Guardiola has let his mask slip again. He likes to put on the face of being all complimentary and classy, but this is what he really is underneath - totally classless. I mean his choice of club tells it all, doesn't it? He could have brought his talents to almost any club he wanted to making football better for it, but he chose the one where he would have the biggest pile of blood money to build his perfectly tuned model train. That tells you all you need to know about the man. No doubt he'll be lavishing us with praise once again when they have secured the title, but it's easy to be nice when you're winning. Compare him to Klopp who has always maintained the utmost respect for City, even though it would be so easy for him to take the moral high ground in this duel. The difference between these two clubs and what they represent, along with the mean leading them, is staggering.