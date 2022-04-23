City Xtra can exclusively reveal City Football Group have struck a full agreement to complete the takeover of Brazilian second-tier side Bahia ahead of an impending approval from the club deliberative council.
In early April, it emerged that Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani was in England to finalize terms subject to the imminent takeover, with CFG set to make the Campeonato Baiano side one of the biggest six sides in Brazil.
However, City Xtra understand the agreement between City Football Group and Bahia is 100% done, and, now after presented, will only depend on the approval of the Club Deliberative Council.