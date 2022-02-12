I wonder if something will change after they win another 4-5 titles. You'd think it's in the PL's best interest to avoid a Ligue 1 situation in which the sheer existence of a title race is a rare pleasure.
That or they'll just beg more oil states to buy clubs.
You are joking, right? You think the FA gives a fiddler's fuck about then integrity of the competition? All they care about is that the gravy train keeps pulling into gravy boat station.
"What's that Newcastle? You have a buyer, but they are from a despotic autocracy and their sole interest is to extend their political machinations from a local sphere onto an international stage? Sportswashing you say, from yet another dictatorship with a dubious human rights record, keen to use the popularity of football to cover their shame and deflect from their criminality? I dunno, sounds a bit off... but I do notice a large ship of gravy you have there, perhaps if you were to give me some, just enough to wet my beak?
... THAT'S IT, YOU FUCKING SLAGS, SPLATTER MY TITS AND FACE WITH YOUR GLORIOUS SAUCE, FUCK THE PREMIERSHIP, I LOVES ME A GRAVY BATH"