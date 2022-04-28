« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23280 on: Yesterday at 08:14:45 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on April 27, 2022, 01:12:49 pm
:) Tbf he's played a decent amount of minutes,just been extremely average.
 
They propably have a young player who could've had the same impact for less than £100m.
Yes but that young player would not be England's darling with the lovely hair.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23281 on: Yesterday at 08:18:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:10:27 pm
That's a shocking picture.

They look like a bunch of neutrals bused in and given free tickets. Just happy to see Real Madrid in town.  :o

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-city-offer-pay-influencers-20704918.amp

The influencer crowd no?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23282 on: Today at 11:54:42 am
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-28/manchester-city-s-owner-helps-usher-more-russian-tycoons-to-uae

Looking to get ahead of PSG in the Human Rights Abuse race

It'll be interesting how Zinchenko takes the news
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23283 on: Today at 12:01:07 pm
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23284 on: Today at 12:24:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:01:07 pm
All taking shots for their Insta accounts, #worldwideFanbase
You could tell on the  recent picture on here that they werent proper fans . Absolute shit stain joke of a club. They have no business tainting another CL final. Hopefully Madrid beat them so the influencers can have a night off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23285 on: Today at 12:56:18 pm
Drop points, you fucking c*nts.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23286 on: Today at 02:01:41 pm
Found this very interesting indeed. https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1520020610478485504

Imagine you're led by this fella? He's on his knees the second a player beats his man at the half way line on Tuesday, now this. Projecting confidence you reckon?

(Ah would loov it...)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23287 on: Today at 02:12:06 pm
Won't read too much into it, but this is normally that wonderful time of the year when he usually builds up the pressure on himself and cracks. I think he's trying to rally his players against us, build them up into a frenzy of 'we'll show you'. Could work, could also backfire and they burn out. We'll know soon enough.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23288 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:54:42 am
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-28/manchester-city-s-owner-helps-usher-more-russian-tycoons-to-uae

Looking to get ahead of PSG in the Human Rights Abuse race

It'll be interesting how Zinchenko takes the news
Zinchenko will say nothing, he'll take his millions and medals with nary a word. Money>morals.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23289 on: Today at 02:19:41 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:01:41 pm
Found this very interesting indeed. https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1520020610478485504

Imagine you're led by this fella? He's on his knees the second a player beats his man at the half way line on Tuesday, now this. Projecting confidence you reckon?

(Ah would loov it...)
What a spiteful, bitter little man.
Pep is definitely a blueloon regular in disguise.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23290 on: Today at 02:29:05 pm
Sounds like Kyle Walker could be out for the rest of the season.

That's their excuse sorted now, considering all they did in 2019/20 was cry about Laporte being out, despite having a billion pound squad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23291 on: Today at 02:30:43 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:29:05 pm
Sounds like Kyle Walker could be out for the rest of the season.

That's their excuse sorted now, considering all they did in 2019/20 was cry about Laporte being out, despite having a billion pound squad.
and if KdB gets another knock you can guarantee Pep will never - ever - stfu about it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23292 on: Today at 02:33:50 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:12:06 pm
Won't read too much into it, but this is normally that wonderful time of the year when he usually builds up the pressure on himself and cracks. I think he's trying to rally his players against us, build them up into a frenzy of 'we'll show you'. Could work, could also backfire and they burn out. We'll know soon enough.

I don't think he has that in him you know. I think he's 100% unable to filter his demeanour - came across brilliantly for years, but has a slight eye twitching lunacy about him that's just about ready to come out at any given moment when stress triggers it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23293 on: Today at 02:34:51 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:01:41 pm
Found this very interesting indeed. https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1520020610478485504

Imagine you're led by this fella? He's on his knees the second a player beats his man at the half way line on Tuesday, now this. Projecting confidence you reckon?

(Ah would loov it...)

I barely get what Guardiola is ever on about, hes so odd.

So hes annoyed that Kloppo big-ups his players or something, I honestly dont get him.

