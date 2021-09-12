« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1565925 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24520 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm
Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.

Its odd?

Come on. Weve just pretty much seen another big points tally (probably) count for nothing. United won 6 prem titles with less than what we have now

Win another game its 9 league titles

Thats what winds me up. The effort our boys have put in to get nothing for it

As Spion said its the way City have been managed and allowed to operate. Not the now dead Manchester City we all knew

Even Newcastle are on their way to being dead and every one of them is happy about it.

If youre 20 and its all youve known football to be then I can at least see it. But Im 45 and its a perverse mutant of the game I grew up watching. It will be to even a 30 year old Id say.


Everyones relieved city have won the league. That in itself speaks volumes. They havent earned the hate we or their neighbours enjoy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24521 on: Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm »
At least it admits no one gives a toss about his beloved sportwashed club. That is not news pep, you bitter nob ed! :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24522 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
Yes, but it shows how much in our heads he and they are as well.

None of us will spare a thought for them after May 22nd. Of course, some people will have the usual summer meltdown when they sign Haaland, but nothing really serious ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24523 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm
Its odd?

Come on. Weve just pretty much seen another big points tally (probably) count for nothing. United won 6 prem titles with less than what we have now

Win another game its 9 league titles

Thats what winds me up. The effort our boys have put in to get nothing for it

As Spion said its the way City have been managed and allowed to operate. Not the now dead Manchester City we all knew

Even Newcastle are on their way to being dead and every one of them is happy about it.

If youre 20 and its all youve known football to be then I can at least see it. But Im 45 and its a perverse mutant of the game I grew up watching. It will be to even a 30 year old Id say.


Everyones relieved city have won the league. That in itself speaks volumes. They havent earned the hate we or their neighbours enjoy.

We have won a league already so that points tally counted for something. In 18/19 that points tally gave us the belief to not only win the following season but go and win the CL that season in how results built that mentality.

They havent made our exploits fruitless. We have won a lot of stuff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24524 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm
Don't wish to derail the thread, but the 'oil and gas dependency' is a very archaic notion that's not really reflective of today's climate.

If you Google, ADIA, Mubadala or ICD you'll the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai (Qatar and Saudi's do the same) have long since diversified from oil & gas as their sole income.

Yes, they still deal a hell of a lot of those around the world, but they have also invested billions into other sectors and many of the day to day companies you pass by or utilise are backed by the investment arms of these states.

Saudi Arabia's holdings of US Treasury bonds is nearly $133 billion last I checked.

It's not plain oil and gas anymore. They have long identified the finite nature of this and started diversifying into different sectors.

Exactly and sportswashing is part of the post-fossil fuel landscape
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24525 on: Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm
We have won a league already so that points tally counted for something. In 18/19 that points tally gave us the belief to not only win the following season but go and win the CL that season in how results built that mentality.

They havent made our exploits fruitless. We have won a lot of stuff.

Oh yeah

I think I pretty much derailed  from the point of city actually. That was a seperate point about how remarkable our team are and how robotic and soulless theirs are. Youd be a robot yourself not to be wound up by that

On the remarks I think its pretty disrespectful actually from what I thought was a respectful guy no matter what most are saying about him down the years

Hes been weird a while for sure. But lost respect for him more and more since hes been at city. These comments are the crowning turd

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24526 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm »
I do think not having as many defenders has wound him up and this is his siege mentality moment. Its not highly likely, but man if we beat these to the league. His head would explode
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24527 on: Yesterday at 11:43:10 pm »
What made me laugh - and a bit annoyed - was when listening to the commentary in their semi final CL game midweek was that the words "these are two of the worlds biggest clubs" or "massive clubs" or something along those lines. Yes, city next to Madrid without a patch on their sleeve, and Madrid with one that has a number 13 on it is a massive club.

Fuckin dickheads. Its just inventing a false legacy for them. Its a fucking joke. I suppose that's befitting anyway, because thats exactly what they are.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24528 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm
Don't wish to derail the thread, but the 'oil and gas dependency' is a very archaic notion that's not really reflective of today's climate.

