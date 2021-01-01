« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1480999 times)

« Reply #23120 on: Today at 10:59:52 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:48:39 pm
Fact is we should be going for at least our 3rd title in 4 seasons, these have got where they have through cheating pure and simple, don't know how anyone can accept that, it's like Everton fans shrugging their shoulders at it cos it's stopped the redshite winning stuff when the reality is they've possibly been held back by the dirty money that's come into the league since Abramovich showed up

Does that mean Man Utd would had won the league last season if it wasn't for City too? And 2016 when they came 2nd. Shudders at the thought...
« Reply #23121 on: Today at 11:05:13 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 10:45:16 pm
No mate I agree with you, I wasnt arsed about losing it in 2019 because you cant really do much better than 97 points, unfortunately cheating beats perfection but it was what it was, and itll be the same this year. The standard we have set has been unbelievable without cheating and its papered over the cracks of how destructive the league has become with these despot owners

There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.
« Reply #23122 on: Today at 11:28:04 pm »
What an anti-sport abomination they are. Knew as soon as the news of their takover in 2009 or whenever it was what they would become. and what they turned into then is all there is to it.
« Reply #23123 on: Today at 11:28:38 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:05:13 pm
There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.

no point in klopp dying on that hill. hes obviously a socialist but hes also a football man. im sure he despises the underlying regime but he wont drag the liverpool and city players into the political sphere and nor should he have to.
hes also whip smart. he commented on other teams obscene spending a few years ago and was pilloried for it by the establishment lap dogs. a wise man picks his battles.
« Reply #23124 on: Today at 11:37:23 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:59:52 pm
Does that mean Man Utd would had won the league last season if it wasn't for City too? And 2016 when they came 2nd. Shudders at the thought...

So what if it does? Anything that's not wanting the best for Liverpool is evertonian behaviour