But he does love talking about Jürgen, Ive noticed that this season!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23294 on: Today at 03:22:25 pm
BTW Stones and Walker now both potentially out for the rest of the season.  :wave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23295 on: Today at 03:23:31 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:22:25 pm
BTW Stones and Walker now both potentially out for the rest of the season.  :wave

Get on with it, injuries are part of football, stop making excuses, etc.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23296 on: Today at 03:40:56 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:34:51 pm
I barely get what Guardiola is ever on about, hes so odd.
I know from personal experience that one of the very few positive aspects of deafness is the inability to hear or understand what nonsense Cardiola is spouting!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23297 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on April 27, 2022, 01:36:08 pm
It's a European cup semi final, what's not to laugh at?



Most of them iPhones too
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23298 on: Today at 05:18:41 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:56:11 pm
Most of them iPhones too

Ahhhh, not Man City bots then, them lot - they use android...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23299 on: Today at 06:09:48 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:01:41 pm
Found this very interesting indeed. https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1520020610478485504

Imagine you're led by this fella? He's on his knees the second a player beats his man at the half way line on Tuesday, now this. Projecting confidence you reckon?

(Ah would loov it...)
Rent free. He sounds bitter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23300 on: Today at 06:13:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:09:48 pm
Rent free. He sounds bitter.

Klopp's never anything but respectable and a gent with Pep, who resorts to what he is whenever everything isn't going entirely his way at all times.

As if Klopp would be arrogant enough to say that anyway.


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23301 on: Today at 06:18:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:13:05 pm
Klopp's never anything but respectable and a gent with Pep, who resorts to what he is whenever everything isn't going entirely his way at all times.

As if Klopp would be arrogant enough to say that anyway.
Pep's real personality shows through when things aren't going his way. He is a sore loser that hates competition.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23302 on: Today at 06:22:03 pm
Psychologically, teams will have more belief that they can get at City without Walker. Even Watford did on several occasions but they were wasteful. The likelihood of us winning number 7 just increased.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23303 on: Today at 06:22:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:18:54 pm
Pep's real personality shows through when things aren't going his way.
that of a spoiled, petulant teenager.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23304 on: Today at 06:22:34 pm
Bet he extends now Klopp has.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23305 on: Today at 06:25:15 pm
AD will add a zero to his salary to convince him.

and 2 zeroes to his transfer budget.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23306 on: Today at 06:39:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:22:03 pm
Psychologically, teams will have more belief that they can get at City without Walker. Even Watford did on several occasions but they were wasteful. The likelihood of us winning number 7 just increased.

Both Walker and Stones being out certainly limits their options, especially since Mendy has also been out for a while. That is £150 million worth of defenders out of use ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23307 on: Today at 06:49:29 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:33:50 pm
I don't think he has that in him you know. I think he's 100% unable to filter his demeanour - came across brilliantly for years, but has a slight eye twitching lunacy about him that's just about ready to come out at any given moment when stress triggers it.

I agree and I think it might matter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23308 on: Today at 06:58:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:18:54 pm
Pep's real personality shows through when things aren't going his way. He is a sore loser that hates competition.

I get more of a neurotic vibe from him, like Basil Fawlty if he was a GAP model.

Desperate attempts to build a narrative that they are underdogs and struggling with injuries.... it's not a good look let's be honest. Mind games are overrated these days and I think to attempt them suggests an underlying insecurity.

Klopp speaks from the horses mouth and simply has a 'shit happens, we deal with it' attitude when experiencing adversity. Players have more confidence in a leader with such ways, as it doesn't betray confidence in the leader. If you start playing psychological profiler in the context of today's games, (a) it's been done to death to become a cliche and (b) displays the manager's own worries and insecurities to have to resort to such tactics.

It's perhaps another reason Mourinho is such a failure these days. It was a novelty back when he was the man to beat but is tiresome and weak looking these days. The modern player sees straight through it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23309 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:22:25 pm
BTW Stones and Walker now both potentially out for the rest of the season.  :wave

It sounds terrible to say karma and all that but fuck it, this is good and we need it to continue. They've cheated to get to this point so just desserts in my mind. Best chance of them dropping points is just through mere attrition. Whether Leeds get something this weekend or not as long as they run them ragged for 90 minutes then I'd be happy. Same with Madrid on Wednesday.  Just pushes them towards the tipping point where they'll eventually crack.
