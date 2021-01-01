That's his OLD hat, mate, wait for the real news to come out!



People will not like it, but I actually want Liverpool FC to prepare a press release for the last day of that season (or whenever the league is decided) about Mo Salah getting a new hat (maybe even selling it in the online-store). That should go out right after the final whistle and it should be all over our club-channels. Even if we still managed to win the league, I want the club to plaster social media with messages of how happy we are that we've won the league, but at the same time Mo Salah also got a new hat...I really, really hope that Man City somehow manage to drop points for us to win the league. Pep's head would literally explode. Just watch that interview. It's utterly bizarre. His team has just twatted another billionaire's toy and they've made a significant step to winning the league and his whole behaviour comes across as if they've just been relegated. Then he goes on to talk about how everyone wants us to win it (at least in his weird little world) and when he gets asked again about it, it he just rambles on about us and even Manchester United having more history and more support than his shitty little club, but "I don't care". Yeah sure, Pep. You don't care... What a fucking idiot...