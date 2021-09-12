Dont know why hes rattled to make a comment about us on the day they go three points clear. Deep down its probably because he knows hes been brought in to deliver the Champions League to City and year after year, he or his players, find an even more ridiculous way to embarrass themselves on their way out of the competition.



Does he blame the media not giving a fuck about City winning the league again though? Theyve literally produced a sportswashed side which would have made it five on the bounce if it wasnt for this remarkable Liverpool team existing during the same period, and its got to the point that their whole clubs facade and existence just seems a bit boring at this point. Like even before a season begins, with the resources at his service, they are odds on to win it. So if a team challenges them, its obviously going to be more compelling for the media and neutrals to push a narrative with a considerable nod of admiration and respect in the opposite direction given the playing fields.



Regarding Pep himself though, I think hes a brilliant manager. Theres no doubt about that. Any manager could be there and given all the money in the world but I truly believe only he is capable of oiling them (no pun intended) to produce enough over 38 games to beat the competition domestically with the consistency he has.



Saying that though, he needs to realise apart from City fans no one gives a fuck!!! Years from now, when we look back at it all, itll just be a phase where a team from northwest was a sheikhs fiddle for a while. They still wont be looked as the biggest club in Manchester, let alone the country.



I truly believe the league is not over and he cant get his head around how a team built by Jurgen has challenged on all fronts to get to a point in May where they are in a position to win every cup available. Im not even phased by the leagues we could have won if it hadnt been for their financially doped team competing against us at the same time because I believe Klopp will be here long after baldy has fucked off to get our tally up and end of the day, you win the league if you have the most points. I truly believe on paper we have the better team and if not this year, well win it next and the year after. Lets see how the next two away games go for his side and even if we miss out on the league, well be the ones in Paris on the 28th going for number 7. If you offered anyone associated with City the chance to swap positions with us this year, its fair to say theyd bite your hands. We see things theyll never see.