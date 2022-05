Surely they'll be happy as long as he's winning something.



Well this year they might not win anything. And Abu Dhabi didn't hire Ped to be winning only one trophy in a season.Truth is, any manager who could be considered to be in the current top ten in the world has a decent shot at winning the Prem every year. Ped was brought in specifically for the CL - the trophy that they all say they don't care about winning every time they go out.