If you Google, ADIA, Mubadala or ICD you'll the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai (Qatar and Saudi's do the same) have long since diversified from oil & gas as their sole income.

Yes, they still deal a hell of a lot of those around the world, but they have also invested billions into other sectors and many of the day to day companies you pass by or utilise are backed by the investment arms of these states.

Saudi Arabia's holdings of US Treasury bonds is nearly $133 billion last I checked.

It's not plain oil and gas anymore. They have long identified the finite nature of this and started diversifying into different sectors.


That they've significantly diversified away is a myth the amount that is oil and gas as a percentage of GDP is massive and what is actually creating wealth in the country.

https://www.trade.gov/country-commercial-guides/united-arab-emirates-oil-and-gas

Quote
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is estimated to hold the seventh-largest proven oil and natural gas reserves globally. The UAE produces an average of 3 million barrels of petroleum and liquids per day and has oil reserves of 100 billion barrels. Approximately 30% of the countrys GDP is directly based on its oil and gas output, contributing to almost 13% of the value of its total exports. Profits and royalties from the oil industry provide the great majority of UAE government revenue.

The way to plug the gap would be to invest in the education of their young people who would then go on to build dynamic successful private companies that could pick up the slack but wait the vast majority of Emirati's work for state owned enterprises according to their own statistics

https://u.ae/en/information-and-services/jobs/uae-workforce

Even those that work for private companies are basically getting them because of quotas and government subsidies driven by oil revenues

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-allocate-65-bln-create-75000-private-sector-jobs-citizens-twitter-2021-09-12/

How well do you think they'll get on in a global market on a level playing field when they've been mollycoddled financially their whole lives? Will they have the skills to compete? I don't think so they're in big trouble long term before we even start talking about the effects of climate change on their country.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24529 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm »
If Wolves were watching that interview, 7th place is still up for grabs if they want it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24530 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm »
What bothers me is how all other clubs fans seem to love them beating us. Compare this to Germany where the other fans have total disdain for leipzig and even the Frankfurt manager made a comment last week being happy that two proper or traditional clubs made it to the Europa final. Surely city being so successful would make other clubs hate them even more? Ah I dunno but it is frustrating
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24531 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
What bothers me is how all other clubs fans seem to love them beating us. Compare this to Germany where the other fans have total disdain for leipzig and even the Frankfurt manager made a comment last week being happy that two proper or traditional clubs made it to the Europa final. Surely city being so successful would make other clubs hate them even more? Ah I dunno but it is frustrating

To be honest, the majority of these fans are voters, and they voted for Brexit ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24532 on: Yesterday at 11:53:02 pm »
irked me him and klopp looked all pally a few weeks back
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24533 on: Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
What bothers me is how all other clubs fans seem to love them beating us. Compare this to Germany where the other fans have total disdain for leipzig and even the Frankfurt manager made a comment last week being happy that two proper or traditional clubs made it to the Europa final. Surely city being so successful would make other clubs hate them even more? Ah I dunno but it is frustrating
The Germans have a lot more common sense.

We are talking England here. Where they voted in the Tories, voted for Brexit and generally act like turkeys applauding an approaching Christmas. England; a hotbed of masochism. A country where fans of clubs celebrate corrupt sportswashing regimes that virtually eliminate any chances their own clubs have of winning things or even competing.

Your average English football fan is a cuckold, self-flagellating whilst gleefully wiring his naked balls up to a car battery.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24534 on: Yesterday at 11:58:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:52:08 pm
To be honest, the majority of these fans are voters, and they voted for Brexit ...
This is true
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24535 on: Yesterday at 11:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm

How well do you think they'll get on in a global market on a level playing field when they've been mollycoddled financially their whole lives? Will they have the skills to compete? I don't think so they're in big trouble long term before we even start talking about the effects of climate change on their country.

