Reply #24640 on: Today at 12:20:27 pm
cdav on Today at 12:16:30 pm
Will require a change from either Haaland or City to get the best out of the transfer. From what I have seen he is best in transition but City have taken all risk of transitions out of their play (both for them and the opposition)? He'll still score lots of goals as they create so many chances but could take a bit of time to get it right (which hopefully we can take advantage of like 19/20 when we flew out the blocks)
Haaland would be a great signing for anyone. He will score loads for city, though he could take away from others. Mahrez is on about 25 goals. Haaland will take away goals from some of the others, Mahrez will drop to about 10. Sterling the same
Reply #24641 on: Today at 12:30:23 pm
A Wolves 1-0 win and West Ham 2-2 draw I can smell.
Reply #24642 on: Today at 12:39:39 pm
Hell, Pep - Manchester City were relegated from the Premiership on May 19, 2001. That's just 20 years ago.


And you want to talk to us about history?
Reply #24643 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm
royhendo on Today at 11:08:30 am
Remember when they went out of the European Cup in hilarious circumstances last Wednesday night?  ;D

I do! I laughed. A lot.
Reply #24644 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm
paulrazor on Today at 12:20:27 pm
Haaland would be a great signing for anyone. He will score loads for city, though he could take away from others. Mahrez is on about 25 goals. Haaland will take away goals from some of the others, Mahrez will drop to about 10. Sterling the same

The thing is, how many crucial goals will he score ? Its all very well scoring 2 or 3 against the likes of Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace etc, but how will he fare in tight matches when up against better opposition ?

When Everton won the league in 1985 they paid a lot of money for Gary Lineker. I'd say he was of similar standard to Haaland. He scored a shitload of goals for them in his one & only season for the blueshite, however, him & his team finished runners-up to us both in the league & the FA Cup final. He left for Barcelona, then lo & behold, Everton win the title again in 1987.

City have had no problem scoring goals without him. I honestly don't see them improving with him in the set-up.
Reply #24645 on: Today at 12:44:13 pm
Can confirm that Pep is still bald, and a massive fraud. Very bad combination, no wonder he's so bitter.
Reply #24646 on: Today at 12:45:51 pm
sminp on Today at 11:31:33 am
Hes injured half the season anyway. Check his appearances in the bundesliga, they are not good (28 last season and a max of 24 this season). Hell score goals when he plays but how often they can get him onto the pitch is another matter. The intensity here is higher too, weve seen Keitas injury record worsen when he moved to here from Germany.
They'll get him on the pitch the same way they get DeBruyne. A shit ton of painkillers and other "interventions".
Reply #24647 on: Today at 12:46:56 pm
AndyMuller on Today at 12:30:23 pm
A Wolves 1-0 win and West Ham 2-2 draw I can smell.
I think they'll have a tough time at West Ham. Antonio and Bowen will be running hard at that make shift City backline.
Reply #24648 on: Today at 12:53:18 pm
The thing is he actually respects us a lot but he's jealous of how big we are. I remember him congratulating us after Brendan got us into the top 4 which is something he didn't have to do.
Reply #24649 on: Today at 12:55:52 pm
Guardiolas comments have worked. All manner of weirdo obsessing how Tyler didn't wet his pants at Sterling scoring in a game they were presumably dominating and expected to comfortably win.

Failing to note Sterling looks like he's just returned a library book late and their fans look like someone has told them they can have a lock in for ten minutes.

Bizarre, weird, manc scruffs
Reply #24650 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 12:53:18 pm
The thing is he actually respects us a lot but he's jealous of how big we are. I remember him congratulating us after Brendan got us into the top 4 which is something he didn't have to do.

absolutely he is. Imagine playing some of the best football Europe has ever seen and he turns around to see 20% of the stadium is empty, and the people that are there aren't making any noise until a "hooray" after a goal goes in.
Reply #24651 on: Today at 12:59:22 pm
Oldmanmick on Today at 12:43:10 pm
The thing is, how many crucial goals will he score ? Its all very well scoring 2 or 3 against the likes of Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace etc, but how will he fare in tight matches when up against better opposition ?

When Everton won the league in 1985 they paid a lot of money for Gary Lineker. I'd say he was of similar standard to Haaland. He scored a shitload of goals for them in his one & only season for the blueshite, however, him & his team finished runners-up to us both in the league & the FA Cup final. He left for Barcelona, then lo & behold, Everton win the title again in 1987.

