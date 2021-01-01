Haaland would be a great signing for anyone. He will score loads for city, though he could take away from others. Mahrez is on about 25 goals. Haaland will take away goals from some of the others, Mahrez will drop to about 10. Sterling the same



The thing is, how many crucial goals will he score ? Its all very well scoring 2 or 3 against the likes of Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace etc, but how will he fare in tight matches when up against better opposition ?When Everton won the league in 1985 they paid a lot of money for Gary Lineker. I'd say he was of similar standard to Haaland. He scored a shitload of goals for them in his one & only season for the blueshite, however, him & his team finished runners-up to us both in the league & the FA Cup final. He left for Barcelona, then lo & behold, Everton win the title again in 1987.City have had no problem scoring goals without him. I honestly don't see them improving with him in the set-up.