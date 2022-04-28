BTW Stones and Walker now both potentially out for the rest of the season.



It sounds terrible to say karma and all that but fuck it, this is good and we need it to continue. They've cheated to get to this point so just desserts in my mind. Best chance of them dropping points is just through mere attrition. Whether Leeds get something this weekend or not as long as they run them ragged for 90 minutes then I'd be happy. Same with Madrid on Wednesday. Just pushes them towards the tipping point where they'll eventually crack.