Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1563319 times)

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24440 on: Today at 08:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:34:10 pm
The bald fraud is soo consumed by Jurgen he has him on his mind 24/7. Not even Ulla thinks of Jurgen so much.

If Ulla stands on a bin to wave at Klopp, I dread to imagine what Pep would do for him  ;D
Offline KevLFC

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24441 on: Today at 08:07:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:00:40 pm
They didnt get the plaudits as the best team ever though and all that shite that goes with it.

But I did Kev yeah and what?

Just saying they where more dull, yes it is boring but it is when you can throw millions around and no one can really compete other than a select few.
Offline kezzy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24442 on: Today at 08:08:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:59:53 pm
No idea why people think/thought Pep was always a nice fella. The man was banned as a player for performance enhancements. He has always been a c*nt.

Correct.   
Online Cesar

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24443 on: Today at 08:12:29 pm »
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24444 on: Today at 08:12:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:59:53 pm
No idea why people think/thought Pep was always a nice fella. The man was banned as a player for performance enhancements. He has always been a c*nt.
Anyone who works for, and constantly defends, them cheating c*nts is also a c*nt. Simple.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24445 on: Today at 08:18:48 pm »
Let's look at it this way. They hired a bald fraud to finally win the CL and they gave him a blank checkbook

The result? He won trophies they've already won and a charming German won two CLs without cheating. That would really hurt.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24446 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm »
NGL, it was rather rude of Klopp to build an entire fucking condo in Pep's frontal lobe like that. I guess the hospitality must be good in there?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24447 on: Today at 08:28:58 pm »
Hes a sore loser and a sore winner. Weird that he started banging on about the number of leagues weve won in the last 30 years. Theres no context to it at all.
Online farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24448 on: Today at 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:28:58 pm
Hes a sore loser and a sore winner. Weird that he started banging on about the number of leagues weve won in the last 30 years. Theres no context to it at all.
We have taken a permanent residence in his head, we've taken the penthouse.
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24449 on: Today at 08:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:28:58 pm
Hes a sore loser and a sore winner. Weird that he started banging on about the number of leagues weve won in the last 30 years. Theres no context to it at all.

Oh there is plenty behind that dig. He is trying to say that City are a bigger and better club than Liverpool, because of their recent domestic success. Also its a subtle dont live in the past - history is irrelevant spin attempt. Basically trying desperately to claim they are as important as Liverpool.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24450 on: Today at 08:38:37 pm »
You are hearing the murmurings of a catastrophically bald human being.

I'm quite glad he's said what he's said, you can tell how much the other night must have broken him inside. They'll win the title and again he'll say winning the league is more important than the Champions League, but he's fooling nobody. Over a decade of failure in Europe for him now, carrying on from taking that Bayern team backwards in Europe despite inheriting one of the best starting XI's ever assembled at the time.
Offline Wool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24451 on: Today at 08:38:46 pm »
The victim complex is hilarious. Absolutely no one gives a fuck about them or their achievements and they know it, and it proper rattles them. This isnt the first time Guardiola or the players/club have complained about this. They cry annually about the POTY awards etc as well.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24452 on: Today at 08:39:21 pm »
How fucking insecure can you be to come out with that shite about everyone loving Liverpool?

Quote from: Cesar on Today at 08:12:29 pm
Maybe the injuries have rattled him..

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-injury-news-guardiola-23899870.amp

Losing 3 starting defenders for three games when teams won't try to take advantage. Try losing three CBs for 5  months. Imagine if teams actually had a fucking go at these
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24453 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:35:17 pm
Oh there is plenty behind that dig. He is trying to say that City are a bigger and better club than Liverpool, because of their recent domestic success. Also its a subtle dont live in the past - history is irrelevant spin attempt. Basically trying desperately to claim they are as important as Liverpool.
If they were as important as Liverpool, then Pep wouldnt have to do his crazy attempts at saying they are. Its quite clear they are not. They just cant accept that no one sees them as anything other than cheats.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24454 on: Today at 08:41:24 pm »
You can buy many things, but respect is not one of them.  :wave
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24455 on: Today at 08:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:35:17 pm
Oh there is plenty behind that dig. He is trying to say that City are a bigger and better club than Liverpool, because of their recent domestic success. Also its a subtle dont live in the past - history is irrelevant spin attempt. Basically trying desperately to claim they are as important as Liverpool.
He's also trying to deflect attention away from his CL failures.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24456 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm »




Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24457 on: Today at 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:39:21 pm
How fucking insecure can you be to come out with that shite about everyone loving Liverpool?

Losing 3 starting defenders for three games when teams won't try to take advantage. Try losing three CBs for 5  months. Imagine if teams actually had a fucking go at these

Might cost them in the cups though.
Online S

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24458 on: Today at 09:05:23 pm »
A strange time to lose his cool, on the weekend when they win the league. You can tell the fact that nobody cares about Citys success is what riles him. Its nothing against Liverpool. Itd be the same if they were up against another traditionally big club like United. He doesnt like that theyre irrelevant.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24459 on: Today at 09:09:31 pm »
We're so deep under his skin, he could actually lose the title after his today's comments. That would be glorious
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24460 on: Today at 09:10:01 pm »
His problem with Liverpool  ;D

Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24461 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm »
This fraud actually hates us so much I bet his pulling for Madrid to beat us.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24462 on: Today at 09:16:00 pm »
what a fucking weird c*nt. Just bizarre
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24463 on: Today at 09:16:00 pm »
He hates the fact that we're in the Champions League Final and they're not, simple as. Funny how his true colours are showing now though, a very bitter old man no different to Colin Wanker, baldy just hides it better that's all.
Online farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24464 on: Today at 09:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:10:01 pm
His problem with Liverpool  ;D


That's his OLD hat, mate, wait for the real news to come out!
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24465 on: Today at 09:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:15:49 pm
This fraud actually hates us so much I bet his pulling for Madrid to beat us.
surely that's a given
Online Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24466 on: Today at 09:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:28:58 pm
Hes a sore loser and a sore winner. Weird that he started banging on about the number of leagues weve won in the last 30 years. Theres no context to it at all.

