Well, they were very lucky to go through against Atletico Madrid. They were completely outplayed in the second half in Madrid, and only some poor finishing from Atletico have saved them. They are not as good in Europe as advertised, and Real Madrid have a very good chance of eliminating them ...



I'm not quite sure about this.I was away at the time so had to watch the Atletico-City game whsilt we played Benfica. Atletico showed some attacking intent in the 2nd half of the 2nd leg and pinned City back. For all their huffing and puffing they didn't create many chances until very late on.I can't see how you can say a team who dominated at least 50% of the tie where 'very lucky' to go through. In the home leg Atletico had 29% position, 0 shots on target, 0 shots off target and 0 corners. City had 16 shots, 9 corner kicks and 71% possession. It at least gives an indication who was the dominant team for at least 50% of the tie. No qualms with how Atletico approached the tie as a whole but you can't be considered very unlucky to get beat if you only start trying to be an offensive threat for the last 25% of the tie.Real will pose a very different threat to City tonight. They'll almost certainly pose a more consistent and greater goal threat. Real will try and dominate the possession a bit more than Atletico did and look to commit men forward at the opportune moments.It also fair to say the may also allow City more space to play. Particularly on transitions. For 75% of the tie Atletico were scare to commit more than a couple of men forward on a consistent basis. I think Real will but that may make them more vulnerable.