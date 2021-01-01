There is nothing to stop us taking action? I mean everyone just grumbles on the Internet. Can't klopp say they have been cheating? Even the likes of Dalglish no? Protest at Anfield? If people did something then it would sit up and take notice that this is not acceptable. By moaning on here it won't do nothing.
no point in klopp dying on that hill. hes obviously a socialist but hes also a football man. im sure he despises the underlying regime but he wont drag the liverpool and city players into the political sphere and nor should he have to.
hes also whip smart. he commented on other teams obscene spending a few years ago and was pilloried for it by the establishment lap dogs. a wise man picks his battles.