If only we were owned by murdering fuckheads eh?
Online stoa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24467 on: Today at 09:28:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:16:33 pm
That's his OLD hat, mate, wait for the real news to come out!

People will not like it, but I actually want Liverpool FC to prepare a press release for the last day of that season (or whenever the league is decided) about Mo Salah getting a new hat (maybe even selling it in the online-store). That should go out right after the final whistle and it should be all over our club-channels. Even if we still managed to win the league, I want the club to plaster social media with messages of how happy we are that we've won the league, but at the same time Mo Salah also got a new hat... ;)

I really, really hope that Man City somehow manage to drop points for us to win the league. Pep's head would literally explode. Just watch that interview. It's utterly bizarre. His team has just twatted another billionaire's toy and they've made a significant step to winning the league and his whole behaviour comes across as if they've just been relegated. Then he goes on to talk about how everyone wants us to win it (at least in his weird little world) and when he gets asked again about it, it he just rambles on about us and even Manchester United having more history and more support than his shitty little club, but "I don't care". Yeah sure, Pep.  You don't care... What a fucking idiot...
Online Skeeve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24468 on: Today at 09:32:00 pm »
Fraudiola is so deluded, it is not that most people like us, it is simply that everyone cares about us, us fans love our club and everyone else hates us.

Unlike with city where most people nothing them and don't even care about the damage they are doing to football as a whole just so long as they can prevent us from winning some trophies, even their neighbours would rather they win stuff than it go to us.
Online Shankly998

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24469 on: Today at 09:32:57 pm »
Pep is definitely a good manager but when he finishes his career there'll always be a question mark against him of whether he could take a less dominant team as Klopp and SAF have done to the very top of the footballing world. I think the answer is no and Pep proved this in his first season at Man City when he had a good but not great team (far better than the Liverpool Klopp inherited) and guess what they finished the season with zero trophies.



Online darragh85

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24470 on: Today at 09:33:51 pm »
thoughts the comments about the us winning just one in 30 years was fake when i saw it.

utterly bizarre.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24471 on: Today at 09:35:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:28:19 pm
People will not like it, but I actually want Liverpool FC to prepare a press release for the last day of that season (or whenever the league is decided) about Mo Salah getting a new hat (maybe even selling it in the online-store). That should go out right after the final whistle and it should be all over our club-channels. Even if we still managed to win the league, I want the club to plaster social media with messages of how happy we are that we've won the league, but at the same time Mo Salah also got a new hat... ;)

I really, really hope that Man City somehow manage to drop points for us to win the league. Pep's head would literally explode. Just watch that interview. It's utterly bizarre. His team has just twatted another billionaire's toy and they've made a significant step to winning the league and his whole behaviour comes across as if they've just been relegated. Then he goes on to talk about how everyone wants us to win it (at least in his weird little world) and when he gets asked again about it, it he just rambles on about us and even Manchester United having more history and more support than his shitty little club, but "I don't care". Yeah sure, Pep.  You don't care... What a fucking idiot...
He cares that little, yet he never shuts up about it.  :lmao
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24472 on: Today at 09:39:26 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:33:51 pm
thoughts the comments about the us winning just one in 30 years was fake when i saw it.

utterly bizarre.
Did he mention the fact that Man City didn't win any in 44 years until Abu Dhabi bought their name and location for their sportswashing programme?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24473 on: Today at 09:41:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:18:56 pm
'"Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone... Our destiny is in our hands, this is important." Pep Guardiola's response to ManCity's emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle.':-

https://twitter.com/beinsports_en/status/1523361233096921094 (with video of the Bald Fraud talking shite)

He confuses "fear and respect" with "support". The lack of recognition for his bought "success" at Man City is killing him ...
Online Midget

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24474 on: Today at 09:42:17 pm »
Guardiola has let his mask slip again. He likes to put on the face of being all complimentary and classy, but this is what he really is underneath - totally classless. I mean his choice of club tells it all, doesn't it? He could have brought his talents to almost any club he wanted to making football better for it, but he chose the one where he would have the biggest pile of blood money to build his perfectly tuned model train. That tells you all you need to know about the man. No doubt he'll be lavishing us with praise once again when they have secured the title, but it's easy to be nice when you're winning. Compare him to Klopp who has always maintained the utmost respect for City, even though it would be so easy for him to take the moral high ground in this duel. The difference between these two clubs and what they represent, along with the mean leading them, is staggering.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24475 on: Today at 09:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:29:26 pm
Pep Guardiola:

"Liverpool has an incredible history in European competitions, not in the Premier League because they've won one in 30 years." [@beINSPORTS_EN]

The man is utterly obsessed with us, always making little digs whereas Klopp always speaks with respect. Weird man

Lets be honest here, he would swap all the trophies he has won at Man City, for a single CL title ...
Online Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24476 on: Today at 09:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:39:26 pm
Did he mention the fact that Man City didn't win any in 44 years until Abu Dhabi bought their name and location for their sportswashing programme?

Pfft,fripperies.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24477 on: Today at 09:55:10 pm »
Jurgen has too much class to respond to the bald c*nt directly. Let the sad bald obsessed fool continue to think people give a hoot about a club that put's plastic flags on seats for massive games to make it look like they can sell their allocations.
