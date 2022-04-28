Pep's real personality shows through when things aren't going his way. He is a sore loser that hates competition.
I get more of a neurotic vibe from him, like Basil Fawlty if he was a GAP model.
Desperate attempts to build a narrative that they are underdogs and struggling with injuries.... it's not a good look let's be honest. Mind games are overrated these days and I think to attempt them suggests an underlying insecurity.
Klopp speaks from the horses mouth and simply has a 'shit happens, we deal with it' attitude when experiencing adversity. Players have more confidence in a leader with such ways, as it doesn't betray confidence in the leader. If you start playing psychological profiler in the context of today's games, (a) it's been done to death to become a cliche and (b) displays the manager's own worries and insecurities to have to resort to such tactics.
It's perhaps another reason Mourinho is such a failure these days. It was a novelty back when he was the man to beat but is tiresome and weak looking these days. The modern player sees straight through it.