Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23120 on: Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:48:39 pm
Fact is we should be going for at least our 3rd title in 4 seasons, these have got where they have through cheating pure and simple, don't know how anyone can accept that, it's like Everton fans shrugging their shoulders at it cos it's stopped the redshite winning stuff when the reality is they've possibly been held back by the dirty money that's come into the league since Abramovich showed up

Does that mean Man Utd would had won the league last season if it wasn't for City too? And 2016 when they came 2nd. Shudders at the thought...
Logged

KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23121 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 10:45:16 pm
No mate I agree with you, I wasnt arsed about losing it in 2019 because you cant really do much better than 97 points, unfortunately cheating beats perfection but it was what it was, and itll be the same this year. The standard we have set has been unbelievable without cheating and its papered over the cracks of how destructive the league has become with these despot owners

There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.
Logged

Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23122 on: Yesterday at 11:28:04 pm
What an anti-sport abomination they are. Knew as soon as the news of their takover in 2009 or whenever it was what they would become. and what they turned into then is all there is to it.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:45 pm by Bjornar
Logged

The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23123 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.

no point in klopp dying on that hill. hes obviously a socialist but hes also a football man. im sure he despises the underlying regime but he wont drag the liverpool and city players into the political sphere and nor should he have to.
hes also whip smart. he commented on other teams obscene spending a few years ago and was pilloried for it by the establishment lap dogs. a wise man picks his battles.
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,247
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23124 on: Yesterday at 11:37:23 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm
Does that mean Man Utd would had won the league last season if it wasn't for City too? And 2016 when they came 2nd. Shudders at the thought...

So what if it does? Anything that's not wanting the best for Liverpool is evertonian behaviour
Logged

rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,181
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23125 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm
Does that mean Man Utd would had won the league last season if it wasn't for City too? And 2016 when they came 2nd. Shudders at the thought...

Yeah it does, and 2012 for them and 2014 for us. Everyone has been robbed by them
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,750
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23126 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.

There is this daft thing they ask for called proof.

I mean you can go on GOT and it is obvious that Liverpool are drugs cheats, based on the square root of nothing.

So how about Frankie De Tory saying we are drugs cheats. Hey he could even put it on a T-Shirt.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,540
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23127 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm
How much of having to be almost perfect in the League has it cost us elsewhere? This season we have got the squad depth to go for all 4, but even so Klopp is having to manage minutes and rotate because we need to win every game. Without the cheats, we'd have walked the league in previous seasons and been able to go for the other 3 too. City can say the same about us pushing them too, but we didn't cheat to get to where we are.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,460
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23128 on: Today at 01:01:00 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:48:39 pm
Fact is we should be going for at least our 3rd title in 4 seasons, these have got where they have through cheating pure and simple, don't know how anyone can accept that, it's like Everton fans shrugging their shoulders at it cos it's stopped the redshite winning stuff when the reality is they've possibly been held back by the dirty money that's come into the league since Abramovich showed up

Fact is, if people really wanted for the likes of Man City to be prevented from cheating, they should have accepted the European Super League. As flawed as the entire project was, it would have provided a leveled playing field, and a strict control of the spending.

There is no point really in bitching and moaning how unfair the Premier League is. It is a corrupt organization, with corrupt officials and corrupt referees. It is not going to change any time soon. In fact, with the introduction of the Saudi billions, it will most likely only get worse ...
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,750
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23129 on: Today at 01:28:13 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:01:00 am
Fact is, if people really wanted for the likes of Man City to be prevented from cheating, they should have accepted the European Super League. As flawed as the entire project was, it would have provided a leveled playing field, and a strict control of the spending.

There is no point really in bitching and moaning how unfair the Premier League is. It is a corrupt organization, with corrupt officials and corrupt referees. It is not going to change any time soon. In fact, with the introduction of the Saudi billions, it will most likely only get worse ...

So you were for this.

A ESL run by Perez and Agnelli.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,782
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23130 on: Today at 02:40:35 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:28:13 am
A ESL run by Perez and Agnelli.

We'd all have gotten free Fiats and free help with all our construction needs. What's not to like?
Logged
