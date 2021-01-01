How much of having to be almost perfect in the League has it cost us elsewhere? This season we have got the squad depth to go for all 4, but even so Klopp is having to manage minutes and rotate because we need to win every game. Without the cheats, we'd have walked the league in previous seasons and been able to go for the other 3 too. City can say the same about us pushing them too, but we didn't cheat to get to where we are.