City have had no problem scoring goals without him. I honestly don't see them improving with him in the set-up.
De Bruyne firing in balls for him, he will score 30 i think minimum, its how many he takes off others is the issue

As Sminp said his injury record is interesting too, that could effect him in England
Reply #24652 on: Today at 01:00:25 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 12:53:18 pm
The thing is he actually respects us a lot but he's jealous of how big we are. I remember him congratulating us after Brendan got us into the top 4 which is something he didn't have to do.

I think its more the fact that he knows that moments like what Madrid produced against them can only be produced by certain clubs, and we are one of them. He is obsessed about control and he realises that no matter how much work you put in, no matter how much money you spend, there will always be an element of illogical moments that can be produced on a football field and that there are a certain band of clubs that can do that.
Reply #24653 on: Today at 01:00:34 pm
I'd love to know what the viewing figures are for their matches when there's no immediate peril for other bigger teams, hence a boost in ratings. Bet you it's not pretty reading.
Reply #24654 on: Today at 01:02:10 pm
Jayo10 on Today at 10:20:04 am
Have to laugh at Pep's comments, at least we know what he really thinks. Spoken from a guy who knows he doesn't have to face us again this season.

Reporter should have asked him why the Ettihad was littered with empty seats yesterday for such a massive title decider.

For what it's worth, loads of reports the PL are about to rule on City's case re: the Der Spiegel email leak, (3 pronged allegation of illegal payments to youth players, falsified sponsorship deals with their own ownership group to circumvent FFP, and dual contractual arrangements with staff to keep the true numbers off the books).

The EPL are not hampered by the 5 year rule that FIFA and UEFA are and can take their own action. There's something to it as well as City's response to the investigation similar to their response to UEFA, was that if they dare investigate the club, they will be subject of litigation to "tie them up in knots" for next 10 years.
Good summary - thanks mate.  So Jayo I assume you are not an investigative journalist? (Sorry mate if you are)  My question is - How come you can sum this case up in 2 paragraphs so it is clear enough what is at stake, and meanwhile the great Premier League machine and Great British Press whispers and mumbles in the background and basically defers to the German press (Der Spiegel) to investigate and expose.  Imagine running scared of City - That's the joke of this whole scenario.
These media guys need to grow a set of balls and put a hard story down now.  Gary and Jamie need to stop the banter and fawning over City and tell the story - It's not so complicated - 2 paragraphs can do it.
Reply #24655 on: Today at 01:02:20 pm
Think he misses managing a genuinely big club with a proper fan base with a cultural identity, he wants city to be Barcelona but they are a doped up Malaga.
Reply #24656 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm
He really does define the term "living rent free"
Reply #24657 on: Today at 01:05:55 pm
vblfc on Today at 01:02:10 pm
Good summary - thanks mate.  So Jayo I assume you are not an investigative journalist? (Sorry mate if you are)  My question is - How come you can sum this case up in 2 paragraphs so it is clear enough what is at stake, and meanwhile the great Premier League machine and Great British Press whispers and mumbles in the background and basically defers to the German press (Der Spiegel) to investigate and expose.  Imagine running scared of City - That's the joke of this whole scenario.
These media guys need to grow a set of balls and put a hard story down now.  Gary and Jamie need to stop the banter and fawning over City and tell the story - It's not so complicated - 2 paragraphs can do it.

The mainstream press in this country are a joke. I find it terrifying and depressing in equal measure how little investigative and unbiased journalism there is out there. Is it any surprise this bleeds through from politics to issues such as this?
Reply #24658 on: Today at 01:06:53 pm
vblfc on Today at 01:02:10 pm
Good summary - thanks mate.  So Jayo I assume you are not an investigative journalist? (Sorry mate if you are)  My question is - How come you can sum this case up in 2 paragraphs so it is clear enough what is at stake, and meanwhile the great Premier League machine and Great British Press whispers and mumbles in the background and basically defers to the German press (Der Spiegel) to investigate and expose.  Imagine running scared of City - That's the joke of this whole scenario.
These media guys need to grow a set of balls and put a hard story down now.  Gary and Jamie need to stop the banter and fawning over City and tell the story - It's not so complicated - 2 paragraphs can do it.

Media's been bought, plain and simple.
Nothing else explains Micah Richards rise to the top.
Actually, float to the top is probably more apt in this case.
Reply #24659 on: Today at 01:10:54 pm
newterp on Today at 12:39:39 pm
Hell, Pep - Manchester City were relegated from the Premiership on May 19, 2001. That's just 20 years ago.


And you want to talk to us about history?

Was it that year when we won the treble?
