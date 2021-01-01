I have a nagging feeling it'll be like 18/19 all over again, where we're on the coattails throughout but City just don't drop any points. Finishing 1 point behind them again would definitely hurt. I think they'll win all their home games + Leeds and Wolves away. The one I'm looking at is West Ham away on the penultimate weekend. WHU on their day can definitely hold City to a draw, but having said that, City last lost away from home to West Ham (in the league) back in 2014... and they've only dropped points to them once since then (2016)
