Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24000 on: Today at 11:53:40 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 06:46:34 am
Holy shit.
Just woken to the news, couldnt bring myself to watch.
Its perfect.
The deflating manner of it. The extra time. The soft penalty. The missed chance right at the end.
If I could have written a script of how I wanted it to go that would have been it.

I can enjoy the build up to the final now. Two proper teams in Europe.

Fucking brilliant.

This is it for me. Come what may. Win or lose. We can all now enjoy the build-up and a proper European Cup Final against a proper European club.

I loathe all English games in European competition at the best of times, but playing in a final against a sportswash programme based a few miles up the M62 would have been nauseating. The travesty of such a vehicle getting to and tainting another prestige final has also, thankfully, been averted.

This is a great day for football.






Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24001 on: Today at 11:56:36 am
Jack Grealish is the most over rated player in the league imo. Don't get me wrong he's a good player but i can't honestly think of a player more unsuited for a Pep team. He's like Pogba with long hair.

To see that tactical fouling shithouse Fernandino leave City without winning a single European honour is a thing of beauty.



BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24002 on: Today at 12:03:16 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:37:20 am
I think hes been nursing whatever was wrong with him in the first place, groin pull or some such. Contrast the way he played, which was ok but faded, with the way he played against us in the 2-2 which was at a best in the world level. If hes at his full storming best he doesnt get 2nd in a race with modric, even though speed isnt his game really.

I think they took him off because they had to (and yeah, he didnt look very good when they did) and its my sincere hope Peps chosen to break both he and walker for the run in.

I don't think the scything tackle from Casemiro early in the match helped either. I'm pretty sure he's going to do his best to do a Ramos on one of our lads in the final.



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24003 on: Today at 12:04:21 pm


S

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24004 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:56:36 am
To see that tactical fouling shithouse Fernandino leave City without winning a single European honour is a thing of beauty.
Sterling too perhaps? One can dream.


Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24005 on: Today at 12:07:49 pm
Quote from: steampie on Today at 09:43:36 am
I wish there was a German word to describe how Im feeling today
Oh, there is. There most definitely is.  😊





Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24006 on: Today at 12:09:10 pm
Not trying to turn this into a CL Final pre match thread, but I really need to get this out my system.  ;D

Losing to Real Madrid in 2018 really hurt, because I honestly feel they stole it from us with Ramos' shitehouse behaviour. Since Covid, our squad suffered some seismic upheavals that prevented us from playing our best game, which was ruthlessly exploited by other teams.

Now we are back to our best, stronger in terms of quality and squad depth, and we fucking owe this lot big time. Facing City would have been easier, but the prospect of losing to them and watching them lift that beautiful trophy would have been unbearable.

My main hope now is that City carry a hangover into the league and slip up somewhere. The teams they face are more than capable of getting something on their day. It's just a question of whether they put up a fight.





slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24007 on: Today at 12:14:44 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:53:40 am
This is it for me. Come what may. Win or lose. We can all now enjoy the build-up and a proper European Cup Final against a proper European club.

I loathe all English games in European competition at the best of times, but playing in a final against a sportswash programme based a few miles up the M62 would have been nauseating. The travesty of such a vehicle getting to and tainting another prestige final has also, thankfully, been averted.

This is a great day for football.

I was actually in the process of posting something about the build up and ignoring the media drivel about Klopp v Pep and Trent v Walker and Thiago v De Bruyne when Madrid went and scored and spoiled it, the pricks !
Proper game now, 2 European heavyweights. It is a great day for football. The day the CL final is PSG v Man City is the day football is dead


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24008 on: Today at 12:15:18 pm


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24009 on: Today at 12:15:57 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:56:36 am
Jack Grealish is the most over rated player in the league imo. Don't get me wrong he's a good player but i can't honestly think of a player more unsuited for a Pep team. He's like Pogba with long hair.

To see that tactical fouling shithouse Fernandino leave City without winning a single European honour is a thing of beauty.

Manchester clubs blew 100 mill each on players who couldn't get in the England side.

Not that Southgate's selections are infallible (Trent) but Grealish was better off at a club like Villa as a big fish in a small pond with a team built around him. Klopp would get more out of him though.



JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24010 on: Today at 12:16:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:53:40 am
This is it for me. Come what may. Win or lose. We can all now enjoy the build-up and a proper European Cup Final against a proper European club.

I loathe all English games in European competition at the best of times, but playing in a final against a sportswash programme based a few miles up the M62 would have been nauseating. The travesty of such a vehicle getting to and tainting another prestige final has also, thankfully, been averted.

This is a great day for football.
Completely agree. These cheating bastard should still be banned so its only right and proper they are not in the final.


Learpholl

  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24011 on: Today at 12:25:22 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:56:09 am

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IUKjh9jpotw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IUKjh9jpotw</a>

Onuoha is fantastic. I'm always surprised that Trevor Sinclair gets work, not because he's awful but he pleaded guilty to a "racially aggravated public order offence". Shouldn't be hiring racists.


the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24012 on: Today at 12:28:27 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:02:31 am
When was the last time they finished a season empty handed? They've been spoiled rotten and have a self entitlement complex. Ending up with nothing and I'd expect some of their fans to start grumbling.

Best thing is they have to root for Real Madrid in the final now. ;D
They may have to do one this season as well... if there's any justice.



Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..



Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24013 on: Today at 12:35:42 pm
Little slugs with no personality.




CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24014 on: Today at 12:45:38 pm
Yup, still fucking hilarious.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24015 on: Today at 12:45:54 pm
Quote from: Learpholl on Today at 12:25:22 pm
Onuoha is fantastic. I'm always surprised that Trevor Sinclair gets work, not because he's awful but he pleaded guilty to a "racially aggravated public order offence". Shouldn't be hiring racists.

He's mainly just found on Talksport isn't he? He fits right in. The radio version of The S*n

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm


Magix

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24016 on: Today at 12:47:41 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:15:57 pm
Manchester clubs blew 100 mill each on players who couldn't get in the England side.

Not that Southgate's selections are infallible (Trent) but Grealish was better off at a club like Villa as a big fish in a small pond with a team built around him. Klopp would get more out of him though.

Agree. Would be an 8 in our system and more in tune with his natural playing instincts.



Raid

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24017 on: Today at 12:50:32 pm
Grealish is a good player but clearly no where near the £100m bracket. Just the 'in thing' last summer and so a useful sportswash tool.

To think Luis Diaz cost 66% less is astonishing really.


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24018 on: Today at 12:51:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:47:38 am
City suffer a bit from Bayern syndrome in Europe. They just aren't challenged enough domestically (most games). They win games in 3rd gear, so they aren't used to tough games when they get them because when most teams go behind to them in PL its game over after 5 minutes. Real never gave in.

No team treats them as a cup final. They just submit, so after scoring a goal or two they can go on autopilot. They only have themselves to blame for lack of depth. They could have 2-3 very good players for what they paid for Grealish. Nobody forced them to let Torres go either


El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24019 on: Today at 12:51:44 pm
Were lucky they didnt get to the final, imagine the commercial boost for the club already the most popular commercially in world football



LFC when it suits

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24020 on: Today at 12:52:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:47:38 am
It was similar late on at Atletico until Atleti lost their heads (and didn't take their chances).

City suffer a bit from Bayern syndrome in Europe. They just aren't challenged enough domestically (most games). They win games in 3rd gear, so they aren't used to tough games when they get them because when most teams go behind to them in PL its game over after 5 minutes. Real never gave in.

The same Bayern who have won 6 European cups and have reached countless finals?


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
Reply #24021 on: Today at 12:55:37 pm
City should have strolled that tie.


