as they were concerned about the number of injuries he's had recently.  ;D
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24938 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:29:22 pm
Real Madrid apparently wern't given Haaland's medical records as they were concerned about the number of injuries he's had recently.  ;D

Bullshit, but hopefully it is true.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,619
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24939 on: Today at 04:35:30 pm »
Announcement of new sponsorship deal with Abu Dhabi based company to hide FFP breaches caused by this deal imminent .....
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24940 on: Today at 04:40:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:47:42 pm
fuck them and fuck haaland and his agent, fuck pep and his coaching team, fuck city's owners and fans too.
Is he better than Aguero?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 619 620 621 622 623 [624]   Go Up
« previous next »
 