To be honest the Emirates are small enough population-wise to be ok in the main. In the end, the ruling families will be ok as they have billions and have built up stakes all over the world which will keep them rich for generations. I doubt they care much if the man on street has nothing.
« Reply #24536 on: Today at 12:01:20 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm
The Germans have a lot more common sense.


Your average English football fan is a cuckold, self-flagellating whilst gleefully wiring his naked balls up to a car battery.
Possibly the greatest line I have ever read on here
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24537 on: Today at 12:01:29 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
What bothers me is how all other clubs fans seem to love them beating us. Compare this to Germany where the other fans have total disdain for leipzig and even the Frankfurt manager made a comment last week being happy that two proper or traditional clubs made it to the Europa final. Surely city being so successful would make other clubs hate them even more? Ah I dunno but it is frustrating

Doesnt bother me

We are hated because we are successful, our fans wind people up and live in their heads

People nothing City

You could actually go way deeper into it about us being made a pariah in this country by the tories in the early 80s. The managed decline. A lot of people bought into it

There are a lot of shithouses about. I could go on a 2 page essay about this but I probably best leave it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24538 on: Today at 12:03:05 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:01:20 am
Possibly the greatest line I have ever read on here
😃
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24539 on: Today at 12:06:11 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm
That they've significantly diversified away is a myth the amount that is oil and gas as a percentage of GDP is massive and what is actually creating wealth in the country....
As I said, oil and gas still represent a big part of what they do (and will continue to be the case as long as there is demand). However, they have all started putting in the building blocks to move out of this dependency. The 30% you quoted used to be much more in decades past.

As rafathegaffa83 said, sports washing forms part of their post energy dependency.

These are state sponsored investments, it all goes through them; they don't need Emarati's to be skilled as Mighty_Red mentioned, they just put their oil money in other (foreign) avenues and let the money do the work for them.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24540 on: Today at 12:44:29 am »
Well it's still nice to see that pep understands that nobody thinks the city accomplishments are real or even worth watching.

I think that at some point in the future history will very clearly asterisk everything they have done.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24541 on: Today at 01:33:37 am »
Dont know why hes rattled to make a comment about us on the day they go three points clear. Deep down its probably because he knows hes been brought in to deliver the Champions League to City and year after year, he or his players, find an even more ridiculous way to embarrass themselves on their way out of the competition.

Does he blame the media not giving a fuck about City winning the league again though? Theyve literally produced a sportswashed side which would have made it five on the bounce if it wasnt for this remarkable Liverpool team existing during the same period, and its got to the point that their whole clubs facade and existence just seems a bit boring at this point. Like even before a season begins, with the resources at his service, they are odds on to win it. So if a team challenges them, its obviously going to be more compelling for the media and neutrals to push a narrative with a considerable nod of admiration and respect in the opposite direction given the playing fields.

Regarding Pep himself though, I think hes a brilliant manager. Theres no doubt about that. Any manager could be there and given all the money in the world but I truly believe only he is capable of oiling them (no pun intended) to produce enough over 38 games to beat the competition domestically with the consistency he has.

Saying that though, he needs to realise apart from City fans no one gives a fuck!!! Years from now, when we look back at it all, itll just be a phase where a team from northwest was a sheikhs fiddle for a while. They still wont be looked as the biggest club in Manchester, let alone the country.

I truly believe the league is not over and he cant get his head around how a team built by Jurgen has challenged on all fronts to get to a point in May where they are in a position to win every cup available. Im not even phased by the leagues we could have won if it hadnt been for their financially doped team competing against us at the same time because I believe Klopp will be here long after baldy has fucked off to get our tally up and end of the day, you win the league if you have the most points. I truly believe on paper we have the better team and if not this year, well win it next and the year after. Lets see how the next two away games go for his side and even if we miss out on the league, well be the ones in Paris on the 28th going for number 7. If you offered anyone associated with City the chance to swap positions with us this year, its fair to say theyd bite your hands. We see things theyll never see.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24542 on: Today at 01:44:22 am »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 01:33:37 am
Regarding Pep himself though, I think hes a brilliant manager. Theres no doubt about that. Any manager could be there and given all the money in the world but I truly believe only he is capable of oiling them (no pun intended) to produce enough over 38 games to beat the competition domestically with the consistency he has.


