It might not hurt them in the league (nobody lays a glove on them anyway). It gives Real a better chance.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Found this very interesting indeed. https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1520020610478485504 Imagine you're led by this fella? He's on his knees the second a player beats his man at the half way line on Tuesday, now this. Projecting confidence you reckon? (Ah would loov it...)
Hes just a big bald, twisty faced fucking man baby. As soon as someone is competing with him the pet lip comes out and the sarcasm starts flowing. Pathetic.
If you get at them, and get Pep riled, you can easily beat them. They're a team that dominate games so much with their bottomless pit of money giving them the players to do that, that when they come up against a real challenge, they do wilt. Because of that, there is a lack of mental resilience that you can get to quite easily because they don't experience it often.The same can't be said for Klopp, who has the tolerance and resilience to deal with high pressure situations. That's natural because his teams don't have the endless luxuries of Guardiola and we see that in performances where we really have to work for it. But that's good, it builds the resilience and mentality because the players are used to working for it. And Klopp is happy, and positively thrives, at having to work for it. I don't know whether it's just good old fashion German protestant work ethic but my god, he definitely earns his wage.I admire Guardiola and I think he's a great manager, but he really needs to do something akin to Klopp in building a club from mediocrity and without endless money if he wants to be on that level.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Abu Dhabis City Group buying yet another club Well, 80% of one.https://twitter.com/IFTVofficial/status/1520139165412823045?s 80% of Palermo is expected to be purchased by City Football Group (valued at 6m).They own 10 other clubs around the world, including Man City, and want to add Palermo to their global brand.Theyre in the due diligence phase but are planning to close a deal ASAP.Wonder if they change shirt colour, pink might be a bit to feminine' for human rights abusers.
I don't think he has that in him you know. I think he's 100% unable to filter his demeanour - came across brilliantly for years, but has a slight eye twitching lunacy about him that's just about ready to come out at any given moment when stress triggers it.
...and Laporte has plenty of mistakes in him
Reminds me of the chief inspector in the pink panther that goes off the rails.
