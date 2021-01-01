« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 572 573 574 575 576 [577]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1476495 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23040 on: Today at 09:10:52 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 04:23:00 pm
I have a nagging feeling it'll be like 18/19 all over again, where we're on the coattails throughout but City just don't drop any points. Finishing 1 point behind them again would definitely hurt.

I think they'll win all their home games + Leeds and Wolves away. The one I'm looking at is West Ham away on the penultimate weekend. WHU on their day can definitely hold City to a draw, but having said that, City last lost away from home to West Ham (in the league) back in 2014... and they've only dropped points to them once since then (2016) :-X

They drew against City last season?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,060
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #23041 on: Today at 09:21:49 am »
The West Ham game for city currently is irrelevant, it all depends on their semi final in the Europa.

If they get through its a write off, so no point really discussing them against City until we know the results of that game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 572 573 574 575 576 [577]   Go Up
« previous next »
 