I love how Pep makes them come across as plucky underdogs. Speaking of how it is a pleasure to be in the semi-finals and fighting with the bigger clubs. He then goes on to mention there is no pressure from the owners to win the CL and the pressure is more coming from the outside.



Of course the pressure is coming from the outside! Everyone is looking on at you spending more than anyone else out there, and failing year after year.



A bewildering take by him.