I'm kind of torn there. On the one hand, we've seen countless examples that just throwing money at players and assembling a squad of superstars is not enough. You also have to get them to play well together as a team and keep them going every week. On the other hand, Man City are kind of on a different level in terms of throwing money around and whenever something isn't working they'll just pull out the cheque book and buy another player who might help them adress the issue they have. I would say Guardiola has done a good job in terms of not fucking the team up and getting them to perform. At the same time, it's quite shocking how much the rely on certain players  (especially de Bruyne) and how shite they are without them/him. And even after spending shitloads of money they have some pretty wank players getting games on a regular basis.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24543 on: Today at 02:44:51 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:44:22 am
I'm kind of torn there. On the one hand, we've seen countless examples that just throwing money at players and assembling a squad of superstars is not enough. You also have to get them to play well together as a team and keep them going every week. On the other hand, Man City are kind of on a different level in terms of throwing money around and whenever something isn't working they'll just pull out the cheque book and buy another player who might help them adress the issue they have. I would say Guardiola has done a good job in terms of not fucking the team up and getting them to perform. At the same time, it's quite shocking how much the rely on certain players  (especially de Bruyne) and how shite they are without them/him. And even after spending shitloads of money they have some pretty wank players getting games on a regular basis.

Yeah, this is right. Like has been said many times before, Pep is playing FIFA with cheat codes, so of course you still need to be able to tap the right buttons at the right time, but if you can manage that then a rival team playing under normal conditions might pull off the odd win but in the long term can't keep up. Or to use an analogy closer to home, when the game calls for a table, Pep can always have an exquisite sandalwood piece if he needs one, while other managers make do with a lamp from Argos. And while other managers may be afforded their own sandalwood number as a once in a decade splurge, Pip has the luxury of knowing he can always upgrade to pink ivory if the sandalwood unexpectedly catches fire. Yes, I googled most expensive hardwoods.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24544 on: Today at 02:57:57 am »
To be honest, if I was a City fan, I think I'd remember the Mancini years more fondly than the Guadiola years. If only for that QPR decider.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24545 on: Today at 03:04:58 am »
To be honest when I read those comments by Pep, the first thing I thought was "Wow that CL loss against Real must have really hurt." Other than that not too fussed bout his comments, we just gotta focus on ourselves, and we're doing great anyway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24546 on: Today at 04:11:15 am »
Ive just seen that these smashed Newcastle (predictable) But fuck me his post match comments are classic Pep  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Like mate if you want to go manage a big club that people are interested in go and do it! When he left Barca if he wanted to come and manage Liverpool or Man United he couldve and wouldve gotten all the plaudits in the world if hed been successful in either place but he didnt so lie in it.

Even now the daft twat could walk into any job he wanted bar the Liverpool job if he was so desperate to work at a big club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24547 on: Today at 04:18:35 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:44:29 am
Well it's still nice to see that pep understands that nobody thinks the city accomplishments are real or even worth watching.

I think that at some point in the future history will very clearly asterisk everything they have done.

it's worse than that for him

he knows they're a small club with a small club mentality and that hurts them in europe and general perception no matter what he does domestically

how many times has pep referenced the fans to fill the stadium, to make european nites special etc he's been quite damning in the past (tho city fans dont realise it)

how many times have we heard city fans disparage the CL, that UEFA dont want them in it, that they dont care - we know it's bullshit but publicly they distance themselves from it

now think about historically huge clubs - ajax, barca, madrid, bayern, ac milan, juventus, utd, liverpool - how many of those clubs, even those who's shine isn't so bright at this time, would allow a manager who has spent over a billion and still hasn't produced a CL to remain their manager?

not one

the truth is guardiola is bigger than the club, in the eyes of the owners, the eyes of the fans, in the eyes of the players, in his own eyes - small club mentality

it's a problem
